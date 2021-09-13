‘Franchises feel cheated’, says Aakash Chopra on England Players Pulling Out of IPL

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is not too impressed with the England players pulling out from the Indian Premier League and he believes that the IPL franchises will not forget the recent withdrawals when they get together to pick their squad in the next auction.

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes have pulled out from the second phase of the IPL. Jos Buttler has already pulled out while Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are not available for the rest of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad recently named a replacement for Jonny Bairstow and Punjab Kings brought in Aiden Markram as Dawid Malan’s replacement. The Delhi Capitals have not announced any replacement for Chris Woakes yet.

“The English players will have to keep this thing slightly in mind that when you pull out your name from an IPL season, the franchise that has bought you feels cheated, they feel you have betrayed them,” Chopra said.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that such withdrawals at the last moment are similar to betraying the franchise. He added that the pandemic has taken a mental toll on the players and with these sudden absences, franchisees will have to recalibrate all their strategies as their plans would have gone haywire.

He went on to say that when the next auctions take place, the franchises will remember the players who stood by them during these difficult times and the players who did not turn up. He cited the example of Mitchell Starc, who has pulled out not once, but twice and hence, might not attract huge bids at the auctions in future.

A few reports suggest that the IPL franchises are not too happy with the late withdrawal of the English players and have registered their complaints with the BCCI. They have also spoken about how these actions were a breach of the agreement between the two parties.

