FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Portugal 2022 Match 39, April 7, 05:00 PM IST

FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Friendship CC and Punjab CC: Friendship CC (FRD) take on Punjab CC (PNJ) in Thursday’s double-header of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria. This game kicks off at 05:00 PM IST, and the reverse fixture between the two teams commences at 07:00 PM IST.

Both teams belong to Group B and are currently level points (6) in the group standings. FRD and PNJ have managed to register three wins out of the six games played so far. However, they Punjab CC occupy the second due to a better net-run-rate (NRR) of +0.065 than Friendship CC who are a spot behind at third.

Notably, the two teams also head into this clash on the back of defeats in their previous games. FRD narrowly lost their previous game against Wild Panthers by four runs, while Oeiras beat PNJ by nine wickets last time out.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Both teams will be eager to make a strong comeback in Thursday’s fixtures. And ahead of their back-to-back matches, fans can check the FRD vs PNJ Dream11 and possible Predicted XIs here:

FRD vs PNJ Telecast

Friendship CC vs Punjab CC game will not be telecast in India

FRD vs PNJ Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

FRD vs PNJ Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 05:00 PM IST on Thursday, April 7. The reverse clash between the two teams kicks off at 07:00 PM IST at the same venue.

FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Parveen Singh

Vice-Captain: Rana Sarwar

Suggested Playing XI for FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Qazi, Mizu Rahman

Batters: Arslan Ahmad, Imran Rao, Md Abdul Motin,

All-rounders: Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Rana Sarwar

Bowlers: Sajjad Hossin, Syed Ali Naqi, Mohammad Alamin

FRD vs PNJ Probable XIs:

Friendship CC: Nazmul Hasan, Mizu Rahman, Imtiaz Rana, Sajjad Hossin, Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Musa, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Alamin, Mohammad Asad

Punjab CC: Imran Rao, Abdul Qazi, Parveen Singh, Arslan Ahmad, Bilal Naseem, Ahsan Raza, Syed Ali Naqi, Rana Sarwar, Umar Muhammad, Amit Datta, Muzamal Abbas

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here