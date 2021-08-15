From Brett Lee's Chainsaw to Sheldon Cottrell's Salute, Here Are The Top-10 Celebrations From Bowlers

Some like to play it cool. Others make a whole show out of it. When the hard work pays off, celebrations follow. Dismissing a batter and the instant release of emotions from a bowler is a common sight in cricket. What’s uncommon is how, at times, a bowler chooses to express himself and thus adding his/her unique contribution to the grand theater of battle between the bat and the ball.

Right now, India pacer Mohammed Siraj is drawing mixed reactions for his ‘shush’ celebration whereby he puts a finger on his lips after having dismissed a batter. He says it’s pointed towards his haters. Ahem.

What the celebration does is it spices up the contest. Here’s a look at some of the unique, eye-catching, memorable celebrations from bowlers over the years.

Brett Lee- Chainsaw

‘Everyone tried to emulate it’. Pat Cummins wasn’t wrong describing the famous chainsaw celebration of fast bowling legend Brett Lee. Quite often, Lee would act as if he’s cutting something with a chainsaw as part of his wicket celebration. Chills.

Shoaib Akhtar - Flying Jet

For his love of jets, Shoaib Akhtar would spread his arms wide and run around like a bird.

Mitchell Johnson - Death Stare

If looks could kill Mitchel Johnson’s death stare would certainly make the cut.

Sheldon Cottrell - Military Salute

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” Cottell told BBC explaining why he offers a salute after taking a wicket.

Tabraiz Shamsi - Shoe Phone

From magic tricks to using his shoe for a phone, Samshi is certainly the king of weird celebrations. Apparently the South Afrian pretends to call his countryman Imran Tahir who happens to be one of his heroes.

Imran Tahir - Wild Run

Which brings us to Tahir himself. Who hasn’t enjoyed his wild runs as his teammates chase after him to celebrate the dismissals?

Kesrick Williams - Notebook

Williams pretends to take a notebook from his pocket and enters a name of the batter he has dismissed.

S Sreesanth - Aggressive Thumping

Well, Sreesanth was quite emotional with his celebrations. And would sometimes be too aggressive. They did make for a blockbuster entertainment. Like the one he did at the T20 World Cup in 2007 as he got rid of Australian Matthew Hayden and inexplicably began thumping the turf.

Hasan Ali - Bomb Explosion

Ali enacts a bomb explosion. But the celebration comes with risks - like the time when the bowler ended up pulling a neck muscle leaving his teammates in splits.

Shahid Afridi - Mr X

Both hands pointing towards the sky at an angle and the feet wide apart. Subtle and unique.

So which one is your favourite?

