Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Friendship With Virat Kohli Has Been Interesting: Kane Williamson

Just before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, the Indian team was on tour in New Zealand where they won the T20I series, but failed to register a victory in either the ODIs or the Tests.

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Friendship With Virat Kohli Has Been Interesting: Kane Williamson

In the times of the coronavirus pandemic, resumption of cricket is around the corner with the West Indies expected to reach England on June 9, two weeks ahead of their Test series. However, other teams and their fans continue to wait.

The pandemic has allowed players to recharge and pause to think instead of living a fast paced life out of hotels and suitcases.

Keeping with that trend, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opened up about his relationship with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Williamson spoke on Star Sports' Cricket Connected on how his friendship with Virat Kohli has developed in the last few years “Yes, we are fortunate to play against each other. It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress as well as his journey.”

When asked, “When would you say your friendship really blossomed?”

The Kiwi captain said, “It’s been interesting, we’ve had to play against each other for a long period of time. But actually, probably over the last few years, we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds and despite perhaps playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and may be our on-field characters I suppose.”

Both captains are due to meet soon, either in the IPL with their respective franchises or at the T20 World Cup, depending on the decision from the ICC Board on Wednesday (June 10).

Just before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, the Indian team was on tour in New Zealand where they won the T20I series, but failed to register a victory in either the ODIs or the Tests.

During the series, one of the sights that stayed with fans was Kohli and Williamson chatting on their own at the boundary line.

coronavirus pandemicIndia vs new ZealandKane Williamsonkohli williamsonvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more