FRA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match, May 05, 2:30 PM IST

FRA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between France Women and Jersey Women: In the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, we have four teams namely France, Jersey, Australia, and Spain playing against each other. Each team will play with the other three teams once in the league. All the matches will be conducted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club.

In the opening game of the T20I series, we have France Women locking horns with Jersey Women. In the last season of the Quadrangular series, France topped the points table with five wins and one defeat. They will hope to replicate their performance this year too.

Coming to Jersey Women, they also did a great job in the previous edition of the competition. Jersey Women were the second-best team in the league. They collected four wins and two losses from six league matches.

Ahead of the match between France Women and Jersey Women, here is everything you need to know:

FRA-W vs JER-W Telecast

France Women vs Jersey Women game will not be telecast in India.

FRA-W vs JER-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FRA-W vs JER-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 2:30 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

FRA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lydie Templeman

Vice-Captain - Georgia Mallet

Suggested Playing XI for FRA-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Maelle Cargouet

Batters: Tara Britton, Georgia Mallet, Poppy Mc Geown

All-rounders: Lily Greig, Olive Smith, Louise Lestavel, Lara Armas

Bowlers: Cindy Bretche, Lydie Templeman, Chloe Greechan

FRA-W vs JER-W Probable XIs:

France Women: Lydie Templeman, Maelle Cargouet, Lara Armas, Louise Lestavel, Marie Violleau, Alix Brodin, Cindy Breteche, Ganesh Pooja, Krystel Lemoine, Tara Britton, Poppy Mc Geown

Jersey Women: Tea Brocklesby, Flo Copley, Grace Wetherall, Lily Greig, Olive Smith, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Charlie Miles, Chloe Greechan

