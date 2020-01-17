From 'Having Nothing' to Playing in Under-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal Ready for Big Stage

One of the key players for India in the Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa will be Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed opener is just 18 but has already made heads turn towards him with some exploits in domestic cricket, which include a double-century in the Vijay Hazare trophy last year. He was only 17 then, and became the youngest to score a List A double century.
Overall, Jaiswal has played 13 List A matches and also made his first-class debut last season for Mumbai, and comes into the Under-19 World Cup full of confidence.
Life wasn't always as rosy for Jaiswal in his earlier days. He sold pani-puris to make ends meet as a 11-year-old and lived in tents even as he made waves on the cricket field. Jaiswal opened up on his journey to Firstpost, recalling the struggles and fights.
"Earlier if I played well in a match I would ask for bat, gloves or pads from the seniors," Jaiswal said. "The seniors used to give me their extra kit. Today I have the kit so the kids who can't afford it, I provide it to them because once upon a time I didn't have anything and someone had helped me in the time of need.
"You have to battle for everything in Mumbai. Even for water, there is a fight and if you want to go to the washroom, you have to stand in a serpentine queue outside public urinals. There is a fight while catching the local trains. So there is a fight for everything, nothing comes to you easy. So that stuck in my mind. I started taking everything as a challenge. And even if I won the smallest of challenges, it gave me ample happiness and satisfaction. It started becoming fun.
"In my tent there was no water, electricity, washroom, but I used to enjoy it a lot because I was the first one at the ground and the last one as well. It was an opportunity for me to practice more, I used to do drills at night. I used to practice running between the wickets so when everyone had left and I was the only one practicing, it gave me a different level of confidence: I am practicing more than others. These small things instilled confidence in me. Even now I try to accomplish those small challenges.
"Everyday I used to think I have to achieve something and it still stays in my mind. The circumstances from which I came through, I knew that I had no option. I had nothing. I didn't have a place to stay, no money. But I had one thing: my cricket. I don't like anything apart from cricket. There was just one thing oscillating in my mind, I have to play cricket, and I don't have anything else. I have to work very hard to achieve my dream. I never compromise on that thing."
Jaiswal said the double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Jharkhand instilled confidence in him.
"Earlier people didn't know me. I was an unknown name but now a few of them in the cricketing fraternity know me. Maybe, I don't know.
"But yes, after that innings, I am improving as a cricketer. The double century has instilled massive motivation. It will always keep reminding me during the bad times that I had done well and I can perform much better."
Now a batting mainstay for India in the World Cup, Jaiswal wants to use the big platform and learn as much as he can.
"It's a big platform and opportunity and a proud feeling when you represent your country. It's a chance for me to learn as much as I can," he said.
"I am following the same process that I used to follow, the daily routine, practice, everything. Because I have a lot of confidence and trust in that and it’s worked well every time. I am not thinking about the result. I am just doing my work, let's see what happens.
"Rahul (Dravid) sir has helped me a lot mentally. He's told me a lot of things because of which I can keep myself relaxed and in control while batting. It helps me in building big innings. He said focus on what you can control, the things that have already happened are not in your control."
