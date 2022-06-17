From India's Point of View, It's Important he Stays Fit And Healthy: Zaheer Khan on Star India Pacer

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels that veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to stay fit and healthy from the team’s point of view as he has the capability to trouble the opposition with his swinging deliveries. Bhuvneshwar has been a mainstay in India’s limited-overs setup, however, persistent injuries in recent times have affected his performances a bit.

In the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, Bhuvneshwar has been the leading wicket-taker with 6 wickets which also included a four-for in the second match.

Zaheer lavished praises on the senior India pacer and emphasized on how he troubled the batters by swinging the ball both ways, especially against the right-handers.

“He always keeps things very simple. He has the experience of playing at this level. He understands the situation and the conditions. He hits wicket-to-wicket, hits those areas, and hits those lengths. From there, he looks to bring the ball back into the right-hander and some just hold the shape and go away,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

The legendary pacer pointed out how Bhuvneshwar got rid of Dwaine Pretorius in the 2nd T20I with the knuckle-ball and said that the experienced campaigner reads the mind of the batter well.

“When Pretorius came (to bat in 2nd T20I), he knew that his role was to up the ante. So, the use of knuckle-ball was smart. He understands what to use for which batsman that can result in a wicket. He’s an experienced campaigner,” he added.

Talking about Bhuvneshwar’s fitness, Zaheer said that it will be crucial for India as the team expects a lot from him and it’s not only about picking wickets but also helping other bowlers around him.

Fitness has been a concern, but it is important for him to stay on top of that. Otherwise, what we want to get from Bhuvi is going to remain the same. From India’s point of view, it’s important he stays fit and healthy so he can continue to do the damage and help the other bowlers as well,” said Zaheer further added/

