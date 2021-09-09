FRD vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartaxo between Friendship CC and Fighters CC, September 9 08:00 pm IST

Friendship CC vs Fighters CC Dream11, FRD vs FIG Dream11 Latest Update, FRD vs FIG Dream11 Win, FRD vs FIG Dream11 App, FRD vs FIG Dream11 2021, FRD vs FIG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, FRD vs FIG Dream11 Live Streaming

FRD vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo Match between Friendship CC vs Fighters CC:

Friendship CC and Fighters CC will square off against each other in the 16th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cartaxo on Thursday, September 9. The match between FRD and FIG will take place at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

So far, Friendship CC have played four games in the ongoing season of ECS T10 Cartaxo and have managed to take two of those encounters. At the moment they are placed at the fourth spot in the ECS T10 Cartaxo standings and will look to further solidify their chances for playoffs by winning this encounter.

On the other hand, Fighters CC is sitting at the fifth spot, one behind Friendship CC, on the points table. They have lost two out of their first three games from this season.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Friendship CC and Fighters CC:

FRD vs FIG Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Friendship CC and Fighters CC is not televised in India.

FRD vs FIG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Friendship CC and Fighters CC can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

FRD vs FIG Match Details

The ECS T10 Cartaxo match between FRD vs FIG will be played on Thursday, September 9 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The match between FRD vs FIG will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

FRD vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Md Nazrul Islam

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Asad

Suggested Playing XI for FRD vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mizu Rahman, Varinder Singh

Batsmen: Gagandeep-Singh, Mandeep- Singh Jr, Md Nazrul Islam

All-rounders: Mohammad Asad, Balwinder-Singh, Md Abdul Motin

Bowlers: Nazmul Hasan, Taher Hossain, Zohaib Sarwar

Friendship CC vs Fighters CC Probable XIs:

Friendship CC: Imtiaz Rana©, Mizu Rahman(wk), Md Nazrul Islam, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Musa, Rayhan Khan, Sajjad Hossin, Taher Hossain, Md Redoan Jaman, Nazmul Hasan, Mohammad Asad

Fighters CC: Mandeep Singh©, Gavie Dhillon(wk), Gagandeep Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Varinder Virk, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here