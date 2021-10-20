From Joginder Sharma to Ajit Agarkar, Here's What India's 2007 T20 World Cup Winners are Doing Right Now

Former World T20 champions India will begin their campaign on Sunday against Pakistan in the much-hyped clash at the Dubai International stadium. With the Virat Kohli-led side looking to win a second T20 World Cup title for India, we look back at the champions who did it for the first time. We take you through the current life of the past champions who lifted the trophy in 2007 in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni: There is hardly any need to tell anyone about what Chennai Super Kings skipper is doing but for the unversed, Dhoni, after winning the IPL for CSK for the 4th time, is now the mentor of the Indian T20 side for the World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh: The man who played the most memorable knock of the 2007 tournament with his 6 sixes in an over, Yuvraj Singh until recently could be seen in the IPL but after 2019, he has been playing smaller leagues. He follows cricket closely and was seen in the road safety world series with other retired players.

Virender Sehwag: Just like his opening knock, Sehwag is entertaining India with the mic in the commentary box and on Twitter with his witty one-liners.

Gautam Gambhir: Along with doing commentary, Gambhir is now a Member of Parliament from the East Delhi Constituency.

Robin Uthappa: The top-order batter was a star performer for his franchise in the playoffs and helped CSK become IPL champions.

Rohit Sharma: The opener is all set to represent India in the World Cup as the first-choice opener.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper batter contributed to his team reaching the IPL final this year held in UAE.

Irfan Pathan: The Man of the Match in the 2007 T20 World Cup final is now doing wonders with his Hindi commentary and will be a part of the list of commentators for Star Sports in the World Cup.

Yusuf Pathan: Yusuf Pathan last featured in the IPL for Sunsirers Hyderabad till 2019, and will feature in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 for the Maratha Arabians.

Ajit Agarkar: The player with his name on the Lord’s honours board will be a part of the Star Sports commentary team for the upcoming world cup.

Piyush Chawla: The right-arm leggie is still playing in the IPL and featured in the last game for Mumbai Indians in this year’s IPL.

Joginder Sharma: The last over superstar for India in the final has quit cricket and is a Deputy Superintendent of police in the Haryana Police.

Harbhajan Singh: Picked up in the last auction by the Kolkata Knight Riders, the off-spinner did not play many games this season. He will also be seen in this World cup as a commentator.

RP Singh: Retired in 2018, RP Singh too has now turned into a commentator, and can be seen playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

S Sreesanth: After a stint in the film and reality TV industry, Sreesanth is back on the field to sweat it out for Kerala.

