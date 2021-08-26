FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier France Women and Netherlands Women, August 26 1900 IST

FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match between France Women vs Netherlands Women:France Women will square off against Netherlands women on Thursday, August 26, in an ICC Women’s T20I World Cup Europe Region Qualifier match. The match between France Women and Netherlands Women is scheduled to take place at the La Manga Membership High Floor, Cartagena, Murcia, Spain and it will kick off at 07:00 pm (IST). ICC Women’s World Cup Europe Qualifier matches are not broadcasted in India. However, cricket enthusiasts can catch live action from the tournament on ICC’s Youtube channel.

Coming into this game, the Netherlands Women might feel fatigued as they will take on Scotland Women earlier in the day.France will bank on the services of Jennifer King and Emmanuelle Brelivet to guide them home. On the other hand, Netherlands will rely upon the duo of Babette de Leede and Miranda Veringmeier.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between France Women and Netherlands Women; here is everything you need to know:

FR-W vs ND-W Telecast

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between France Women and Netherlands Women is not televised in India.

FR-W vs ND-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between France Women and Netherlands Women can be live-streamed on ICC’s Youtube channel.

FR-W vs ND-W Match Details

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between FR-W vs ND-W will be played on Thursday, August 26 at the La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain. The match between FR-W vs ND-W will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- F Overdijk

Vice-Captain- J King

Suggested Playing XI for FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: B de Leede, M Cargourt

Batsmen: J King, M Veringmeier, R Rijke

All-rounders: J Mc Geown, H Siegers, F Overdijk

Bowlers: C Breteche, M Violleau, S Siegers

FR-W vs ND-W Probable XIs:

France Women Predicted Playing XI: M Cargouet (wk), C Breteche, M Violleu, T Graham, I Vrignaud, J King, A Brodin, T Britton, P Mc Geown, E Brelivet, E Chance

Netherlands Women Predicted Playing XI: B de Leede (wk), E Lynch, C de Lange, I van der Woning, M Veringmeier, R Rijke, J Post, H Siegers, F Overdijk, M Braat, S Siegers

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here