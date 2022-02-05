From Base Prices to Remaining Purse; Here's Everything You Need to Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The BCCI, on Tuesday, revealed the final list of the players that will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction later this month. Initially, 1214 players had registered for the auction, which has been reduced to 590 by the board after consulting with the franchises. Among those 590, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. From the overseas section, Australia have the most number of players who will be up for sale - 47, while West Indies 34 and South 33 are second and third in the list. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.
What are the set base prices for this acution?
INR 2 crore, INR 1.5 crore, INR 1 crore, INR 75 lakh, INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, INR 30 lakh, INR 20 lakh
How many players are there in each of these eight brackets?
INR 2 crore: 48, INR 1.5 crore: 20, INR 1 crore: 34, INR 75 lakh: 25, INR 50 lakh: 104, INR 40 lakh: 17, INR 30 lakh: 9, INR 20 lakh: 334..
When and where will the IPL 2022 Mega Auction take place?
The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.
How many players can a team have in its squad?
25 is the maximum number of players a team can have after the auction, while 18 is the minimum.
The auction will get underway with the marquee set comprising ten players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner.
Here’s a look at the list of players retained and drafted plus how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-
Mumbai Indians
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Rohit Sharma
|Batter
|Rs 16 crore
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowler
|Rs 12 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batter
|Rs 8 crore
|Kieron Pollard
|Allrounder
|Rs 6 crore
MI spent: Rs 42 Crore
MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore
Chennai Super Kings
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Allrounder
|Rs 16 crore
|MS Dhoni
|WK/Batter
|Rs 12 crore
|Moeen Ali
|Allrounder
|Rs 8 crore
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Batter
|Rs 6 crore
CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore
CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Andre Russell
|Allrounder
|Rs 12 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|Rs 8 crore
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Allrounder
|Rs 8 crore
|Sunil Narine
|Allrounder
|Rs 6 crore
KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore
KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore
Delhi Capitals
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Rishabh Pant
|WK/Batter
|Rs 16 crore
|Axar Patel
|Allrounder
|Rs 9 crore
|Prithvi Shaw
|Batter
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Anrich Nortje
|Bowler
|Rs 6.5 crore
DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore
DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore
Rajasthan Royals
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Sanju Samson
|WK/Batter
|Rs 14 crore
|Jos Buttler
|WK/Batter
|Rs 10 crore
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Batter
|Rs 4 crore
RR spent: Rs 28 Crore
RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Rs 15 crore
|Glenn Maxwell
|Allrounder
|Rs 11 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|Rs 7 crore
RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore
RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Kane Williamson
|Batter
|Rs 14 crore
|Abdul Samad
|Batter
|Rs 4 crore
|Umran Malik
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore
SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore
Punjab Kings
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Mayank Agarwal
|Batter
|Rs 12 crore
|Arshdeep Singh
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore
PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore
Team Ahmedabad
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|Hardik Pandya
|Allrounder
|Rs 15 crore
|Rashid Khan
|Bowler
|Rs 15 crore
|Shubman Gill
|Batter
|Rs 8 crore
Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore
Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore
Lucknow Super Giants
|Players
|Role
|Salary
|KL Rahul
|Batter
|Rs 17 crore
|Marcus Stoinis
|Allrounder
|Rs 9.2 crore
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Bowler
|Rs 4 crore
Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore
Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore
Here is the complete list of players who light up the mega auction.
|List Sr.No.
|Set No.
|Surname
|Country
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|1
|Ashwin
|India
|DC
|Capped
|200
|2
|1
|Boult
|New Zealand
|MI
|Capped
|200
|3
|1
|Cummins
|Australia
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|4
|1
|De Kock
|South Africa
|MI
|Capped
|200
|5
|1
|Dhawan
|India
|DC
|Capped
|200
|6
|1
|Du Plessis
|South Africa
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|7
|1
|Iyer
|India
|DC
|Capped
|200
|8
|1
|Rabada
|South Africa
|DC
|Capped
|200
|9
|1
|Shami
|India
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|10
|1
|Warner
|Australia
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|11
|2
|Hetmyer
|West Indies
|DC
|Capped
|150
|12
|2
|Miller
|South Africa
|RR
|Capped
|100
|13
|2
|Padikkal
|India
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|14
|2
|Pandey
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|15
|2
|Raina
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|16
|2
|Roy
|England
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|17
|2
|Smith
|Australia
|DC
|Capped
|200
|18
|2
|Uthappa
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|19
|3
|Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|20
|3
|Bravo
|West Indies
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|21
|3
|Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|22
|3
|Holder
|West Indies
|SRH
|Capped
|150
|23
|3
|Marsh
|Australia
|Capped
|200
|24
|3
|Nabi
|Afghanistan
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|25
|3
|Pandya
|India
|MI
|Capped
|200
|26
|3
|Patel
|India
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|27
|3
|Rana
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|28
|3
|Sundar
|India
|RCB
|Capped
|150
|29
|4
|Bairstow
|England
|SRH
|Capped
|150
|30
|4
|Billings
|England
|DC
|Capped
|200
|31
|4
|Karthik
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|32
|4
|Kishan
|India
|MI
|Capped
|200
|33
|4
|Pooran
|West Indies
|PBKS
|Capped
|150
|34
|4
|Rayudu
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|35
|4
|Saha
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|36
|4
|Wade
|Australia
|Capped
|200
|37
|5
|Chahar
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|38
|5
|Ferguson
|New Zealand
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|39
|5
|Hazlewood
|Australia
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|40
|5
|Krishna
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|41
|5
|Kumar
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|42
|5
|Natarajan
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|43
|5
|Rahman
|Bangladesh
|RR
|Capped
|200
|44
|5
|Thakur
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|45
|5
|Wood
|England
|Capped
|200
|46
|5
|Yadav
|India
|DC
|Capped
|200
|47
|6
|Chahal
|India
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|48
|6
|Chahar
|India
|MI
|Capped
|75
|49
|6
|Mishra
|India
|DC
|Capped
|150
|50
|6
|Rashid
|England
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|51
|6
|Tahir
|South Africa
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|52
|6
|Yadav
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|53
|6
|Zadran
|Afghanistan
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|54
|6
|Zampa
|Australia
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|55
|7
|Brevis
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|56
|7
|Garg
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|57
|7
|Hebbar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|58
|7
|Nishaanth
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|59
|7
|Patidar
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|60
|7
|Sadarangani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|61
|7
|Singh
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|62
|7
|Tripathi
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|63
|8
|Ahamad
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|30
|64
|8
|Brar
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|65
|8
|Hooda
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|40
|66
|8
|Khan
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|67
|8
|Khan
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|40
|68
|8
|Mavi
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|69
|8
|Nagarkoti
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|70
|8
|Parag
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|30
|71
|8
|Sharma
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|72
|8
|Tewatia
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|40
|73
|9
|Azharuddeen
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|74
|9
|Bharat
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|75
|9
|Jackson
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|30
|76
|9
|Jagadeesan
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|77
|9
|Rawat
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|78
|9
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|79
|9
|Singh
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|80
|9
|Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|81
|9
|Vinod
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|82
|10
|Asif
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|83
|10
|Deep
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|84
|10
|Deshpande
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|85
|10
|Khan
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|86
|10
|Porel
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|87
|10
|Rajpoot
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|88
|10
|Thampi
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|30
|89
|10
|Tyagi
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|90
|11
|Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|30
|91
|11
|Ashwin
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|92
|11
|Cariappa
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|93
|11
|Gopal
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|94
|11
|Lamichhane
|Nepal
|Associate
|40
|95
|11
|Sai Kishore
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|96
|11
|Siddharth
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|97
|11
|Suchith
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|98
|12
|Finch
|Australia
|Capped
|150
|99
|12
|Labuschagne
|Australia
|Capped
|100
|100
|12
|Malan
|England
|PBKS
|Capped
|150
|101
|12
|Markram
|South Africa
|PBKS
|Capped
|100
|102
|12
|Morgan
|England
|KKR
|Capped
|150
|103
|12
|Pujara
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|104
|12
|Rahane
|India
|DC
|Capped
|100
|105
|12
|Singh
|India
|PBKS
|Capped
|50
|106
|12
|Tiwary
|India
|MI
|Capped
|50
|107
|13
|Drakes
|West Indies
|CSK
|Capped
|75
|108
|13
|Dube
|India
|RR
|Capped
|50
|109
|13
|Gowtham
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|110
|13
|Jansen
|South Africa
|MI
|Capped
|50
|111
|13
|Jordan
|England
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|112
|13
|Livingstone
|England
|RR
|Capped
|100
|113
|13
|Neesham
|New Zealand
|MI
|Capped
|150
|114
|13
|Shankar
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|50
|115
|13
|Smith
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
|116
|13
|Yadav
|India
|MI
|Capped
|100
|117
|14
|Ahmed
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|50
|118
|14
|Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|119
|14
|Cottrell
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|120
|14
|Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|MI
|Capped
|200
|121
|14
|Ngidi
|South Africa
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|122
|14
|Saini
|India
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|123
|14
|Sakariya
|India
|RR
|Capped
|50
|124
|14
|Sharma
|India
|DC
|Capped
|150
|125
|14
|Sharma
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|50
|126
|14
|Unadkat
|India
|RR
|Capped
|75
|127
|15
|Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|128
|15
|Chawla
|India
|MI
|Capped
|100
|129
|15
|Markande
|India
|RR
|Capped
|50
|130
|15
|Nadeem
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|50
|131
|15
|Shamsi
|South Africa
|RR
|Capped
|100
|132
|15
|Sharma
|India
|CSK
|Capped
|50
|133
|15
|Sodhi
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|134
|15
|Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|135
|16
|Baby
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|136
|16
|Bhui
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|137
|16
|Rana
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|138
|16
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|139
|16
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|140
|16
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|141
|16
|Singh
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|142
|16
|Vohra
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|143
|17
|Bawa
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|144
|17
|Dhull
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|145
|17
|Hangargekar
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|146
|17
|Lomror
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|40
|147
|17
|Nalkande
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|148
|17
|Ostwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|149
|17
|Patel
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|150
|17
|Roy
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|151
|17
|Varma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|152
|17
|Yadav
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|153
|17
|Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|154
|18
|Dayal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|155
|18
|Nagwaswalla
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|156
|18
|Sen
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|157
|18
|Singh
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|158
|18
|Singh
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|159
|18
|Thakur
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|160
|18
|Vats
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|161
|18
|Yousuf
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|162
|19
|Allen
|New Zealand
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|163
|19
|Conway
|New Zealand
|Capped
|100
|164
|19
|Hales
|England
|Capped
|150
|165
|19
|Lewis
|West Indies
|RR
|Capped
|200
|166
|19
|Lynn
|Australia
|MI
|Capped
|150
|167
|19
|Nair
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|168
|19
|Powell
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|169
|19
|Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|Capped
|100
|170
|19
|Zadran
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|171
|20
|Archer
|England
|RR
|Capped
|200
|172
|20
|Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|173
|20
|Dhawan
|India
|Capped
|50
|174
|20
|Garton
|England
|RCB
|Capped
|50
|175
|20
|Mitchell
|New Zealand
|Capped
|75
|176
|20
|Pretorius
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|177
|20
|Rutherford
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
|178
|20
|Sams
|Australia
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|179
|20
|Santner
|New Zealand
|CSK
|Capped
|100
|180
|20
|Shepherd
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|181
|21
|Das
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|182
|21
|Dickwella
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|183
|21
|Fletcher
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|184
|21
|Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|185
|21
|Hope
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|186
|21
|Klaasen
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|187
|21
|Mcdermott
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|188
|21
|Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|189
|21
|Perera
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|190
|21
|Philippe
|Australia
|Capped
|100
|191
|21
|Phillips
|New Zealand
|RR
|Capped
|150
|192
|21
|Seifert
|New Zealand
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|193
|22
|Behrendorff
|Australia
|CSK
|Capped
|75
|194
|22
|Ellis
|Australia
|PBKS
|Capped
|75
|195
|22
|Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|196
|22
|Kaul
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|75
|197
|22
|Mccoy
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|198
|22
|Mills
|England
|Capped
|100
|199
|22
|Milne
|New Zealand
|MI
|Capped
|150
|200
|22
|Topley
|England
|Capped
|75
|201
|22
|Tye
|Australia
|RR
|Capped
|100
|202
|22
|Warrier
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|203
|23
|Astle
|New Zealand
|Capped
|75
|204
|23
|Dhananjaya
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|205
|23
|Khan
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|206
|23
|Maharaj
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|207
|23
|Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|208
|23
|Sharma
|India
|Capped
|50
|209
|23
|Walsh
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|210
|24
|Agarwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|211
|24
|Chauhan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|212
|24
|Gangta
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|213
|24
|Kadam
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|214
|24
|Kohler-Cadmore
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|215
|24
|Panchal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|216
|24
|Rizvi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|217
|24
|Roy Chowdhury
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|218
|24
|Senapati
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|219
|24
|Wankhade
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|220
|25
|Ankolekar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|221
|25
|David
|Australia
|RCB
|Uncapped
|40
|222
|25
|Dubey
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|223
|25
|Mankad
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|224
|25
|Prabhudessai
|India
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|225
|25
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|226
|25
|Sudharsan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|227
|25
|Taide
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|228
|25
|Thyagarajan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|229
|26
|Bains
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|230
|26
|Chopra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|231
|26
|Devdhar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|232
|26
|Goswami
|India
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|233
|26
|Jurel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|234
|26
|Juyal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|235
|26
|Nath
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|236
|26
|Sisodia
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|237
|26
|Tare
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|238
|26
|Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|239
|27
|Arora
|India
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|240
|27
|Choudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|241
|27
|Dar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|242
|27
|Dwarshuis
|Australia
|Uncapped
|30
|243
|27
|Jaswal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|244
|27
|Khan
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|245
|27
|Meriwala
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|246
|27
|Milind
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|247
|27
|Vijay Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|248
|27
|Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|249
|28
|Ansari
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|250
|28
|Baroka
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|251
|28
|Chudasama
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|252
|28
|Jadeja
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|253
|28
|Kense
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|254
|28
|Rai
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|255
|28
|Sahu
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|256
|28
|Saxena
|India
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|30
|257
|28
|Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|258
|28
|Sudhesan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|259
|29
|Guptill
|New Zealand
|Capped
|75
|260
|29
|Khawaja
|Australia
|Capped
|150
|261
|29
|King
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|262
|29
|Malan
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|263
|29
|Rajapaksa
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|264
|29
|Rossouw
|South Africa
|Capped
|100
|265
|29
|Stirling
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|266
|29
|Vihari
|India
|Capped
|50
|267
|29
|Vince
|England
|Capped
|200
|268
|29
|Zazai
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|269
|30
|Allen
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|270
|30
|Chase
|West Indies
|Capped
|100
|271
|30
|Cutting
|Australia
|KKR
|Capped
|75
|272
|30
|Gregory
|England
|Capped
|150
|273
|30
|Henriques
|Australia
|PBKS
|Capped
|100
|274
|30
|Hosein
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|275
|30
|Janat
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|276
|30
|Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|277
|30
|Negi
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|278
|30
|Singh
|India
|KKR
|Capped
|50
|279
|31
|Abbott
|Australia
|Capped
|75
|280
|31
|Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|281
|31
|De Lange
|South Africa
|Capped
|200
|282
|31
|Joseph
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|283
|31
|Kulkarni
|India
|MI
|Capped
|75
|284
|31
|Mahmood
|England
|Capped
|200
|285
|31
|Meredith
|Australia
|PBKS
|Capped
|100
|286
|31
|Richardson
|Australia
|RCB
|Capped
|150
|287
|31
|Southee
|New Zealand
|KKR
|Capped
|150
|288
|31
|Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|289
|32
|Bhatia
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|290
|32
|Buddhi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|291
|32
|Chatterjee
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|292
|32
|Dalal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|293
|32
|Easwaran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|294
|32
|Evans
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|295
|32
|Gahlaut
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|296
|32
|Khare
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|297
|32
|Rawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|298
|32
|Shorey
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|299
|33
|Badoni
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|300
|33
|Gautam
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|301
|33
|Howell
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|302
|33
|Kerr
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|303
|33
|Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|304
|33
|Mulani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|305
|33
|Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|306
|33
|Sheth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|307
|33
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|308
|33
|Wiese
|Namibia
|Associate
|50
|309
|34
|Ahmad
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|310
|34
|Arora
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|311
|34
|Indrajith
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|312
|34
|Karthick
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|313
|34
|Kerkar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|314
|34
|Lewis
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|40
|315
|34
|Naik
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|316
|34
|Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|317
|34
|Sharath
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|318
|34
|Shrijith
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|319
|35
|Avasthi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|320
|35
|Mishra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|321
|35
|Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|Uncapped
|20
|322
|35
|Periyasamy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|323
|35
|Reddy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|324
|35
|Silambarasan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|325
|35
|Thakare
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|326
|35
|Ul Haq
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|327
|35
|Yadav
|India
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|328
|35
|Yarra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|329
|36
|Bachhav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|330
|36
|Gandhi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|331
|36
|Lintott
|England
|Uncapped
|20
|332
|36
|Naveed
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|20
|333
|36
|Sangha
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|334
|36
|Suthar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|335
|36
|Tandon
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|336
|36
|Udeshi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|337
|36
|Wadhwani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|338
|36
|Wakhare
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|339
|37
|Bravo
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|340
|37
|Brooks
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|341
|37
|Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|342
|37
|Hamza
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|343
|37
|Nissaanka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|344
|37
|Patterson
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|345
|37
|Shahidi
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|346
|37
|Tiwary
|India
|Capped
|50
|347
|38
|Agar
|Australia
|Capped
|200
|348
|38
|Brathwaite
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|349
|38
|Jadhav
|India
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|350
|38
|Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|351
|38
|Munro
|New Zealand
|Capped
|150
|352
|38
|Naib
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|353
|38
|Paul
|West Indies
|Capped
|75
|354
|38
|Rasool
|India
|Capped
|50
|355
|38
|Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|356
|38
|Willey
|England
|Capped
|200
|357
|39
|Aaron
|India
|Capped
|50
|358
|39
|Agar
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|359
|39
|Islam
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|50
|360
|39
|Little
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|361
|39
|Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|Capped
|50
|362
|39
|Seales
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|363
|39
|Sharma
|India
|Capped
|50
|364
|39
|Sran
|India
|Capped
|50
|365
|39
|Stanlake
|Australia
|Capped
|75
|366
|39
|Wagner
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|367
|40
|Iqbal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|368
|40
|Jaggi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|369
|40
|Kunnummal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|370
|40
|Mishra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|371
|40
|Nahar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|372
|40
|Rohilla
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|373
|40
|Ross
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|374
|40
|Samarth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|375
|40
|Shaikh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|376
|40
|Tomar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|377
|41
|Aparajith
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|378
|41
|Barman
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|379
|41
|Charak
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|380
|41
|Hegde
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|381
|41
|Kalaria
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|382
|41
|Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|383
|41
|Kotian
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|384
|41
|Sangwan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|385
|41
|Tambe
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|386
|41
|Vashisth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|387
|42
|Chandrol
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|388
|42
|Desai
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|389
|42
|Fletcher
|New Zealand
|Uncapped
|20
|390
|42
|Gohel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|391
|42
|Makaya
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|392
|42
|Rickelton
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|393
|42
|Tomar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|394
|42
|Wath
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|395
|43
|Cheepurupalli
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|396
|43
|Choudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|397
|43
|Kak
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|398
|43
|Khan
|USA
|Associate
|40
|399
|43
|Khejroliya
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|400
|43
|More
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|401
|43
|Nidheesh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|402
|43
|Pathan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|403
|43
|Patil
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|404
|43
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|405
|44
|Alexandar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|406
|44
|Ashok
|New Zealand
|Uncapped
|20
|407
|44
|Dhankhar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|408
|44
|Dutta
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|409
|44
|Jaggesar
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|410
|44
|Kishan Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|411
|44
|Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|Uncapped
|20
|412
|44
|Wabale
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|413
|45
|Campher
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|414
|45
|De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|Capped
|100
|415
|45
|Faulkner
|Australia
|Capped
|100
|416
|45
|Overton
|England
|Capped
|200
|417
|45
|Parnell
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|418
|45
|Patel
|England
|Capped
|50
|419
|45
|Perera
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|420
|45
|Short
|Australia
|Capped
|100
|421
|45
|Vijay
|India
|Capped
|50
|422
|45
|Wildermuth
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|423
|46
|Bennett
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|424
|46
|Dupavillon
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|425
|46
|Edwards
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|426
|46
|Hassan
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50
|427
|46
|Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|428
|46
|Paris
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|429
|46
|Sreesanth
|India
|Capped
|50
|430
|46
|Thomas
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|431
|46
|Tickner
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|432
|46
|Udana
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|433
|47
|Ferreira
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|434
|47
|Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|435
|47
|Lalwani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|436
|47
|Malik
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|437
|47
|Mann
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|438
|47
|Rawat
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|439
|47
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|440
|47
|Weatherald
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|441
|48
|Chatterjee
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|442
|48
|Coetzee
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|443
|48
|Karnewar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|444
|48
|Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|445
|48
|Mushtaq
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|446
|48
|Muzaffar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|447
|48
|Rathva
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|448
|48
|Roger
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|449
|48
|Shokeen
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|450
|48
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|451
|49
|Bhambhu
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|452
|49
|Burger
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|453
|49
|Kelly
|Australia
|Uncapped
|30
|454
|49
|Koushik
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|455
|49
|Madhwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|456
|49
|Mishra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|457
|49
|Raj
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|458
|49
|Saket
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|459
|49
|Shukla
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|460
|49
|Thushara
|Sri Lanka
|Uncapped
|20
|461
|50
|Adnair
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|462
|50
|Cartwright
|Australia
|Capped
|50
|463
|50
|Delany
|Ireland
|Capped
|50
|464
|50
|Gunatilaka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|465
|50
|Kitchen
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50
|466
|50
|Lakshan
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|467
|50
|Magala
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|468
|50
|Mayers
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|469
|50
|Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|Capped
|50
|470
|50
|Prasanna
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50
|471
|50
|Reifer
|West Indies
|Capped
|50
|472
|51
|Ali
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|473
|51
|Bishnoi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|474
|51
|Dagar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|475
|51
|Pretorius
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|476
|51
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|477
|51
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|478
|51
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|479
|51
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|480
|51
|Soni
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|481
|51
|Venkatesh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|482
|52
|Ayyappa
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|483
|52
|Brar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|484
|52
|Choudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|485
|52
|Dhanda
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|486
|52
|Dubey
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|487
|52
|Jangra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|488
|52
|Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|489
|52
|Trumpelmann
|Namibia
|Associate
|20
|490
|52
|Wheal
|Scotland
|Associate
|50
|491
|52
|Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|492
|53
|Dar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|493
|53
|Gandhi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|494
|53
|Green
|Australia
|Uncapped
|40
|495
|53
|Joseph
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|496
|53
|Joshi
|India
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|497
|53
|Khan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|498
|53
|Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|499
|53
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|500
|53
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|501
|53
|Varma
|India
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|502
|54
|Guleria
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|503
|54
|Krishna
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|504
|54
|Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|505
|54
|Readdi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|506
|54
|Reddy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|507
|54
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|508
|54
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|509
|54
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|510
|55
|Bosch
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|511
|55
|McAndrew
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|512
|55
|Pathania
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|513
|55
|Ranjane
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|514
|55
|Rogers
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|515
|55
|Smit
|Namibia
|Associate
|20
|516
|55
|Trivedi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|517
|55
|Tyagi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|518
|55
|Vivek
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|519
|55
|Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|520
|56
|Athisayaraj
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|521
|56
|Baartman
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|522
|56
|Darshan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|523
|56
|Gowtham
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|524
|56
|Gumede
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|525
|56
|Guthrie
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|526
|56
|Hatcher
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|527
|57
|Bista
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|528
|57
|Chuahan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|529
|57
|Dhillon
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|530
|57
|Negi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|531
|57
|Raut
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|532
|57
|Sasikanth
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|533
|57
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|534
|57
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|535
|57
|Tendulkar
|India
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|536
|57
|Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|537
|58
|Bhandage
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|538
|58
|Chaprana
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|539
|58
|Goud
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|540
|58
|Hinganekar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|541
|58
|Kazi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|542
|58
|Nayak
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|543
|58
|Sahani
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|544
|58
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|545
|58
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|546
|58
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|547
|59
|Chauhan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|548
|59
|Garhwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|549
|59
|Ghafari
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|20
|550
|59
|Mohammed
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|551
|59
|Narang
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|552
|59
|Paul
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|553
|59
|Rathore
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|554
|59
|Sangha
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|555
|59
|Tyagi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|556
|59
|Vyas
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|557
|60
|Jansen
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|558
|60
|Lakra
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|559
|60
|Mandal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|560
|60
|Raja
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|561
|60
|Reddy
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|562
|60
|Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|563
|60
|Short
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|564
|60
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|565
|60
|Thakar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|566
|60
|Young
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|567
|61
|Chaudhary
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|568
|61
|Dafedar
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|569
|61
|Dhiwan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|570
|61
|Gupta
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|571
|61
|Jaiswal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|572
|61
|John
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|573
|61
|Kousik
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|574
|61
|Pal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|575
|61
|Sidhu
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|576
|61
|Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|577
|61
|Swanepoel
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|578
|61
|Vijayran
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|579
|62
|Afridi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|580
|62
|Afridi
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|581
|62
|Agrawal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|582
|62
|Cahill
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20
|583
|62
|Deyal
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|20
|584
|62
|Rajagopal
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|585
|62
|Sandeep
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|586
|62
|Sharif
|Scotland
|Associate
|20
|587
|62
|Shipley
|New Zealand
|Uncapped
|20
|588
|62
|Swaminathan
|India
|Uncapped
|20
|589
|62
|Van Dyk
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20
|590
|62
|Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|Uncapped
|20
