Legendary Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has suggested that his IPL franchise will target all-rounder Cameron Green in the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction. Delhi Capitals have not won an IPL trophy since the inception of the tournament, but after Ponting’s arrival in the camp, the franchise rejuvenated itself and produced some fine performances in the last few years. They failed to reach the playoffs last season as a result Ponting and team management will look to add firepower to their squad through the upcoming auction.

In a conversation with Australia head coach Andrew McDonald during the first Test match against West Indies, Ponting hinted that the Capitals freed up their wallet to make a big bid for the young Australian all-rounder.

“Maybe not one for here right now Ronny but keep it fine tonight because I am interested to have the IPL conversation with you about Cam (Cameron) Green because I freed up a fair bit of money for Delhi Capitals this year and I want to down look on how much he is actually he is going to be available. So keep it final tonight," Ponting said on 7Cricket.

Green grabbed limelight during the T20I series against India prior to the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder scored 118 runs in three innings which included a couple of fifties.

The 23-year-old is currently part of the Australia squad for the Test series against West Indies, he has been included in the playing XI for the opening contest.

Meanwhile, he has already given confirmation about registering his name for the upcoming mini-auction

“I have registered for it (IPL). It will be an exciting opportunity,” Green said on cricket.com.au’s Unplayable Podcast. “Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) setup about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it.”

After rigging out the list of retained and released players, all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are gearing up for the mini-auction which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

