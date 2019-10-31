Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Christchurch HO

01 Nov, 201906:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

2nd Semi-Final: PNG VS NAM

upcoming
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Dubai

01 Nov, 201921:00 IST

From Flintoff to Pucovski: Players Who Have Battled Mental Illness

Players around the globe battle all kinds of pressures during their playing careers. While some manage to withstand the rigours of this constant pressure, the others crumble. Of late, a few cricketers have come out in the open and talked about their mental illnesses.

Cricketnext Staff |October 31, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
From Flintoff to Pucovski: Players Who Have Battled Mental Illness

Players around the globe battle all kinds of pressures during their playing careers. While some manage to withstand the rigours of this constant pressure, the others crumble. Of late, a few cricketers have come out in the open and talked about their mental illnesses.

And now Australia all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell has decided to take an indefinite break from the game, citing mental health issues as the reason.

Cricketnext takes a look at some of the players who have battled mental illness in the past:

Marcus Trescothick

Image: Facebook/Somerset CCC Image: Facebook/Somerset CCC[/caption]

The stylish left-hander had a flourishing career before it was cut short by stress and depression. Trescothick had revealed that he suffered from anxiety attacks since the age of 10. His mental illness came to the fore during England’s tour of India in 2006, where he was replaced by Alaistair Cook. Though the southpaw did make a comeback after that, he was the never the same player after that.

Jonathan Trott

Image: Getty Images Image: Getty Images[/caption]

The South Africa-born Trott first played for England in 2009 and established himself as their batting mainstay in the years to come. But the news about his mental health first surfaced during the Ashes 2013-14, which led him to pulling-out from the series. His battle continued for a few years, until he finally called it a day. He played his last Test in 2015 against the West Indies.

Andrew Flintoff

Image: Getty Image: Getty[/caption]

Yet another England player faced mental health issues. After a fantastic 2005 Ashes series, where Flintoff emerged as the star performer, his team slumped to a 5-0 defeat in the next edition to arch-rivals Australia. That pushed him into alcoholism and depression. After the tour he had once said, "I was captain of England and financially successful. Yet instead of walking out confidently to face Australia in one of the world's biggest sporting events, I didn't want to get out of bed, never mind face people."

Steve Harmison

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter[/caption]

The former England pacer had revealed that he suffered from depression almost throughout his career. In a BBC documentary, Harmison admitted he suffered from homesickness and anxiety attacks. The lanky pacer suffered from depression since an early age. "It is so, so tough. I can remember sleepless nights in hotel rooms where I would be in tears and then going out to play the next day," Harmison wrote in a column in The Telegraph.

Will Pucovski

Image: Cricket Australia Image: Cricket Australia[/caption]

Hailed as the next big thing in Australian cricket, the youngster was drafted in the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka. But Pucovski could not play any matches as he faced stress-related mental health issues. He was ruled out of the Sheffield Shield in October last year, just days after scoring 243 against Western Australia due to mental health issues. In fact he received help from mindfulness coach Emma Murray.

Sarah Taylor

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter[/caption]

England’s wicket-keeper batsman Taylor has been battling anxiety for the past few years. The problem first surfaced in 2016 which forced Taylor to take a lengthy sabbatical. In fact after making a comeback, she was forced to pull out of WT20 World Cup in 2018 before returning to full-fledged action earlier this year. But she withdrew from the women’s Ashes recently, once again.

cricketersflintoffJonathan TrottMental illness

Related stories

After Mental Health Battle, Young Pucovski Ready to Step Up
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2019, 5:19 PM IST

After Mental Health Battle, Young Pucovski Ready to Step Up

Anxiety Issues Force England's Sarah Taylor to Retire
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 5:28 PM IST

Anxiety Issues Force England's Sarah Taylor to Retire

ICC World Cup 2019 | Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark
Cricketnext Staff | May 12, 2019, 7:24 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

SL v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NED v IRE
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NAM v PNG
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more