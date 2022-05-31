From Fighting With Each Other To Signing Jerseys, Ashwin and Buttler Have Come a Long Way

Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t see eye to eye, ever since the 2019 mankading episode that stirred a massive controversy. At that time Buttler was a vital clog of Rajasthan, and Ashwin represented Kings XI Punjab. But looks like the two have put behind the past and moved on. Both Buttler and Ashwin, are currently the part of Rajasthan Royals Squad. The two were instrumental in helping the side make it to the final. Unfortunately, Rajasthan fell short and they faced a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. The Titans, who made their IPL debut this year, went on to lift their maiden title. The Hardik Pandya-led squad outplayed Rajasthan in all departments, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Watch the 2019 mankading clip:

Despite the loss, RR players appear to be in a good headspace as the tournament has finally ended. One of the videos uploaded by Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle, showcased Ashwin signing Buttler’s jersey, which already has a couple of signatures. Buttler wore three RR t-shirts, and he got a signature from Ashwin on all three. While signing his jersey, Ashwin asked “Wow, so many.” The right-hand batter, in his reply, thanked the Indian cricketer. “These two,” the RR wrote in the caption while sharing the video on Twitter. The 9-second video has already amassed over 50 thousand views and tons of reactions from Twitterati.

Watch video:

Even though RR couldn’t make it to the 2022 title, the team performed exceptionally well this year, under the leadership of Sanju Samson. Both the Orange and Purple cap were bagged by RR players. Buttler was the player of the tournament and the proud owner of the Orange Cap for scoring maximum runs in IPL 2022. The 31-year-old smashed 863 runs in the 17 matches he played, which also includes four centuries.

Royals’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal held the Purple Cap in the 15th edition of the IPL. Chahal scalped a total of 27 wickets, at an average of 19.51. His economy was 7.75 in 17 matches. Meanwhile, Ashwin took only 12 wickets in the tournament. He also delivered an expensive spell in the final summit clash against Titans, registering figures of 3-0-32-0.

