From Blossoming Under MS Dhoni to Being KKR’s Go-to-guy, Rahul Tripathi Hopes to Rise to the SRH Challenge

Rahul Tripathi started playing in IPL back in 2017. He was picked up by the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in his late twenties, and it was a make-or-break deal for a not so young cricketer. At this stage of your career, you can easily go awry. Especially when things are not falling in place, you can easily lose heart, and sometimes your head! But, that’s where he got really lucky. At RPS, he came under the wings of a certain gentleman called MS Dhoni—his first IPL captain. His life changed.

It’s not that Dhoni became a godfather for the young Tripathi, but for him, he wasn’t any lesser than a mentor—his beloved ‘Mahi bhai’. His relationship with his ‘Mahi bhai’ started on the eve of 10th April, 2017. He was about to play his debut game against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) the next day where he would get out for ten.

Even after five years, he still fondly recollects what he was told.

“I still remember when I was on my IPL debut, he came and said, “jaise nets me khel rahe ho, bilkul waise hi khelo” (Play as you play in nets). He treats every player as his younger brother. He guided me throughout the tournament in 2017. Sometimes he scolded me as well. ‘Push hard….do this’. Like when I was playing for Rajasthan Royals and KKR, I used to consult him whenever I got time. “Kya kar rahe ho,”(What are you doing these days) he always used to ask me,” Tripathi told News18 Cricketnext in an exclusive.

“Tune Hundred Percent Diya”

Let’s cut to October 2021. KKR had stormed into the finals of the IPL where they were about to take on Chennai Super Kings. It was Tripathi who had hit the winning runs in the eliminator against Delhi Capitals to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. The whole team was on cloud nine. Such was the impact that Harbhajan Singh lifted the youngster who had the look of a boy next door finally realising his dreams; that picture can still be found on the web. It tells the story of a team that was down and out when the league resumed in India the same year in April.

Dhoni, Tripathi’s mentor, had followed KKR’s campaign. Even though he led CSK to their fourth IPL title, he was the first to console KKR.

“Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR.”

Furthermore, Dhoni was the first to rush to Tripathi as he got out for two runs. Just like KKR, his IPL came to a crashing halt as he had his hamstring pulled. He was just unfit to bat. Dhoni was watching this all along, and knew what to tell a disheartened youngster.

“I had a hamstring injury and therefore, I came in lower down the order. I couldn’t score runs, I was really struggling to run between the wickets. After I got out, Mahi bhai tapped on my back and said: “Koi nai, aj tumhara day nahi tha, But tune hundred percent try kiya”(It wasn’t your day, but you gave your hundred percent). I was feeling very down since we lost the final, but Mahi bhai came after the game also and spoke to me for a minute or so.” Tripathi said.

‘Attached to KKR’

Mentors played a huge role in Tripathi becoming the batter he is now in the IPL. If Dhoni influenced him, then King Khan’s humour recharged him to take the world on.

The 30-year-old tried to be diplomatic, but in the end did concede that he got very attached with KKR where he moved in 2019. And why not? It was here that his career really blossomed. He would bat as number four, number five, as a floater, as a finisher, you name it! Maybe that is the reason SRH paid a whopping INR 8.5 Cr for him in the 2022 Mega auction which concluded recently.

He said he was looking to kill time during the quarantine (he is in a Ranji Trophy bubble where he will be in action for Maharashtra). IPL auctions were on TV, he just had to watch it. He wanted to know which team he would play for.

“I had a great experience at KKR. So, I was looking to…theek hai chalo, if I go back (to KKR), I know everything, and the mega auction is such that you go to new teams and I am very happy to come to SRH. Obviously, ap jab khelte ho, to apke emotions jud jaate hai (when you play for a side, you get attached), definitely, I had some emotions attached to (KKR). But, it’s a new challenge and it’s a new opportunity for me also.”

“Rahul…Naam to Suna hi Hoga”

Speaking about Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is also co-owner at KKR, he recalled one such incident where he has humbled by his ‘warm personality.’ Those were trying times. The Covid had everyone on their toes. The BCCI was organising the league in UAE. Everyone wanted something to look forward to. SRK’s humour is just what the doctor ordered.

“Shahrukh sir ke saath bahut mazza aya. (I had good fun with SRK). Whenever he spoke to me…he is such a warm personality. Wo apko ekdum special feel karate hai (He always makes you feel special). Even this year in UAE, he teased me because of my muscles during a video call. Tune bhi body wody bana li hai, bahut mar raha hai (You also build your body? Looks like you are gymming a lot).”

Dhoni, SRK and his Father

In 2018, when Tripathi was bought by Rajasthan Royals, he got a 3.2 Cr deal. Cut to 2021, his brand value had risen. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid him INR 8.5 Cr. Any other middle-class kid from country would have been satisfied. This is where his third mentor, life-long guide, his father stepped in. For a player like Tripathi, it’s very important to not lose the bigger picture: Playing for India. Despite getting big bucks, there is no touch of arrogance in him. Perhaps his father played a role there, for he is the one who keeps reminding him ‘money is secondary.’

“I was looking ki mai kaunse team me jane wala hu (which team will I play for), obviously, when you get recognised for a good amount, thoda sa apko accha lagta hai (you feel good about it). But I am telling you frankly, at this stage, you think about the opportunities and how to perform. The ultimate goal is to represent the country and to play for India.”

‘Tumhara Naam Ane Wala Hai Thodi Der Me’

He laughed at how his father, Ajay Tripathi, reacted when the auctions were going on. How he called back home in Pune where Mr. Tripathi was as excited as he was. Nonetheless, he quickly reminded his son not to lose his national ambition.

“As a parent, they are always excited. They think “mai kaha khelunga, kaha jaunga,” (Which team will I play). During one of the breaks (IPL auctions), I called him up and asked “kya kar rahe ho.” (What are you upto). He retorted, “tumhara naam ane wala hai, thodi der me,” (Your name is about to be called, Rahul).

“My dad always tells me that IPL is a great opportunity to play for India. He always told me wherever you go, whichever team you play for, money is secondary,” a busy Tripathi signed off.

