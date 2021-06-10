From Fan to Contemporary! Rajasthan Royals Post Riyan Parag's Pictures With MS Dhoni

Sharing the glimpse of all-rounder Riyan Parag’s life journey, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal tweeted a collage of pictures of the young cricketer with former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The first picture is from the time when Riyan was just six years old and still dreaming to play the game of cricket on the big stage. With all the fandom in his eyes, Riyan is seen posing with the former Indian captain. The second picture is from the day when Riyan made his IPL debut against Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in 2019.

The pictures were widely circulated back in 2019 after Riyan’s IPL debut. Speaking about the childhood picture with Dhoni in the post-match conversation with teammate Jaydev Unadkat after his debut, Riyan had said that this picture was taken when he was six years old. He added that it was a dream come true for him to play with Dhoni and described his feelings as ‘surreal’.

In his debut match, Riyan scored 16 runs off 14 balls before he was caught behind the wickets by Dhoni off Shardul Thakur’s bowling. In his spell of three over, Riyan gave 24 runs and went wickless.

Interestingly, there is another link between these two cricketers. Sharing the details of this connection, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle revealed that when young Dhoni was still playing the Ranji season for Bihar back in 1999-2000 season, he stumped Riyan’s father Parag Das who was a former domestic cricketer for Assam.

Many years ago, in the 99-00 season of the Ranji Trophy (see the 2nd innings of Assam in this scorecard) https://t.co/R2CzlZvnwGAn Assam opener, called Parag Das was stumped by a young keeper called MS Dhoni. Parag Das is Riyan Parag's father! And MSD is the constant!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2019

Meanwhile, with his performance in the past seasons for Rajasthan Royals, Riyan has made a special place for himself in the team. He featured in all the 7 outings of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 14 before the tournament was abruptly halted. However, now as IPL 14 is set to make a comeback in September, we can expect, Riyan to play a key role in the scheme of things for the RR team.

From Dhoni's fanboy to match winner: Riyan's beautiful IPL journey From a viral picture with @msdhoni to his love for soft toys, @JUnadkat finds the innocent side of @ParagRiyan! By @Moulinparikh. @rajasthanroyals #RRvMI Watch the full video - https://t.co/UAnhLj501L pic.twitter.com/xC43Wn5ToA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019

