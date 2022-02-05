From Base Prices to Remaining Purse; Here's Everything You Need to Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The BCCI, on Tuesday, revealed the final list of the players that will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction later this month. Initially, 1214 players had registered for the auction, which has been reduced to 590 by the board after consulting with the franchises. Among those 590, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. From the overseas section, Australia have the most number of players who will be up for sale - 47, while West Indies 34 and South 33 are second and third in the list. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

What are the set base prices for this acution?

INR 2 crore, INR 1.5 crore, INR 1 crore, INR 75 lakh, INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, INR 30 lakh, INR 20 lakh

How many players are there in each of these eight brackets?

INR 2 crore: 48, INR 1.5 crore: 20, INR 1 crore: 34, INR 75 lakh: 25, INR 50 lakh: 104, INR 40 lakh: 17, INR 30 lakh: 9, INR 20 lakh: 334..

When and where will the IPL 2022 Mega Auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.

How many players can a team have in its squad?

25 is the maximum number of players a team can have after the auction, while 18 is the minimum.

The auction will get underway with the marquee set comprising ten players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner.

Here’s a look at the list of players retained and drafted plus how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-

Mumbai Indians

Players Role Salary Rohit Sharma Batter Rs 16 crore Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Rs 12 crore Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rs 8 crore Kieron Pollard Allrounder Rs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players Role Salary Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Rs 16 crore MS Dhoni WK/Batter Rs 12 crore Moeen Ali Allrounder Rs 8 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players Role Salary Andre Russell Allrounder Rs 12 crore Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Rs 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer Allrounder Rs 8 crore Sunil Narine Allrounder Rs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Delhi Capitals

Players Role Salary Rishabh Pant WK/Batter Rs 16 crore Axar Patel Allrounder Rs 9 crore Prithvi Shaw Batter Rs 7.5 crore Anrich Nortje Bowler Rs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

Rajasthan Royals

Players Role Salary Sanju Samson WK/Batter Rs 14 crore Jos Buttler WK/Batter Rs 10 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Rs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players Role Salary Virat Kohli Batter Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Rs 11 crore Mohammed Siraj Bowler Rs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players Role Salary Kane Williamson Batter Rs 14 crore Abdul Samad Batter Rs 4 crore Umran Malik Bowler Rs 4 crore

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

Punjab Kings

Players Role Salary Mayank Agarwal Batter Rs 12 crore Arshdeep Singh Bowler Rs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

Team Ahmedabad

Players Role Salary Hardik Pandya Allrounder Rs 15 crore Rashid Khan Bowler Rs 15 crore Shubman Gill Batter Rs 8 crore

Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore

Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Players Role Salary KL Rahul Batter Rs 17 crore Marcus Stoinis Allrounder Rs 9.2 crore Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Rs 4 crore

Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore

Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore

Here is the complete list of players who light up the mega auction.

List Sr.No. Set No. Surname Country 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 1 Ashwin India DC Capped 200 2 1 Boult New Zealand MI Capped 200 3 1 Cummins Australia KKR Capped 200 4 1 De Kock South Africa MI Capped 200 5 1 Dhawan India DC Capped 200 6 1 Du Plessis South Africa CSK Capped 200 7 1 Iyer India DC Capped 200 8 1 Rabada South Africa DC Capped 200 9 1 Shami India PBKS Capped 200 10 1 Warner Australia SRH Capped 200 11 2 Hetmyer West Indies DC Capped 150 12 2 Miller South Africa RR Capped 100 13 2 Padikkal India RCB Capped 200 14 2 Pandey India SRH Capped 100 15 2 Raina India CSK Capped 200 16 2 Roy England SRH Capped 200 17 2 Smith Australia DC Capped 200 18 2 Uthappa India CSK Capped 200 19 3 Al Hasan Bangladesh KKR Capped 200 20 3 Bravo West Indies CSK Capped 200 21 3 Hasaranga Sri Lanka RCB Capped 100 22 3 Holder West Indies SRH Capped 150 23 3 Marsh Australia Capped 200 24 3 Nabi Afghanistan SRH Capped 100 25 3 Pandya India MI Capped 200 26 3 Patel India RCB Capped 200 27 3 Rana India KKR Capped 100 28 3 Sundar India RCB Capped 150 29 4 Bairstow England SRH Capped 150 30 4 Billings England DC Capped 200 31 4 Karthik India KKR Capped 200 32 4 Kishan India MI Capped 200 33 4 Pooran West Indies PBKS Capped 150 34 4 Rayudu India CSK Capped 200 35 4 Saha India SRH Capped 100 36 4 Wade Australia Capped 200 37 5 Chahar India CSK Capped 200 38 5 Ferguson New Zealand KKR Capped 200 39 5 Hazlewood Australia CSK Capped 200 40 5 Krishna India KKR Capped 100 41 5 Kumar India SRH Capped 200 42 5 Natarajan India SRH Capped 100 43 5 Rahman Bangladesh RR Capped 200 44 5 Thakur India CSK Capped 200 45 5 Wood England Capped 200 46 5 Yadav India DC Capped 200 47 6 Chahal India RCB Capped 200 48 6 Chahar India MI Capped 75 49 6 Mishra India DC Capped 150 50 6 Rashid England PBKS Capped 200 51 6 Tahir South Africa CSK Capped 200 52 6 Yadav India KKR Capped 100 53 6 Zadran Afghanistan SRH Capped 200 54 6 Zampa Australia RCB Capped 200 55 7 Brevis South Africa Uncapped 20 56 7 Garg India SRH Uncapped 20 57 7 Hebbar India Uncapped 20 58 7 Nishaanth India CSK Uncapped 20 59 7 Patidar India RCB Uncapped 20 60 7 Sadarangani India Uncapped 20 61 7 Singh India MI Uncapped 20 62 7 Tripathi India KKR Uncapped 40 63 8 Ahamad India RCB Uncapped 30 64 8 Brar India PBKS Uncapped 20 65 8 Hooda India PBKS Uncapped 40 66 8 Khan India PBKS Uncapped 20 67 8 Khan India PBKS Uncapped 40 68 8 Mavi India KKR Uncapped 40 69 8 Nagarkoti India KKR Uncapped 40 70 8 Parag India RR Uncapped 30 71 8 Sharma India SRH Uncapped 20 72 8 Tewatia India RR Uncapped 40 73 9 Azharuddeen India RCB Uncapped 20 74 9 Bharat India RCB Uncapped 20 75 9 Jackson India KKR Uncapped 30 76 9 Jagadeesan India CSK Uncapped 20 77 9 Rawat India RR Uncapped 20 78 9 Sharma India Uncapped 20 79 9 Singh India PBKS Uncapped 20 80 9 Solanki India Uncapped 20 81 9 Vinod India DC Uncapped 20 82 10 Asif India CSK Uncapped 20 83 10 Deep India RCB Uncapped 20 84 10 Deshpande India Uncapped 20 85 10 Khan India DC Uncapped 20 86 10 Porel India PBKS Uncapped 20 87 10 Rajpoot India Uncapped 20 88 10 Thampi India SRH Uncapped 30 89 10 Tyagi India RR Uncapped 20 90 11 Ahmad Afghanistan Uncapped 30 91 11 Ashwin India PBKS Uncapped 20 92 11 Cariappa India RR Uncapped 20 93 11 Gopal India RR Uncapped 20 94 11 Lamichhane Nepal Associate 40 95 11 Sai Kishore India CSK Uncapped 20 96 11 Siddharth India DC Uncapped 20 97 11 Suchith India SRH Uncapped 20 98 12 Finch Australia Capped 150 99 12 Labuschagne Australia Capped 100 100 12 Malan England PBKS Capped 150 101 12 Markram South Africa PBKS Capped 100 102 12 Morgan England KKR Capped 150 103 12 Pujara India CSK Capped 50 104 12 Rahane India DC Capped 100 105 12 Singh India PBKS Capped 50 106 12 Tiwary India MI Capped 50 107 13 Drakes West Indies CSK Capped 75 108 13 Dube India RR Capped 50 109 13 Gowtham India CSK Capped 50 110 13 Jansen South Africa MI Capped 50 111 13 Jordan England PBKS Capped 200 112 13 Livingstone England RR Capped 100 113 13 Neesham New Zealand MI Capped 150 114 13 Shankar India SRH Capped 50 115 13 Smith West Indies Capped 100 116 13 Yadav India MI Capped 100 117 14 Ahmed India SRH Capped 50 118 14 Chameera Sri Lanka Capped 50 119 14 Cottrell West Indies Capped 75 120 14 Coulter-Nile Australia MI Capped 200 121 14 Ngidi South Africa CSK Capped 50 122 14 Saini India RCB Capped 75 123 14 Sakariya India RR Capped 50 124 14 Sharma India DC Capped 150 125 14 Sharma India SRH Capped 50 126 14 Unadkat India RR Capped 75 127 15 Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50 128 15 Chawla India MI Capped 100 129 15 Markande India RR Capped 50 130 15 Nadeem India SRH Capped 50 131 15 Shamsi South Africa RR Capped 100 132 15 Sharma India CSK Capped 50 133 15 Sodhi New Zealand Capped 50 134 15 Theekshana Sri Lanka Capped 50 135 16 Baby India RCB Uncapped 20 136 16 Bhui India Uncapped 20 137 16 Rana India Uncapped 20 138 16 Singh India Uncapped 20 139 16 Singh India Uncapped 20 140 16 Singh India Uncapped 20 141 16 Singh India SRH Uncapped 20 142 16 Vohra India RR Uncapped 20 143 17 Bawa India Uncapped 20 144 17 Dhull India Uncapped 20 145 17 Hangargekar India Uncapped 30 146 17 Lomror India RR Uncapped 40 147 17 Nalkande India PBKS Uncapped 20 148 17 Ostwal India Uncapped 20 149 17 Patel India DC Uncapped 20 150 17 Roy India MI Uncapped 20 151 17 Varma India Uncapped 20 152 17 Yadav India DC Uncapped 20 153 17 Yadav India Uncapped 20 154 18 Dayal India Uncapped 20 155 18 Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20 156 18 Sen India Uncapped 20 157 18 Singh India RR Uncapped 20 158 18 Singh India MI Uncapped 20 159 18 Thakur India Uncapped 20 160 18 Vats India Uncapped 20 161 18 Yousuf India Uncapped 20 162 19 Allen New Zealand RCB Capped 50 163 19 Conway New Zealand Capped 100 164 19 Hales England Capped 150 165 19 Lewis West Indies RR Capped 200 166 19 Lynn Australia MI Capped 150 167 19 Nair India KKR Capped 50 168 19 Powell West Indies Capped 75 169 19 Van Der Dussen South Africa Capped 100 170 19 Zadran Afghanistan Capped 50 171 20 Archer England RR Capped 200 172 20 Asalanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 173 20 Dhawan India Capped 50 174 20 Garton England RCB Capped 50 175 20 Mitchell New Zealand Capped 75 176 20 Pretorius South Africa Capped 50 177 20 Rutherford West Indies Capped 100 178 20 Sams Australia RCB Capped 100 179 20 Santner New Zealand CSK Capped 100 180 20 Shepherd West Indies Capped 75 181 21 Das Bangladesh Capped 50 182 21 Dickwella Sri Lanka Capped 50 183 21 Fletcher West Indies Capped 50 184 21 Gurbaz Afghanistan Capped 50 185 21 Hope West Indies Capped 50 186 21 Klaasen South Africa Capped 50 187 21 Mcdermott Australia Capped 50 188 21 Mendis Sri Lanka Capped 50 189 21 Perera Sri Lanka Capped 50 190 21 Philippe Australia Capped 100 191 21 Phillips New Zealand RR Capped 150 192 21 Seifert New Zealand KKR Capped 50 193 22 Behrendorff Australia CSK Capped 75 194 22 Ellis Australia PBKS Capped 75 195 22 Farooqi Afghanistan Capped 50 196 22 Kaul India SRH Capped 75 197 22 Mccoy West Indies Capped 75 198 22 Mills England Capped 100 199 22 Milne New Zealand MI Capped 150 200 22 Topley England Capped 75 201 22 Tye Australia RR Capped 100 202 22 Warrier India KKR Capped 50 203 23 Astle New Zealand Capped 75 204 23 Dhananjaya Sri Lanka Capped 50 205 23 Khan Afghanistan Capped 50 206 23 Maharaj South Africa Capped 50 207 23 Salamkheil Afghanistan Capped 50 208 23 Sharma India Capped 50 209 23 Walsh West Indies Capped 50 210 24 Agarwal India Uncapped 20 211 24 Chauhan India Uncapped 20 212 24 Gangta India Uncapped 20 213 24 Kadam India Uncapped 20 214 24 Kohler-Cadmore England Uncapped 40 215 24 Panchal India Uncapped 20 216 24 Rizvi India Uncapped 20 217 24 Roy Chowdhury India Uncapped 20 218 24 Senapati India Uncapped 20 219 24 Wankhade India Uncapped 20 220 25 Ankolekar India Uncapped 20 221 25 David Australia RCB Uncapped 40 222 25 Dubey India DC Uncapped 20 223 25 Mankad India Uncapped 20 224 25 Prabhudessai India RCB Uncapped 20 225 25 Singh India Uncapped 20 226 25 Sudharsan India Uncapped 20 227 25 Taide India Uncapped 20 228 25 Thyagarajan India Uncapped 20 229 26 Bains India Uncapped 20 230 26 Chopra India Uncapped 20 231 26 Devdhar India Uncapped 20 232 26 Goswami India SRH Uncapped 20 233 26 Jurel India Uncapped 20 234 26 Juyal India Uncapped 20 235 26 Nath India Uncapped 20 236 26 Sisodia India Uncapped 20 237 26 Tare India MI Uncapped 20 238 26 Yadav India Uncapped 20 239 27 Arora India KKR Uncapped 20 240 27 Choudhary India Uncapped 20 241 27 Dar India Uncapped 20 242 27 Dwarshuis Australia Uncapped 30 243 27 Jaswal India Uncapped 20 244 27 Khan India MI Uncapped 20 245 27 Meriwala India DC Uncapped 20 246 27 Milind India Uncapped 20 247 27 Vijay Kumar India Uncapped 20 248 27 Yadav India Uncapped 20 249 28 Ansari India Uncapped 20 250 28 Baroka India Uncapped 20 251 28 Chudasama India Uncapped 20 252 28 Jadeja India Uncapped 20 253 28 Kense India Uncapped 20 254 28 Rai India Uncapped 20 255 28 Sahu India Uncapped 20 256 28 Saxena India PBKS Uncapped 30 257 28 Solanki India Uncapped 20 258 28 Sudhesan India Uncapped 20 259 29 Guptill New Zealand Capped 75 260 29 Khawaja Australia Capped 150 261 29 King West Indies Capped 50 262 29 Malan South Africa Capped 50 263 29 Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Capped 50 264 29 Rossouw South Africa Capped 100 265 29 Stirling Ireland Capped 50 266 29 Vihari India Capped 50 267 29 Vince England Capped 200 268 29 Zazai Afghanistan Capped 50 269 30 Allen West Indies Capped 75 270 30 Chase West Indies Capped 100 271 30 Cutting Australia KKR Capped 75 272 30 Gregory England Capped 150 273 30 Henriques Australia PBKS Capped 100 274 30 Hosein West Indies Capped 50 275 30 Janat Afghanistan Capped 50 276 30 Kuggeleijn New Zealand RCB Capped 75 277 30 Negi India KKR Capped 50 278 30 Singh India KKR Capped 50 279 31 Abbott Australia Capped 75 280 31 Ahmed Bangladesh Capped 50 281 31 De Lange South Africa Capped 200 282 31 Joseph West Indies Capped 75 283 31 Kulkarni India MI Capped 75 284 31 Mahmood England Capped 200 285 31 Meredith Australia PBKS Capped 100 286 31 Richardson Australia RCB Capped 150 287 31 Southee New Zealand KKR Capped 150 288 31 Ul Haq Afghanistan Capped 50 289 32 Bhatia India Uncapped 40 290 32 Buddhi India Uncapped 20 291 32 Chatterjee India Uncapped 20 292 32 Dalal India Uncapped 20 293 32 Easwaran India Uncapped 20 294 32 Evans England Uncapped 40 295 32 Gahlaut India Uncapped 20 296 32 Khare India Uncapped 20 297 32 Rawat India Uncapped 20 298 32 Shorey India Uncapped 20 299 33 Badoni India Uncapped 20 300 33 Gautam India Uncapped 20 301 33 Howell England Uncapped 40 302 33 Kerr Australia Uncapped 20 303 33 Kumar India Uncapped 20 304 33 Mulani India Uncapped 20 305 33 Patel India Uncapped 20 306 33 Sheth India Uncapped 20 307 33 Singh India Uncapped 20 308 33 Wiese Namibia Associate 50 309 34 Ahmad India Uncapped 20 310 34 Arora India Uncapped 20 311 34 Indrajith India Uncapped 20 312 34 Karthick India Uncapped 40 313 34 Kerkar India Uncapped 20 314 34 Lewis West Indies Uncapped 40 315 34 Naik India Uncapped 20 316 34 Patel India Uncapped 20 317 34 Sharath India Uncapped 20 318 34 Shrijith India Uncapped 20 319 35 Avasthi India Uncapped 20 320 35 Mishra India Uncapped 20 321 35 Pathirana Sri Lanka Uncapped 20 322 35 Periyasamy India Uncapped 20 323 35 Reddy India Uncapped 20 324 35 Silambarasan India Uncapped 20 325 35 Thakare India Uncapped 20 326 35 Ul Haq India Uncapped 20 327 35 Yadav India RR Uncapped 20 328 35 Yarra India Uncapped 20 329 36 Bachhav India Uncapped 20 330 36 Gandhi India Uncapped 20 331 36 Lintott England Uncapped 20 332 36 Naveed Afghanistan Uncapped 20 333 36 Sangha Australia Uncapped 20 334 36 Suthar India Uncapped 20 335 36 Tandon India Uncapped 20 336 36 Udeshi India Uncapped 20 337 36 Wadhwani India Uncapped 20 338 36 Wakhare India Uncapped 20 339 37 Bravo West Indies Capped 75 340 37 Brooks West Indies Capped 50 341 37 Fernando Sri Lanka Capped 50 342 37 Hamza South Africa Capped 50 343 37 Nissaanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 344 37 Patterson Australia Capped 50 345 37 Shahidi Afghanistan Capped 50 346 37 Tiwary India Capped 50 347 38 Agar Australia Capped 200 348 38 Brathwaite West Indies Capped 75 349 38 Jadhav India SRH Capped 100 350 38 Karunaratne Sri Lanka Capped 50 351 38 Munro New Zealand Capped 150 352 38 Naib Afghanistan Capped 50 353 38 Paul West Indies Capped 75 354 38 Rasool India Capped 50 355 38 Shanaka Sri Lanka Capped 50 356 38 Willey England Capped 200 357 39 Aaron India Capped 50 358 39 Agar Australia Capped 50 359 39 Islam Bangladesh Capped 50 360 39 Little Ireland Capped 50 361 39 Muzarabani Zimbabwe Capped 50 362 39 Seales West Indies Capped 50 363 39 Sharma India Capped 50 364 39 Sran India Capped 50 365 39 Stanlake Australia Capped 75 366 39 Wagner New Zealand Capped 50 367 40 Iqbal India Uncapped 20 368 40 Jaggi India Uncapped 20 369 40 Kunnummal India Uncapped 20 370 40 Mishra India Uncapped 20 371 40 Nahar India Uncapped 20 372 40 Rohilla India Uncapped 20 373 40 Ross Australia Uncapped 20 374 40 Samarth India Uncapped 20 375 40 Shaikh India Uncapped 20 376 40 Tomar India Uncapped 20 377 41 Aparajith India Uncapped 20 378 41 Barman India Uncapped 20 379 41 Charak India MI Uncapped 20 380 41 Hegde India Uncapped 20 381 41 Kalaria India Uncapped 20 382 41 Khan India Uncapped 20 383 41 Kotian India Uncapped 20 384 41 Sangwan India Uncapped 20 385 41 Tambe India Uncapped 20 386 41 Vashisth India Uncapped 20 387 42 Chandrol India Uncapped 20 388 42 Desai India Uncapped 20 389 42 Fletcher New Zealand Uncapped 20 390 42 Gohel India Uncapped 20 391 42 Makaya India Uncapped 20 392 42 Rickelton South Africa Uncapped 20 393 42 Tomar India Uncapped 20 394 42 Wath India Uncapped 20 395 43 Cheepurupalli India Uncapped 20 396 43 Choudhary India Uncapped 20 397 43 Kak India Uncapped 20 398 43 Khan USA Associate 40 399 43 Khejroliya India DC Uncapped 20 400 43 More India Uncapped 20 401 43 Nidheesh India Uncapped 20 402 43 Pathan India Uncapped 20 403 43 Patil India Uncapped 20 404 43 Singh India Uncapped 20 405 44 Alexandar India Uncapped 20 406 44 Ashok New Zealand Uncapped 20 407 44 Dhankhar India Uncapped 20 408 44 Dutta India Uncapped 20 409 44 Jaggesar West Indies Uncapped 20 410 44 Kishan Kumar India Uncapped 20 411 44 Koththigoda Sri Lanka Uncapped 20 412 44 Wabale India Uncapped 20 413 45 Campher Ireland Capped 50 414 45 De Grandhomme New Zealand Capped 100 415 45 Faulkner Australia Capped 100 416 45 Overton England Capped 200 417 45 Parnell South Africa Capped 50 418 45 Patel England Capped 50 419 45 Perera Sri Lanka Capped 50 420 45 Short Australia Capped 100 421 45 Vijay India Capped 50 422 45 Wildermuth Australia Capped 50 423 46 Bennett New Zealand Capped 50 424 46 Dupavillon South Africa Capped 50 425 46 Edwards West Indies Capped 50 426 46 Hassan Afghanistan Capped 50 427 46 Kumara Sri Lanka Capped 50 428 46 Paris Australia Capped 50 429 46 Sreesanth India Capped 50 430 46 Thomas West Indies Capped 50 431 46 Tickner New Zealand Capped 50 432 46 Udana Sri Lanka Capped 50 433 47 Ferreira South Africa Uncapped 20 434 47 Kumar India Uncapped 20 435 47 Lalwani India Uncapped 20 436 47 Malik India Uncapped 20 437 47 Mann India Uncapped 20 438 47 Rawat India Uncapped 20 439 47 Singh India Uncapped 20 440 47 Weatherald Australia Uncapped 20 441 48 Chatterjee India Uncapped 20 442 48 Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20 443 48 Karnewar India Uncapped 20 444 48 Kumar India Uncapped 20 445 48 Mushtaq India Uncapped 20 446 48 Muzaffar India Uncapped 20 447 48 Rathva India Uncapped 20 448 48 Roger India Uncapped 20 449 48 Shokeen India Uncapped 20 450 48 Singh India Uncapped 20 451 49 Bhambhu India Uncapped 20 452 49 Burger South Africa Uncapped 20 453 49 Kelly Australia Uncapped 30 454 49 Koushik India Uncapped 20 455 49 Madhwal India Uncapped 20 456 49 Mishra India Uncapped 20 457 49 Raj India Uncapped 20 458 49 Saket India Uncapped 20 459 49 Shukla India Uncapped 20 460 49 Thushara Sri Lanka Uncapped 20 461 50 Adnair Ireland Capped 50 462 50 Cartwright Australia Capped 50 463 50 Delany Ireland Capped 50 464 50 Gunatilaka Sri Lanka Capped 50 465 50 Kitchen New Zealand Capped 50 466 50 Lakshan Sri Lanka Capped 50 467 50 Magala South Africa Capped 50 468 50 Mayers West Indies Capped 50 469 50 Phehlukwayo South Africa Capped 50 470 50 Prasanna Sri Lanka Capped 50 471 50 Reifer West Indies Capped 50 472 51 Ali India Uncapped 20 473 51 Bishnoi India Uncapped 20 474 51 Dagar India Uncapped 20 475 51 Pretorius South Africa Uncapped 20 476 51 Sharma India Uncapped 20 477 51 Sharma India Uncapped 20 478 51 Singh India Uncapped 20 479 51 Singh India Uncapped 20 480 51 Soni India Uncapped 20 481 51 Venkatesh India Uncapped 20 482 52 Ayyappa India Uncapped 20 483 52 Brar India Uncapped 20 484 52 Choudhary India Uncapped 20 485 52 Dhanda India Uncapped 20 486 52 Dubey India Uncapped 20 487 52 Jangra India Uncapped 20 488 52 Khan India Uncapped 20 489 52 Trumpelmann Namibia Associate 20 490 52 Wheal Scotland Associate 50 491 52 Yadav India Uncapped 20 492 53 Dar India Uncapped 20 493 53 Gandhi India Uncapped 20 494 53 Green Australia Uncapped 40 495 53 Joseph India Uncapped 20 496 53 Joshi India DC Uncapped 20 497 53 Khan India Uncapped 20 498 53 Patel India Uncapped 20 499 53 Sharma India Uncapped 20 500 53 Singh India Uncapped 20 501 53 Varma India CSK Uncapped 20 502 54 Guleria India Uncapped 20 503 54 Krishna India Uncapped 20 504 54 Patel India Uncapped 20 505 54 Readdi India Uncapped 20 506 54 Reddy India Uncapped 20 507 54 Sharma India Uncapped 20 508 54 Sharma India Uncapped 20 509 54 Singh India Uncapped 20 510 55 Bosch South Africa Uncapped 20 511 55 McAndrew Australia Uncapped 20 512 55 Pathania India Uncapped 20 513 55 Ranjane India Uncapped 20 514 55 Rogers Australia Uncapped 20 515 55 Smit Namibia Associate 20 516 55 Trivedi India Uncapped 20 517 55 Tyagi India Uncapped 20 518 55 Vivek India Uncapped 20 519 55 Yadav India Uncapped 20 520 56 Athisayaraj India Uncapped 20 521 56 Baartman South Africa Uncapped 20 522 56 Darshan India Uncapped 20 523 56 Gowtham India Uncapped 20 524 56 Gumede South Africa Uncapped 20 525 56 Guthrie Australia Uncapped 20 526 56 Hatcher Australia Uncapped 20 527 57 Bista India Uncapped 20 528 57 Chuahan India Uncapped 20 529 57 Dhillon India Uncapped 20 530 57 Negi India Uncapped 20 531 57 Raut India Uncapped 20 532 57 Sasikanth India Uncapped 20 533 57 Sharma India Uncapped 20 534 57 Sharma India Uncapped 20 535 57 Tendulkar India MI Uncapped 20 536 57 Yadav India Uncapped 20 537 58 Bhandage India Uncapped 20 538 58 Chaprana India Uncapped 20 539 58 Goud India Uncapped 20 540 58 Hinganekar India Uncapped 20 541 58 Kazi India Uncapped 20 542 58 Nayak India Uncapped 20 543 58 Sahani India Uncapped 20 544 58 Sharma India Uncapped 20 545 58 Sharma India Uncapped 20 546 58 Singh India Uncapped 20 547 59 Chauhan India Uncapped 20 548 59 Garhwal India Uncapped 20 549 59 Ghafari Afghanistan Uncapped 20 550 59 Mohammed India Uncapped 20 551 59 Narang India Uncapped 20 552 59 Paul India Uncapped 20 553 59 Rathore India Uncapped 20 554 59 Sangha Australia Uncapped 20 555 59 Tyagi India Uncapped 20 556 59 Vyas India Uncapped 20 557 60 Jansen South Africa Uncapped 20 558 60 Lakra India Uncapped 20 559 60 Mandal India Uncapped 20 560 60 Raja India Uncapped 20 561 60 Reddy India Uncapped 20 562 60 Sharma India Uncapped 20 563 60 Short Australia Uncapped 20 564 60 Singh India Uncapped 20 565 60 Thakar India Uncapped 20 566 60 Young West Indies Uncapped 20 567 61 Chaudhary India Uncapped 20 568 61 Dafedar India Uncapped 20 569 61 Dhiwan India Uncapped 20 570 61 Gupta India Uncapped 20 571 61 Jaiswal India Uncapped 20 572 61 John West Indies Uncapped 20 573 61 Kousik India Uncapped 20 574 61 Pal India Uncapped 20 575 61 Sidhu India Uncapped 20 576 61 Singh India Uncapped 20 577 61 Swanepoel South Africa Uncapped 20 578 61 Vijayran India Uncapped 20 579 62 Afridi India Uncapped 20 580 62 Afridi India Uncapped 20 581 62 Agrawal India Uncapped 20 582 62 Cahill Australia Uncapped 20 583 62 Deyal West Indies Uncapped 20 584 62 Rajagopal India Uncapped 20 585 62 Sandeep India Uncapped 20 586 62 Sharif Scotland Associate 20 587 62 Shipley New Zealand Uncapped 20 588 62 Swaminathan India Uncapped 20 589 62 Van Dyk South Africa Uncapped 20 590 62 Wellalage Sri Lanka Uncapped 20

