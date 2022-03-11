From History at Eden to Adelaide's Humiliation: India's Mixed Fortunes in Day-Night Tests

The introduction of the day-night Test has given a new life to the longest format of cricket. Every sport needs an evolution at regular intervals to make things interesting for fans and the Day-Night Test has provided that to Test cricket which was struggling to sustain a couple of years back. The introduction of the World Test Championship and the pink-ball version have added some extra fuel to Test cricket’s engine.

After registering a thumping win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test, India will now host Sri Lanka in a pink-ball affair in Bengaluru. It will be the first time Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in a pink-ball contest. The hosts are riding high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs but a bigger challenge awaits for them in pink-ball contests in which they don’t have the best of stats with the bat.

So far, India have played three day-night Tests and they emerged victorious twice both in home conditions against Bangladesh and England. However, the pink-ball affair against Australia turned out to be a nightmare for them.

Here is the history of India’s performance in day-night Tests.

India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test 2019

Neighbours Bangladesh were the first opponents for India in the day-night Test which was celebrated with fervour at the Eden Gardens. The stadium was jam-packed for the historic match as BCCI made some special arrangements for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and stalwarts of Indian cricket including Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first against Virat Kohli’s India which played with a combination of three pacers and two spinners for their introduction to pink-ball. Indian pacers produced fire with the ball and bowled out Bangladesh for just 106 in the first innings. All 10 wickets were shared amongst the pace trio of Ishant Sharma (5), Umesh Yadav (3) and Mohammed Shami (2). In reply, the hosts lost their openers early as Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal returned to the pavilion with just 43 on the scoreboard. Then captain Virat Kohli took the responsibility on his own shoulders in the historic Test to put India in a comfortable position. That was a period when Kohli used to score centuries at regular intervals unlike today, he became the first Indian to score a century in a day-night Test to take India to 347/9 decl. Interestingly, it was also the last time when Kohli breached the three-figure mark in international cricket.

The Indian pacers replicated their performance from the first innings in the second too as they bundled out Bangladesh for just 195 as the hosts registered an innings and 46 runs win in their first-ever Day-Night Test. Ishant and Umesh shared 9 wickets as Mahmudullah was retired out.

Man of the Match - Ishant Sharma

Most Wickets in Match For India - Ishant Sharma: 9

Most Runs For India - Virat Kohli: 136

Australia vs India Day-Night Test 2020

After winning their first-ever Test series on Australian soil in 2019, India returned a year later in wake of replicating their previous success. However, the start of the series turned out to be a nightmare for them. Adelaide hosted the first Test match between the two cricketing powerhouses which was a day-night affair.

Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a tricky surface of Adelaide Oval. The nightmare began in the first over itself when Mitchell Starc castled Prithvi Shaw on the second ball with a jaffa. Mayank also failed to put a big score and was dismissed on 17. Kohli then joined hands with Cheteshwar Pujara and shared a crucial partnership to stabilize India’s innings. The duo shared 68 runs before Pujara’s departure on 43. The former captain stood his ground strong and challenge the Aussie bowlers alongside his deputy Ajinkya Rahane as they shared 88 runs for the fourth wicket. A massive blunder from both batter which resulted in Kohli’s run-out completely changed the game. The 33-year-old scored 74 runs and his wicket led to a collapse as India put 244 on the scoreboard.

The Indian bowlers managed to pull the visitors back in the game by dismissing Australia for 191 to help their team get a crucial lead of 53 runs. Kohli and Co were at the top of the game and suddenly everything fell apart for them.

The second innings witnessed the most humiliating show by the Indian batters in their history. India were bundled out for their lowest ever Test score 36. None of the batters failed to cross the double-digit mark in the second innings. Australia didn’t make many mistakes while chasing the target of 90 and they finished the game on the third day itself with an 8-wicket win.

Man of the Match - Tim Paine

Most Wickets in Match For India - Ravichandran Ashwin: 5

Most Runs For India - Virat Kohli: 78

India vs England Day-Night Test 2021

After a humiliating loss at Adelaide, India played England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad under lights. Kohli and Co. were desperate to register a win in that Test to keep their WTC final hopes alive and Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. England batters dropped their guard down on the turning track as they were bundled out for just 112 with Axar Patel claiming 6 wickets.

It was equally tough for India to bat on that surface as their nightmare with pink-ball continued in the batting department. The hosts were bowled out for 145 with Rohit Sharma leading the batting charts through his 66-run knock. In the embarrassing batting performance, India gave away five wickets to part-timer Root.

However, in the second innings, Kohli grabbed England’s neck by starting the innings with Axar and Ashwin. The English batters had no answer for the spin duo and they knelt down in front of them by scoring just 81. In reply, Indian openers turned the white-ball mode-on and chased down the target in 7.4 overs to seal the 10-wicket win.

Man of the Match - Axar Patel

Most Wickets in Match For India - Axar Patel: 11

Most Runs For India - Rohit Sharma: 91

