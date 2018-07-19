Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Fresh look, Fresh Beginnings! MS Dhoni All Smiles Despite Experiencing Tough English Summer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 19, 2018, 8:09 PM IST
MS Dhoni seems to have left behind both his patchy form and beard on the cricket field after enduring a tough ODI and T20 series against England by his lofty standards, as he appeared fresh and relaxed in a picture shared on Twitter by Indian spinner Akshar Patel.




A clean-shaven Dhoni was all smiles in the picture alongside Patel, batsman Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Shardul Thakur as he gets ready to fly back home, not part of the Indian Test squad since announcing his retirement from the format in 2014.

Patel captioned the picture, “Taking all the positivity and happiness shared with these beautiful people along with me. Adios England, until next time.”

Across the six limited overs internationals played by the Indian team against England, Dhoni only batted in three innings, with his best performance coming in a winning cause in the 2nd T20I where he scored 32 off 24 balls. His other two innings (37 off 59 balls and 42 off 66 balls) in the 2nd and 3rd ODIs did not see him at his free flowing best, as the crowd even booed him, ostensibly for his slow run-rate.

While India went on to lose both of those two ODIs and by extension, the series, Dhoni does not appear to have carried the baggage of a poor performance off the field. At least it is consistent with how he has been throughout his career – never too elated in victory, and never too despondent in defeat!

First Published: July 19, 2018, 7:40 PM IST

