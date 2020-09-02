IPL 2020: Franchises, Broadcaster Want Warm-Up Games Before Tournament Opener - Report

The Indian Premier League is not even 20 days away and BCCI already have a lot on their plate. The cricket body is yet to announce their schedule and now they have another request to take care of.
According to a report in Times of India, majority of the franchises want a warm-up game before the tournament opener in September 19.
"Having some competitive warm-up games will be good for tournament," a leading franchise executive has told TOI.
Another franchise CEO has also expressed his "100 percent support to the idea of warm-ups."
Two other franchisees have in-fact told TOI that "warm-ups are the only way to get players back in the tournament mode right from day one" as they have not set foot on a cricket field for more than five months.
Even the broadcaster Star is in favour of holding warm-up games.
Although Star refused a comment, but those in the know said that "they are in the favour of the idea and are also keen on their broadcast as it will help build an anticipation for IPL."
The Indian Premier League is scheduled to start on September 19 which matches to be played across three venues in UAE---Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.
All the teams have hit the ground running with the excepion of Chennai Super Kings whose 13 staff members and 2 players have tested positive of Covid-19.
Most of the cricketers haven't played a game for more than five months and are desperate to get some match practice before the multi-million dollar league begins.
