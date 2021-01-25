From Ball-Picker to Captain: Pakistan Cricket Board Shares Babar Azam’s Journey

The 26-year-old is counted among one of the best batsmen in the world at present. He has had a tough journey to come this far and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared his inspiring story on Twitter

From being a ball picker in 2007 during South Africa tour of Pakistan to leading his side in 2021 against the same opponent, Babar Azam has definitely come a long way. The 26-year-old is counted among one of the best batsmen in the world at present. He has had a tough journey to come this far and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared his inspiring story on Twitter.

In the video, Babar Azam, who is now the captain of the Pakistani side across all three formats – ODIs, T20Is and Test, talks about his journey at length. He recalled how back in 2007 he requested someone to get him the job of ball-picker during South Africa’s visit to Pakistan. He was inspired watching the pros go through the emotions during the games. He remembered how Inzamam-ul-Haq was upset after his dismissal in his last Test match.

Azam also revealed that back then he was a fan of AB de Villiers and that he spent most of his time watching the Proteas practice, instead of his compatriots, just to observe de Villiers conduct on the field. He watched the way the South African cricketer batted and fielded. Ever since, he had wanted to be a cricketer and represent his country on the grandest of stages.

Azam said he had faced a lot of rejections along the way and that success did not come to him overnight. Instead, he had to toil day in and day out as he kept trying to achieve smaller goals, one after the other. Those smaller goals, he said, acted as stepping stones for him as he climbed the ladder of success.

Azam said he considers himself lucky to finally get a chance to not just play for his country but to lead his side in the upcoming series against South Africa. Apart from luck, he gave the credit to his own hard work and belief.

Check out the video here:

Babar Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests amassing 2045 runs at an average of 45.45, 77 ODIs scoring 3580 runs at an average 55.93 and 44 T20Is where he has scored 1681 runs. He is currently ranked third in ODIs, sixth in Tests and second in T20Is.

Pakistan vs South Africa first Test will start on Tuesday i.e. January 26.