FRD vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, September 7, 4:00 pm IST Tuesday

FRD vs CK dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match between Friendship CC and Coimbra Knights: The sixth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will witness Friendship CC crossing swords with Coimbra Knights. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm IST on September 07, Tuesday at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Friendship CC got off to a dream start in the T10 extravaganza. The team started their campaign with a victory over Malo by four runs. Friendship CC followed it up with another sensational win over Oeiras CC by 23 runs. After winning both their league matches, the franchise is currently second in the points table with four points under their belt.

Unsurprisingly, Friendship CC will start the contest on Tuesday as favorites. Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, will be playing their opening match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Cartaxo on Tuesday. Though Coimbra will be playing their first match, they have the required talent and resources to cause an upset for the favorite Friendship CC.

Ahead of the match between Friendship CC and Coimbra Knights; here is everything you need to know:

FRD vs CK Telecast

The Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights match will not be telecast in India

FRD vs CK Live Streaming

The match between Friendship CC and Coimbra Knights is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FRD vs CK Match Details

The sixth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Friendship CC playing against Coimbra Knights at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 04:00 pm IST on September 7, Tuesday.

FRD vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Winter

Vice-Captain: Md Nazrul Islam

Suggested Playing XI for FRD vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mizu Rahman

Batsmen: Amit Kumar, Mubeen Tariq, Md Nazrul Islam

All-rounders: Andrew Winter, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad-I

Bowlers: Ravi Kumar, Tony Madeira, Rayhan Khan

FRD vs CK Probable XIs

Friendship CC: Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Rayhan Khan, Md Omar Faruk, Mizu Rahman, Abdus Samad, Mohammad Alamin, Taher Hossain, Sabbir Hussain, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad

Coimbra Knights: Parth Mukesh, Tony Madeira, Panda Waddup, Francoise Stoman, Pedro Madeira, Chris Redhead, Miguel Stoneman, Buks Stoneman, Andrew Winter, MD Zaman, Tom Nicholas

