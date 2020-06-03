From International Cricketer to a Commercial Pilot: The Story of Zimbabwean Travis Friend

Travis Friend’s international career came to end abrupt end in 2004, aged only 23, when he was sacked alongside 14 other cricketers by the Zimbabwe Cricket Union for siding with the then national team captain Heath Streak.
Zimbabwe Cricket spiraled into crisis after that and are yet to recover. On the other hand, Friend and others who were dismissed left for greener pastures in pursuit of cricket and other professions.
A pacer by trade, Friend first moved to Sydney Australia playing in Sydney league cricket for Sydney before moving to the UK to paly county cricket. He played for Derbyshire one season and few years for the Birmingham Premier League Club.
However, injuries and lack performances meant Friend had to look for other options for a livelihood.
Luckily, while playing for Zimbabwe – his ODI debut came in 2000 and Test debut a year later – Kwekwe-born had acquired a private pilot certificate to go with his two Advanced Level passes in Art as well as Geography from Saint George’s College in Harare.
And that came to his aid as in 2006 the then 25 year-old took the first steps to become a commercial pilot and got his UK flying licence in 2007 and has since moved to the Middle-East.
“I cannot stress enough the importance of having a qualification or back up plan outside cricket. This was a realisation that I fortunately found while I was still young. It’s never too late to start studying or training for a qualification, even while you still playing cricket,’’ Friend had told sundaynews.co.zw in an interview in 2015.
During his cricket career, Friend played 13 Tests and 51 ODIs. He has 25 wickets to his name in the longer format at 43.60 while in ODIs, he claimed 37 wickets at 48.08. His notable performance came in the 3rd match of the Coco-Cola Champions Trophy 2000-01 at Sharjah against India when he claimed 4/55 in his ten overs including the wickets of Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Vinod Kambli.
