FRA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series match, August 05, 07:00 PM IST

FRA vs NOR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Germany T20I Tri-Series between France and Norway August 05, 07:00 PM IST

FRA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series between France and Norway:

The second match of the Germany T20I Tri-Series will see France squaring off against Norway. The match will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on August 05, Thursday from 07:00 PM IST. This will be France’s first match in the competition.

Norway, on the other hand, will come into the contest against France after locking horns with host Germany in the curtain-raiser. Also, this will be the first time that France and Norway will be up against each other in a T20 International. France are the favorites to win the match as they have a balanced squad at their disposal.

France will be hoping for a fine performance from their star players including the likes of Jubaid Ahamed, Usman Shahid-I, Usman Riaz Khan, and Noman Amjad. Norway, on the other hand, have a competent bowling side but their batting side needs to level up for the team to win the tri-series.

Ahead of the match between France and Norway; here is everything you need to know:

FRA vs NOR Telecast

France vs Norway match will not be broadcasted in India.

FRA vs NOR Live Streaming

The FRA vs NOR match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

FRA vs NOR Match Details

The second match of the Germany T20I Tri-Series will be played between France and Norway on August 05, Thursday at 07:00 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

FRA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Noman Amjad

Vice-Captain- Pritvhi Bhart

Suggested Playing XI for FRA vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junaid Mehmood Hussain

Batsmen: Raza Iqbal, Ehtsham Ul Haq, Jubaid Ahamed

All-rounders: Noman Amjad, Usman Shahid-I, Pritvhi Bhart

Bowlers: Syed Waqas Ahmed, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Hashir Hussain, Mouhammad Dawood

FRA vs NOR Probable XIs:

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Jubaid Ahmad, Virk Mohammad Ali, Usman Shahid-I, Noman Amjad, Usman Riaz Khan, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Mouhammad Dawood, Mustafa Omer

Norway: Raza Iqbal, Waqas Ahmed, Prithvi Bhart, Wahidullah Sahak, Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak, Hashir Hussain, Junaid Mehmood, Ehtsham Ul Haq, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Usman Arif

