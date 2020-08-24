Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Free Ball? One Short? Or Stick to Existing Rule? R Ashwin & Co Discuss 'Mankad'

Dinesh Karthik also opened up the discussion on Twitter, asking the opinion of 'cricket nerds' like R Ashwin, S Badrinath and Sanjay Manjrekar among others.

August 24, 2020
R Ashwin might not be allowed to mankad batsmen while Ricky ponting coaches Delhi Capitals. IPL

The 'Mankad' dismisal is in discussion once again, with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik saying it is not against 'spirit of cricket' and that the term should not be used in a negative connotation.

Karthik had opened up elaborately on the dismissal to Cricketnext saying bowlers who effect the dismissal should not be judged. He also opened up the discussion on Twitter, asking the opinion of 'cricket nerds' like R Ashwin, S Badrinath and Sanjay Manjrekar among others.

Don't Use 'Mankad' in a Negative Connotation, Remember the Legend for Great Achievements: Dinesh Karthik

Ashwin, who had used the dismissal to get rid of Jos Buttler in an IPL 2019 match, suggested an alternate concept in case the current one was seen as against 'spirit' of the game. Ashwin suggested the concept of a 'free ball', similar to free hit for the batsmen.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had recently said he would not allow Ashwin to do a 'Mankad' to run out non-strikers, saying it was against spirit of cricket. Responding to a Twitter user, Ashwin also suggested he thought free hit was not fair.

Badrinath, the former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings batsman, agreed with Karthik.

As did Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra.

Venky Mysore, the KKR CEO, said the dismissal was too harsh and instead suggested 'one short'.

While Harsha Bhogle called for simplicity and clarity in the rule.

Karthik had also suggested an alternative to stop batsmen from crossing the crease in case the 'moral' tag persists.

"Now there is technology for checking no balls. So using the camera, check if the non-striker leaves the crease early," he had told Cricketnext. "Every time a batsman backs up early, all runs should be disallowed. Only a wicket should stand."

