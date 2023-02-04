From Deepti Sharma to Ellyse Perry: Five All-rounders Who Can Break the Bank in WPL Auction

Women’s Premier League is all set to take centerstage with its inaugural season which is expected to start next month. The five franchises have been sold for a collective amount of massive INR 4669.99 crore. However, the franchise owners now have a task to spend their money to buy valuable players in their squad as they will aim for glory in the first season. The all-rounders have turned out to be the Most Valuable players in the shortest format as a result Sam Curran (INR 18.5 crore), Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore) and Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore) broke the bank in IPL 2023 Auction. It is expected to be the same in the WPL Season 1 auction which will reportedly be held on February 13.

Here are the five all-rounders who are expected to break the bank in WPL 2023 Auction.

Deepti Sharma: The spin all-rounder has been one of the best in the shortest format in recent times. She has turned several matches in India’s favour on her own with both bat and the ball. The southpaw usually came in the lower-middle order and has all the credentials to finish the innings with some cracking shots in slog overs. While ranked 2 in the ICC T20I bowling charts, Deepti is one of the toughest bowlers to deal with in the middle overs. With Deepti, the franchises also get a good option for leadership.

Deepti Sharma in T20Is

Matches - 87

Runs - 914

Wickets - 96

Pooja Vastrakar: The fast-bowling all-rounder misses a big chunk of cricket in the past few months due to injury before making a comeback in the Tri-series last month. The 23-year-old is the type of player which every team wants in their line-up as she can bowl the four overs and can also swing the bat the hard in the slog overs to collect quickfire runs. In a very short time, Vastrakar has become a mainstay in the Indian line-up as her abilities to take wickets with both new and old ball makes her a special player.

Pooja Vastrakar in T20Is

Matches - 43

Runs - 257

Wickets - 28

Ashleigh Gardner: The ICC number 1 ranked T20I all-rounder is going to be on the wishlist of every team during the auction. She has been a consistent performer with both bat and the ball in recent times. The middle-order batter is a flexible option in the batting order who can play the anchor role and switch the gear at any moment. While she has been a crucial part of Australia’s bowling attack in the past few years with her off-break. The 25-year-old was also Player of the Series on Australia tour of India last year for five T20Is.

Ashleigh Gardner in T20Is

Matches - 67

Runs - 1066

Wickets - 43

Sophie Devine: The veteran New Zealand all-rounder is 33 but she has a lot of cricket left in her as ICC number 3 rankings in all-rounder charts is a testimony of that. The fast-bowling all-rounder has been ruling the cricketing world for the past many years as she is also one of the few women players to score a century in the shortest format. She is also disciplined with her bowling and has a brilliant economy of 6.34. She is going to attract the attention of the franchisees who are looking for an overseas captain.

Sophie Devine in T20Is

Matches - 115

Runs - 2950

Wickets - 110

Ellyse Perry: The Aussie is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players with both bat and ball in the shortest format. Her form has dipped a bit in the last couple of years but the 32-year-old will attract big attention from the franchises as she brought a lot of experience to the table and can be a leader in the dressing room. She also has a rich experience of playing in India which is also a bonus for her.

Ellyse Perry in T20Is

Matches - 133

Runs - 1475

Wickets - 119

