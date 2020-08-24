Free Ball? One Short? Or Stick to Existing Rule? R Ashwin & Co Discuss 'Mankad'

The 'Mankad' dismisal is in discussion once again, with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik saying it is not against 'spirit of cricket' and that the term should not be used in a negative connotation.
Karthik had opened up elaborately on the dismissal to Cricketnext saying bowlers who effect the dismissal should not be judged. He also opened up the discussion on Twitter, asking the opinion of 'cricket nerds' like R Ashwin, S Badrinath and Sanjay Manjrekar among others.
Ashwin, who had used the dismissal to get rid of Jos Buttler in an IPL 2019 match, suggested an alternate concept in case the current one was seen as against 'spirit' of the game. Ashwin suggested the concept of a 'free ball', similar to free hit for the batsmen.
Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that ‘the bowlers will get smacked today’ https://t.co/BxX8IsMgvF— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had recently said he would not allow Ashwin to do a 'Mankad' to run out non-strikers, saying it was against spirit of cricket. Responding to a Twitter user, Ashwin also suggested he thought free hit was not fair.
Free hit is fair? Cool— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020
Badrinath, the former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings batsman, agreed with Karthik.
Firstly I agree with @DineshKarthik , it’s just a run out and it’s with in the rules anybody talking about spirit/morality are welcome, what do they say about opinions again ..? Everyone has one ☝🏻 ...— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 24, 2020
The ‘normal delivery position’ @bhogleharsha is to avoid any Mock action by the bowler which can be misleading ,the batsman leaves crease early because he is 1)ignorant of the rule 2) careless 3) taking unfair advantage, so only thing that needs change is the name #mankading— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 24, 2020
As did Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra.
Agree 100%. Also, let’s start a trend of looking at batsmen leaving the crease before ball is released in a negative way. 😉 https://t.co/pCtYESrJaC— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 24, 2020
Agree wholeheartedly. How can following the laws be ethically incorrect or inappropriate? https://t.co/gixDl9IQaD— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 24, 2020
Venky Mysore, the KKR CEO, said the dismissal was too harsh and instead suggested 'one short'.
Rules vs. spirit cannot settle the issue. To me, Mankading dismissal is too harsh & jarring to everyone. So change rule? Reduce a run like in the case of “one short”? Would that be fair?— Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) August 24, 2020
While Harsha Bhogle called for simplicity and clarity in the rule.
I think the rule should be simple and take away any subjective element like "normal delivery position" and just say "non-striker stays in till the ball is released".— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2020
Karthik had also suggested an alternative to stop batsmen from crossing the crease in case the 'moral' tag persists.
"Now there is technology for checking no balls. So using the camera, check if the non-striker leaves the crease early," he had told Cricketnext. "Every time a batsman backs up early, all runs should be disallowed. Only a wicket should stand."
