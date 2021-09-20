From Warner, Ashwin to SKY, Buttler – Top Contenders Who Can Replace Virat Kohli as RCB Captain

With Virat Kohli announcing that IPL 2021 will be his last as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, the big question in everybody’s mind is who will replace King Kohli at RCB from next season onwards. RCB are yet to win an IPL title and that could all very well change by the end of IPL 2021. Kohli’s decision to quit as captain after the current season is quite an interesting one; in the sense, you look at it as a move that would relieve Kohli the batsman off the pressure of captaincy, similar to how he announced that he would step down from T20I captaincy after the World Cup to focus on his batting. However, in the Indian team, you do have a captain in waiting in Rohit Sharma. But, in RCB, far from it. At first glance, you try and pick out the best players from the current team to lead – That could be long-time RCB players AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal, or someone like Glenn Maxwell who has been around the blocks enough. Or the management can go for a left-field pick in Devdutt Padikkal.

However, it is highly unlikely that these players will be even considered for a spot that Virat Kohli had held on to for these many years. An IPL captaincy is no joke, and certainly not a short-term investment. ABD has been the captain of his national side, but is there any certainty that he will be back next year? He is retired from international cricket and is playing in T20 leagues only. Chahal and Maxwell may be around for a while longer, but with no prior experience of leading high-profile sides, will the RCB management take the gamble? Even with Padikkal, it’s more of wishful thinking, as the left-hander needs to cement his place as a batsman first in that team.

And lest you forget, before we get on to IPL 2022, there is going to be a mega auction with reports of two new franchises being added. Franchises will have to release most of their squad and with only three retentions. IPL GC has conducted mega auctions every three years and the last one happened in 2018. In 2021, a mini-auction was held amid uncertainties of the league would be held or not, owing to the pandemic. So, with the mega auction in mind, what is the guarantee that the players mentioned above will even be part of the RCB setup? And this is where Kohli’s decision to quit after the current season makes sense. If he had quit now, there was nobody who could have taken over and would have led to instability within the setup. But, with him at the helm for one more year, RCB can, and will, change around their core and get in someone new to lead the team with Kohli being the elder statesman of sorts, helping with the transition.

So who could be the top contenders to take Virat Kohli’s spot?

David Warner/Kane Williamson

SRH have always had the problem of fitting these two in the same XI. And they eventually dropped David Warner from the XI in earlier this season and stripped him of the captaincy, to accommodate Williamson. Both are captains with international experience, with Warner leading successful campaigns for the Hyderabad franchise in the past, while Williamson has been at the helm of New Zealand Cricket for a while. With Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan’s sure-shot retentions, it may as well boil down to either Williamson or Warner for the third retention slot and one of them will be up for grabs. And for RCB these two are the best candidates to replace Virat Kohli – both in terms of skill set and brand value. Williamson and Kohli have had a storied rivalry and with Mike Hesson as the team director, RCB will go for Williamson, if he is available. Warner too will not be a mean buy either. Imagine the combo of Warner and Kohli opening the batting. Explosive. SRH will also ask themselves whether buying back either one from the auction will help in the balance of the team or as we saw earlier, put them in a very uncomfortable spot in terms of team selection.

Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane/Steve Smith/Ravichandran Ashwin/Marcus Stoinis

With the kind of talent pool Delhi Capitals have at their disposal, it is just not possible for them to keep their core heading into the IPL auction. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Kagiso Rabada look the likeliest to be retained leaving out the likes of Shaw, Rahane, Smith, Ashwin, and Stoinis in the lurch. Keep in mind with two new franchises also being added on from next year, the competition to get on board the experienced campaigners will be high. RCB here will have a chance to sift through DC’s remains and can very well pick Shaw and groom him to be RCB’s long-term captain. Kohli can take him under his wing and nurture. Even though there has been some bad blood between the two in the past, there is no doubting the talent Shaw is. The same is true for Ravichandran Ashwin, with Kohli and the off-spinner not the thickest of friends, then again, what is undeniable is Ashwin’s terrific cricket brain and the leadership quality he possesses. Rahane too could find himself in the middle of the bidding war, and for RCB, both Rahane and Smith could be the safer option in terms of building a stable team. Stoinis, a former RCB man himself, has had a good run with DC so far, but again, he is likely to be let go off, and having an all-rounder of Stoinis’ caliber will boost RCB. Also, Stoinis comes across as someone who is very close to Kohli’s personality on the field, and similar to Shaw, there is potential to groom a younger player here. Most likely DC will try to buy back Shaw and Stoinis, but does not look like they will be able to buy all of the key players from the auction.

Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan/ Quinton de Kock

Going by the that MI will retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, five-time Champions will have to let go of Suryakujamr Yadav, Ishan Kieron Pollard, and Quinton de Kock. Even if RTM comes into play, MI cannot have all of its key players with them. SKY is in a position where he is part of the leadership group. In Rohit’s absence against CSK in Dubai, SKY was leading the charge. He is one of MI’s batting mainstays and RCB will be licking their chops at the prospect of having someone like him in the middle-order and as a future captain. MI will also find it difficult to buy back Ishan Kishan, who will surely be on the radar of quite a few teams. Mumbai could very well buy back SKY and Kishan, but at what cost? QDK is also a high-impact player with captaincy credentials and has played with Kohli in the past. He too would be on RCB’s mind. The auction strategies will be key here and as teams bid or raise any players’ value, it would be interesting to see how much MI will be willing to shell be out to get their core back.

Dinesh Karthik

Yes, he is 36; and has does not have that great a record as KKR’s skipper, but he will be one of the high profile players in the auction pool come December 2021 and RCB should look to get his services on board not just as a veteran wicketkeeper, but as the leader of the group. Karthik is one of the most capped players in the league’s history and this will not be his first rodeo. With Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Andre Russell most likely to be KKR’s retained players, bidding for someone like Karthik may not be a bad option for RCB. Karthik can be around for 2 years or so, till the time someone like a Devdutt Padikkal comes of age.

Jos Buttler/Ben Stokes

Again, you look at the players Rajasthan Royals are likely to retain and the top three names would be their captain Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer and one from Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes. By that logic one of them would be in the auction pool. We still are not sure if RTM (Right to Match card) will be available at the auction. If it is not, it is likely that RR may lose out on one of their most prized players to their rival franchise. The bidding war will ensue for both the all-rounder who have experience of leading their national sides. Stokes was the skipper for England in their recently concluded ODI series after a string of first-choice players were unable to take the field, while Jos Buttler has been England Test vice-captain for a while and is tipped to be their next white-ball leader. Of course, RR have the option of buying back both the players, but at what cost will be the question.

Faf Du Plessis

At 36, it is highly unlikely that CSK would add him to their retainers list, and even buy back him from the auction pool. For RCB, FDP can be looked at as someone who could be a stop-gap arrangement until they are ready to elevate someone within as captain.

Aaron Finch

A former RCB player who went unsold in 2020, Aaron Finch is Australia’s T20I captain and one of the best players ever in the format. Finch could not find favour within the team purely as a batsman at the top of the order, but add the captaincy dimension to it and you have a pretty good deal. Finch would enter his name in the auction and it could be the right time to pick him up

