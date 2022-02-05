CricketNext

From Base Prices to Remaining Purse; Here's Everything You Need to Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction
13-MIN READ

From Base Prices to Remaining Purse; Here's Everything You Need to Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

IPL auction will be held on February 12 and 13. (BCCI Photo)

IPL auction will be held on February 12 and 13. (BCCI Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the complete list of players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Cricketnext Staff

The BCCI, on Tuesday, revealed the final list of the players that will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction later this month. Initially, 1214 players had registered for the auction, which has been reduced to 590 by the board after consulting with the franchises. Among those 590, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. From the overseas section, Australia have the most number of players who will be up for sale - 47, while West Indies 34 and South 33 are second and third in the list. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

What are the set base prices for this acution?

INR 2 crore, INR 1.5 crore, INR 1 crore, INR 75 lakh, INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, INR 30 lakh, INR 20 lakh

How many players are there in each of these eight brackets?

INR 2 crore: 48, INR 1.5 crore: 20, INR 1 crore: 34, INR 75 lakh: 25, INR 50 lakh: 104, INR 40 lakh: 17, INR 30 lakh: 9, INR 20 lakh: 334..

When and where will the IPL 2022 Mega Auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.

How many players can a team have in its squad?

25 is the maximum number of players a team can have after the auction, while 18 is the minimum.

The auction will get underway with the marquee set comprising ten players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner.

Here’s a look at the list of players retained and drafted plus how much the 10 teams can now spend at the mega auction:-

Mumbai Indians

PlayersRoleSalary
Rohit SharmaBatterRs 16 crore
Jasprit BumrahBowlerRs 12 crore
Suryakumar YadavBatterRs 8 crore
Kieron PollardAllrounderRs 6 crore

MI spent: Rs 42 Crore

MI can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Chennai Super Kings

PlayersRoleSalary
Ravindra JadejaAllrounderRs 16 crore
MS DhoniWK/BatterRs 12 crore
Moeen AliAllrounderRs 8 crore
Ruturaj GaikwadBatterRs 6 crore

CSK spent: Rs 42 Crore

CSK can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

PlayersRoleSalary
Andre RussellAllrounderRs 12 crore
Varun ChakravarthyBowlerRs 8 crore
Venkatesh IyerAllrounderRs 8 crore
Sunil NarineAllrounderRs 6 crore

KKR spent: Rs 42 Crore

KKR can spend: Rs 48 Crore

Delhi Capitals

PlayersRoleSalary
Rishabh PantWK/BatterRs 16 crore
Axar PatelAllrounderRs 9 crore
Prithvi ShawBatterRs 7.5 crore
Anrich NortjeBowlerRs 6.5 crore

DC spent: Rs 42.5 Crore

DC can spend: Rs 47.5 Crore

Rajasthan Royals

PlayersRoleSalary
Sanju SamsonWK/BatterRs 14 crore
Jos ButtlerWK/BatterRs 10 crore
Yashasvi JaiswalBatterRs 4 crore

RR spent: Rs 28 Crore

RR can spend: Rs 62 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

PlayersRoleSalary
Virat KohliBatterRs 15 crore
Glenn MaxwellAllrounderRs 11 crore
Mohammed SirajBowlerRs 7 crore

RCB spent: Rs 33 Crore

RCB can spend: Rs 57 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

PlayersRoleSalary
Kane WilliamsonBatterRs 14 crore
Abdul SamadBatterRs 4 crore
Umran MalikBowlerRs 4 crore

SRH spent: Rs 22 Crore

SRH can spend: Rs 68 Crore

Punjab Kings

PlayersRoleSalary
Mayank AgarwalBatterRs 12 crore
Arshdeep SinghBowlerRs 4 crore

PBKS spent: Rs 18 Crore

PBKS can spend: Rs 72 Crore

Team Ahmedabad

PlayersRoleSalary
Hardik PandyaAllrounderRs 15 crore
Rashid KhanBowlerRs 15 crore
Shubman GillBatterRs 8 crore

Ahmedabad spent: Rs 38 Crore

Ahmedabad can spend: Rs 52 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants

PlayersRoleSalary
KL RahulBatterRs 17 crore
Marcus StoinisAllrounderRs 9.2 crore
Ravi BishnoiBowlerRs 4 crore

Lucknow spent: Rs 30.2 Crore

Lucknow can spend: Rs 59.8 Crore

Here is the complete list of players who light up the mega auction.

List Sr.No.Set No.SurnameCountry2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
11AshwinIndiaDCCapped200
21BoultNew ZealandMICapped200
31CumminsAustraliaKKRCapped200
41De KockSouth AfricaMICapped200
51DhawanIndiaDCCapped200
61Du PlessisSouth AfricaCSKCapped200
71IyerIndiaDCCapped200
81RabadaSouth AfricaDCCapped200
91ShamiIndiaPBKSCapped200
101WarnerAustraliaSRHCapped200
112HetmyerWest IndiesDCCapped150
122MillerSouth AfricaRRCapped100
132PadikkalIndiaRCBCapped200
142PandeyIndiaSRHCapped100
152RainaIndiaCSKCapped200
162RoyEnglandSRHCapped200
172SmithAustraliaDCCapped200
182UthappaIndiaCSKCapped200
193Al HasanBangladeshKKRCapped200
203BravoWest IndiesCSKCapped200
213HasarangaSri LankaRCBCapped100
223HolderWest IndiesSRHCapped150
233MarshAustraliaCapped200
243NabiAfghanistanSRHCapped100
253PandyaIndiaMICapped200
263PatelIndiaRCBCapped200
273RanaIndiaKKRCapped100
283SundarIndiaRCBCapped150
294BairstowEnglandSRHCapped150
304BillingsEnglandDCCapped200
314KarthikIndiaKKRCapped200
324KishanIndiaMICapped200
334PooranWest IndiesPBKSCapped150
344RayuduIndiaCSKCapped200
354SahaIndiaSRHCapped100
364WadeAustraliaCapped200
375ChaharIndiaCSKCapped200
385FergusonNew ZealandKKRCapped200
395HazlewoodAustraliaCSKCapped200
405KrishnaIndiaKKRCapped100
415KumarIndiaSRHCapped200
425NatarajanIndiaSRHCapped100
435RahmanBangladeshRRCapped200
445ThakurIndiaCSKCapped200
455WoodEnglandCapped200
465YadavIndiaDCCapped200
476ChahalIndiaRCBCapped200
486ChaharIndiaMICapped75
496MishraIndiaDCCapped150
506RashidEnglandPBKSCapped200
516TahirSouth AfricaCSKCapped200
526YadavIndiaKKRCapped100
536ZadranAfghanistanSRHCapped200
546ZampaAustraliaRCBCapped200
557BrevisSouth AfricaUncapped20
567GargIndiaSRHUncapped20
577HebbarIndiaUncapped20
587NishaanthIndiaCSKUncapped20
597PatidarIndiaRCBUncapped20
607SadaranganiIndiaUncapped20
617SinghIndiaMIUncapped20
627TripathiIndiaKKRUncapped40
638AhamadIndiaRCBUncapped30
648BrarIndiaPBKSUncapped20
658HoodaIndiaPBKSUncapped40
668KhanIndiaPBKSUncapped20
678KhanIndiaPBKSUncapped40
688MaviIndiaKKRUncapped40
698NagarkotiIndiaKKRUncapped40
708ParagIndiaRRUncapped30
718SharmaIndiaSRHUncapped20
728TewatiaIndiaRRUncapped40
739AzharuddeenIndiaRCBUncapped20
749BharatIndiaRCBUncapped20
759JacksonIndiaKKRUncapped30
769JagadeesanIndiaCSKUncapped20
779RawatIndiaRRUncapped20
789SharmaIndiaUncapped20
799SinghIndiaPBKSUncapped20
809SolankiIndiaUncapped20
819VinodIndiaDCUncapped20
8210AsifIndiaCSKUncapped20
8310DeepIndiaRCBUncapped20
8410DeshpandeIndiaUncapped20
8510KhanIndiaDCUncapped20
8610PorelIndiaPBKSUncapped20
8710RajpootIndiaUncapped20
8810ThampiIndiaSRHUncapped30
8910TyagiIndiaRRUncapped20
9011AhmadAfghanistanUncapped30
9111AshwinIndiaPBKSUncapped20
9211CariappaIndiaRRUncapped20
9311GopalIndiaRRUncapped20
9411LamichhaneNepalAssociate40
9511Sai KishoreIndiaCSKUncapped20
9611SiddharthIndiaDCUncapped20
9711SuchithIndiaSRHUncapped20
9812FinchAustraliaCapped150
9912LabuschagneAustraliaCapped100
10012MalanEnglandPBKSCapped150
10112MarkramSouth AfricaPBKSCapped100
10212MorganEnglandKKRCapped150
10312PujaraIndiaCSKCapped50
10412RahaneIndiaDCCapped100
10512SinghIndiaPBKSCapped50
10612TiwaryIndiaMICapped50
10713DrakesWest IndiesCSKCapped75
10813DubeIndiaRRCapped50
10913GowthamIndiaCSKCapped50
11013JansenSouth AfricaMICapped50
11113JordanEnglandPBKSCapped200
11213LivingstoneEnglandRRCapped100
11313NeeshamNew ZealandMICapped150
11413ShankarIndiaSRHCapped50
11513SmithWest IndiesCapped100
11613YadavIndiaMICapped100
11714AhmedIndiaSRHCapped50
11814ChameeraSri LankaCapped50
11914CottrellWest IndiesCapped75
12014Coulter-NileAustraliaMICapped200
12114NgidiSouth AfricaCSKCapped50
12214SainiIndiaRCBCapped75
12314SakariyaIndiaRRCapped50
12414SharmaIndiaDCCapped150
12514SharmaIndiaSRHCapped50
12614UnadkatIndiaRRCapped75
12715AhmadAfghanistanCapped50
12815ChawlaIndiaMICapped100
12915MarkandeIndiaRRCapped50
13015NadeemIndiaSRHCapped50
13115ShamsiSouth AfricaRRCapped100
13215SharmaIndiaCSKCapped50
13315SodhiNew ZealandCapped50
13415TheekshanaSri LankaCapped50
13516BabyIndiaRCBUncapped20
13616BhuiIndiaUncapped20
13716RanaIndiaUncapped20
13816SinghIndiaUncapped20
13916SinghIndiaUncapped20
14016SinghIndiaUncapped20
14116SinghIndiaSRHUncapped20
14216VohraIndiaRRUncapped20
14317BawaIndiaUncapped20
14417DhullIndiaUncapped20
14517HangargekarIndiaUncapped30
14617LomrorIndiaRRUncapped40
14717NalkandeIndiaPBKSUncapped20
14817OstwalIndiaUncapped20
14917PatelIndiaDCUncapped20
15017RoyIndiaMIUncapped20
15117VarmaIndiaUncapped20
15217YadavIndiaDCUncapped20
15317YadavIndiaUncapped20
15418DayalIndiaUncapped20
15518NagwaswallaIndiaUncapped20
15618SenIndiaUncapped20
15718SinghIndiaRRUncapped20
15818SinghIndiaMIUncapped20
15918ThakurIndiaUncapped20
16018VatsIndiaUncapped20
16118YousufIndiaUncapped20
16219AllenNew ZealandRCBCapped50
16319ConwayNew ZealandCapped100
16419HalesEnglandCapped150
16519LewisWest IndiesRRCapped200
16619LynnAustraliaMICapped150
16719NairIndiaKKRCapped50
16819PowellWest IndiesCapped75
16919Van Der DussenSouth AfricaCapped100
17019ZadranAfghanistanCapped50
17120ArcherEnglandRRCapped200
17220AsalankaSri LankaCapped50
17320DhawanIndiaCapped50
17420GartonEnglandRCBCapped50
17520MitchellNew ZealandCapped75
17620PretoriusSouth AfricaCapped50
17720RutherfordWest IndiesCapped100
17820SamsAustraliaRCBCapped100
17920SantnerNew ZealandCSKCapped100
18020ShepherdWest IndiesCapped75
18121DasBangladeshCapped50
18221DickwellaSri LankaCapped50
18321FletcherWest IndiesCapped50
18421GurbazAfghanistanCapped50
18521HopeWest IndiesCapped50
18621KlaasenSouth AfricaCapped50
18721McdermottAustraliaCapped50
18821MendisSri LankaCapped50
18921PereraSri LankaCapped50
19021PhilippeAustraliaCapped100
19121PhillipsNew ZealandRRCapped150
19221SeifertNew ZealandKKRCapped50
19322BehrendorffAustraliaCSKCapped75
19422EllisAustraliaPBKSCapped75
19522FarooqiAfghanistanCapped50
19622KaulIndiaSRHCapped75
19722MccoyWest IndiesCapped75
19822MillsEnglandCapped100
19922MilneNew ZealandMICapped150
20022TopleyEnglandCapped75
20122TyeAustraliaRRCapped100
20222WarrierIndiaKKRCapped50
20323AstleNew ZealandCapped75
20423DhananjayaSri LankaCapped50
20523KhanAfghanistanCapped50
20623MaharajSouth AfricaCapped50
20723SalamkheilAfghanistanCapped50
20823SharmaIndiaCapped50
20923WalshWest IndiesCapped50
21024AgarwalIndiaUncapped20
21124ChauhanIndiaUncapped20
21224GangtaIndiaUncapped20
21324KadamIndiaUncapped20
21424Kohler-CadmoreEnglandUncapped40
21524PanchalIndiaUncapped20
21624RizviIndiaUncapped20
21724Roy ChowdhuryIndiaUncapped20
21824SenapatiIndiaUncapped20
21924WankhadeIndiaUncapped20
22025AnkolekarIndiaUncapped20
22125DavidAustraliaRCBUncapped40
22225DubeyIndiaDCUncapped20
22325MankadIndiaUncapped20
22425PrabhudessaiIndiaRCBUncapped20
22525SinghIndiaUncapped20
22625SudharsanIndiaUncapped20
22725TaideIndiaUncapped20
22825ThyagarajanIndiaUncapped20
22926BainsIndiaUncapped20
23026ChopraIndiaUncapped20
23126DevdharIndiaUncapped20
23226GoswamiIndiaSRHUncapped20
23326JurelIndiaUncapped20
23426JuyalIndiaUncapped20
23526NathIndiaUncapped20
23626SisodiaIndiaUncapped20
23726TareIndiaMIUncapped20
23826YadavIndiaUncapped20
23927AroraIndiaKKRUncapped20
24027ChoudharyIndiaUncapped20
24127DarIndiaUncapped20
24227DwarshuisAustraliaUncapped30
24327JaswalIndiaUncapped20
24427KhanIndiaMIUncapped20
24527MeriwalaIndiaDCUncapped20
24627MilindIndiaUncapped20
24727Vijay KumarIndiaUncapped20
24827YadavIndiaUncapped20
24928AnsariIndiaUncapped20
25028BarokaIndiaUncapped20
25128ChudasamaIndiaUncapped20
25228JadejaIndiaUncapped20
25328KenseIndiaUncapped20
25428RaiIndiaUncapped20
25528SahuIndiaUncapped20
25628SaxenaIndiaPBKSUncapped30
25728SolankiIndiaUncapped20
25828SudhesanIndiaUncapped20
25929GuptillNew ZealandCapped75
26029KhawajaAustraliaCapped150
26129KingWest IndiesCapped50
26229MalanSouth AfricaCapped50
26329RajapaksaSri LankaCapped50
26429RossouwSouth AfricaCapped100
26529StirlingIrelandCapped50
26629VihariIndiaCapped50
26729VinceEnglandCapped200
26829ZazaiAfghanistanCapped50
26930AllenWest IndiesCapped75
27030ChaseWest IndiesCapped100
27130CuttingAustraliaKKRCapped75
27230GregoryEnglandCapped150
27330HenriquesAustraliaPBKSCapped100
27430HoseinWest IndiesCapped50
27530JanatAfghanistanCapped50
27630KuggeleijnNew ZealandRCBCapped75
27730NegiIndiaKKRCapped50
27830SinghIndiaKKRCapped50
27931AbbottAustraliaCapped75
28031AhmedBangladeshCapped50
28131De LangeSouth AfricaCapped200
28231JosephWest IndiesCapped75
28331KulkarniIndiaMICapped75
28431MahmoodEnglandCapped200
28531MeredithAustraliaPBKSCapped100
28631RichardsonAustraliaRCBCapped150
28731SoutheeNew ZealandKKRCapped150
28831Ul HaqAfghanistanCapped50
28932BhatiaIndiaUncapped40
29032BuddhiIndiaUncapped20
29132ChatterjeeIndiaUncapped20
29232DalalIndiaUncapped20
29332EaswaranIndiaUncapped20
29432EvansEnglandUncapped40
29532GahlautIndiaUncapped20
29632KhareIndiaUncapped20
29732RawatIndiaUncapped20
29832ShoreyIndiaUncapped20
29933BadoniIndiaUncapped20
30033GautamIndiaUncapped20
30133HowellEnglandUncapped40
30233KerrAustraliaUncapped20
30333KumarIndiaUncapped20
30433MulaniIndiaUncapped20
30533PatelIndiaUncapped20
30633ShethIndiaUncapped20
30733SinghIndiaUncapped20
30833WieseNamibiaAssociate50
30934AhmadIndiaUncapped20
31034AroraIndiaUncapped20
31134IndrajithIndiaUncapped20
31234KarthickIndiaUncapped40
31334KerkarIndiaUncapped20
31434LewisWest IndiesUncapped40
31534NaikIndiaUncapped20
31634PatelIndiaUncapped20
31734SharathIndiaUncapped20
31834ShrijithIndiaUncapped20
31935AvasthiIndiaUncapped20
32035MishraIndiaUncapped20
32135PathiranaSri LankaUncapped20
32235PeriyasamyIndiaUncapped20
32335ReddyIndiaUncapped20
32435SilambarasanIndiaUncapped20
32535ThakareIndiaUncapped20
32635Ul HaqIndiaUncapped20
32735YadavIndiaRRUncapped20
32835YarraIndiaUncapped20
32936BachhavIndiaUncapped20
33036GandhiIndiaUncapped20
33136LintottEnglandUncapped20
33236NaveedAfghanistanUncapped20
33336SanghaAustraliaUncapped20
33436SutharIndiaUncapped20
33536TandonIndiaUncapped20
33636UdeshiIndiaUncapped20
33736WadhwaniIndiaUncapped20
33836WakhareIndiaUncapped20
33937BravoWest IndiesCapped75
34037BrooksWest IndiesCapped50
34137FernandoSri LankaCapped50
34237HamzaSouth AfricaCapped50
34337NissaankaSri LankaCapped50
34437PattersonAustraliaCapped50
34537ShahidiAfghanistanCapped50
34637TiwaryIndiaCapped50
34738AgarAustraliaCapped200
34838BrathwaiteWest IndiesCapped75
34938JadhavIndiaSRHCapped100
35038KarunaratneSri LankaCapped50
35138MunroNew ZealandCapped150
35238NaibAfghanistanCapped50
35338PaulWest IndiesCapped75
35438RasoolIndiaCapped50
35538ShanakaSri LankaCapped50
35638WilleyEnglandCapped200
35739AaronIndiaCapped50
35839AgarAustraliaCapped50
35939IslamBangladeshCapped50
36039LittleIrelandCapped50
36139MuzarabaniZimbabweCapped50
36239SealesWest IndiesCapped50
36339SharmaIndiaCapped50
36439SranIndiaCapped50
36539StanlakeAustraliaCapped75
36639WagnerNew ZealandCapped50
36740IqbalIndiaUncapped20
36840JaggiIndiaUncapped20
36940KunnummalIndiaUncapped20
37040MishraIndiaUncapped20
37140NaharIndiaUncapped20
37240RohillaIndiaUncapped20
37340RossAustraliaUncapped20
37440SamarthIndiaUncapped20
37540ShaikhIndiaUncapped20
37640TomarIndiaUncapped20
37741AparajithIndiaUncapped20
37841BarmanIndiaUncapped20
37941CharakIndiaMIUncapped20
38041HegdeIndiaUncapped20
38141KalariaIndiaUncapped20
38241KhanIndiaUncapped20
38341KotianIndiaUncapped20
38441SangwanIndiaUncapped20
38541TambeIndiaUncapped20
38641VashisthIndiaUncapped20
38742ChandrolIndiaUncapped20
38842DesaiIndiaUncapped20
38942FletcherNew ZealandUncapped20
39042GohelIndiaUncapped20
39142MakayaIndiaUncapped20
39242RickeltonSouth AfricaUncapped20
39342TomarIndiaUncapped20
39442WathIndiaUncapped20
39543CheepurupalliIndiaUncapped20
39643ChoudharyIndiaUncapped20
39743KakIndiaUncapped20
39843KhanUSAAssociate40
39943KhejroliyaIndiaDCUncapped20
40043MoreIndiaUncapped20
40143NidheeshIndiaUncapped20
40243PathanIndiaUncapped20
40343PatilIndiaUncapped20
40443SinghIndiaUncapped20
40544AlexandarIndiaUncapped20
40644AshokNew ZealandUncapped20
40744DhankharIndiaUncapped20
40844DuttaIndiaUncapped20
40944JaggesarWest IndiesUncapped20
41044Kishan KumarIndiaUncapped20
41144KoththigodaSri LankaUncapped20
41244WabaleIndiaUncapped20
41345CampherIrelandCapped50
41445De GrandhommeNew ZealandCapped100
41545FaulknerAustraliaCapped100
41645OvertonEnglandCapped200
41745ParnellSouth AfricaCapped50
41845PatelEnglandCapped50
41945PereraSri LankaCapped50
42045ShortAustraliaCapped100
42145VijayIndiaCapped50
42245WildermuthAustraliaCapped50
42346BennettNew ZealandCapped50
42446DupavillonSouth AfricaCapped50
42546EdwardsWest IndiesCapped50
42646HassanAfghanistanCapped50
42746KumaraSri LankaCapped50
42846ParisAustraliaCapped50
42946SreesanthIndiaCapped50
43046ThomasWest IndiesCapped50
43146TicknerNew ZealandCapped50
43246UdanaSri LankaCapped50
43347FerreiraSouth AfricaUncapped20
43447KumarIndiaUncapped20
43547LalwaniIndiaUncapped20
43647MalikIndiaUncapped20
43747MannIndiaUncapped20
43847RawatIndiaUncapped20
43947SinghIndiaUncapped20
44047WeatheraldAustraliaUncapped20
44148ChatterjeeIndiaUncapped20
44248CoetzeeSouth AfricaUncapped20
44348KarnewarIndiaUncapped20
44448KumarIndiaUncapped20
44548MushtaqIndiaUncapped20
44648MuzaffarIndiaUncapped20
44748RathvaIndiaUncapped20
44848RogerIndiaUncapped20
44948ShokeenIndiaUncapped20
45048SinghIndiaUncapped20
45149BhambhuIndiaUncapped20
45249BurgerSouth AfricaUncapped20
45349KellyAustraliaUncapped30
45449KoushikIndiaUncapped20
45549MadhwalIndiaUncapped20
45649MishraIndiaUncapped20
45749RajIndiaUncapped20
45849SaketIndiaUncapped20
45949ShuklaIndiaUncapped20
46049ThusharaSri LankaUncapped20
46150AdnairIrelandCapped50
46250CartwrightAustraliaCapped50
46350DelanyIrelandCapped50
46450GunatilakaSri LankaCapped50
46550KitchenNew ZealandCapped50
46650LakshanSri LankaCapped50
46750MagalaSouth AfricaCapped50
46850MayersWest IndiesCapped50
46950PhehlukwayoSouth AfricaCapped50
47050PrasannaSri LankaCapped50
47150ReiferWest IndiesCapped50
47251AliIndiaUncapped20
47351BishnoiIndiaUncapped20
47451DagarIndiaUncapped20
47551PretoriusSouth AfricaUncapped20
47651SharmaIndiaUncapped20
47751SharmaIndiaUncapped20
47851SinghIndiaUncapped20
47951SinghIndiaUncapped20
48051SoniIndiaUncapped20
48151VenkateshIndiaUncapped20
48252AyyappaIndiaUncapped20
48352BrarIndiaUncapped20
48452ChoudharyIndiaUncapped20
48552DhandaIndiaUncapped20
48652DubeyIndiaUncapped20
48752JangraIndiaUncapped20
48852KhanIndiaUncapped20
48952TrumpelmannNamibiaAssociate20
49052WhealScotlandAssociate50
49152YadavIndiaUncapped20
49253DarIndiaUncapped20
49353GandhiIndiaUncapped20
49453GreenAustraliaUncapped40
49553JosephIndiaUncapped20
49653JoshiIndiaDCUncapped20
49753KhanIndiaUncapped20
49853PatelIndiaUncapped20
49953SharmaIndiaUncapped20
50053SinghIndiaUncapped20
50153VarmaIndiaCSKUncapped20
50254GuleriaIndiaUncapped20
50354KrishnaIndiaUncapped20
50454PatelIndiaUncapped20
50554ReaddiIndiaUncapped20
50654ReddyIndiaUncapped20
50754SharmaIndiaUncapped20
50854SharmaIndiaUncapped20
50954SinghIndiaUncapped20
51055BoschSouth AfricaUncapped20
51155McAndrewAustraliaUncapped20
51255PathaniaIndiaUncapped20
51355RanjaneIndiaUncapped20
51455RogersAustraliaUncapped20
51555SmitNamibiaAssociate20
51655TrivediIndiaUncapped20
51755TyagiIndiaUncapped20
51855VivekIndiaUncapped20
51955YadavIndiaUncapped20
52056AthisayarajIndiaUncapped20
52156BaartmanSouth AfricaUncapped20
52256DarshanIndiaUncapped20
52356GowthamIndiaUncapped20
52456GumedeSouth AfricaUncapped20
52556GuthrieAustraliaUncapped20
52656HatcherAustraliaUncapped20
52757BistaIndiaUncapped20
52857ChuahanIndiaUncapped20
52957DhillonIndiaUncapped20
53057NegiIndiaUncapped20
53157RautIndiaUncapped20
53257SasikanthIndiaUncapped20
53357SharmaIndiaUncapped20
53457SharmaIndiaUncapped20
53557TendulkarIndiaMIUncapped20
53657YadavIndiaUncapped20
53758BhandageIndiaUncapped20
53858ChapranaIndiaUncapped20
53958GoudIndiaUncapped20
54058HinganekarIndiaUncapped20
54158KaziIndiaUncapped20
54258NayakIndiaUncapped20
54358SahaniIndiaUncapped20
54458SharmaIndiaUncapped20
54558SharmaIndiaUncapped20
54658SinghIndiaUncapped20
54759ChauhanIndiaUncapped20
54859GarhwalIndiaUncapped20
54959GhafariAfghanistanUncapped20
55059MohammedIndiaUncapped20
55159NarangIndiaUncapped20
55259PaulIndiaUncapped20
55359RathoreIndiaUncapped20
55459SanghaAustraliaUncapped20
55559TyagiIndiaUncapped20
55659VyasIndiaUncapped20
55760JansenSouth AfricaUncapped20
55860LakraIndiaUncapped20
55960MandalIndiaUncapped20
56060RajaIndiaUncapped20
56160ReddyIndiaUncapped20
56260SharmaIndiaUncapped20
56360ShortAustraliaUncapped20
56460SinghIndiaUncapped20
56560ThakarIndiaUncapped20
56660YoungWest IndiesUncapped20
56761ChaudharyIndiaUncapped20
56861DafedarIndiaUncapped20
56961DhiwanIndiaUncapped20
57061GuptaIndiaUncapped20
57161JaiswalIndiaUncapped20
57261JohnWest IndiesUncapped20
57361KousikIndiaUncapped20
57461PalIndiaUncapped20
57561SidhuIndiaUncapped20
57661SinghIndiaUncapped20
57761SwanepoelSouth AfricaUncapped20
57861VijayranIndiaUncapped20
57962AfridiIndiaUncapped20
58062AfridiIndiaUncapped20
58162AgrawalIndiaUncapped20
58262CahillAustraliaUncapped20
58362DeyalWest IndiesUncapped20
58462RajagopalIndiaUncapped20
58562SandeepIndiaUncapped20
58662SharifScotlandAssociate20
58762ShipleyNew ZealandUncapped20
58862SwaminathanIndiaUncapped20
58962Van DykSouth AfricaUncapped20
59062WellalageSri LankaUncapped20

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that's cricket from all over

February 05, 2022