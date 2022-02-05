From Justin Langer to Gary Kirsten, a Look at Top Candidates to Replace Chris Silverwood as England Head Coach

Following England’s disastrous performance in 2021-22 that concluded with a humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, the England and Wale Cricket Board (ECB) has sacked the team’s head coach Chris Silverwood. The decision comes a day after the team’s managing director Ashley Giles stepped down from his role.

The decision on Silverwood’s fate was taken after the ECB meeting chaired by the board’s performance committee chief and former English captain Andrew Strauss.

The meeting discussed the report submitted by Giles over England disastrous performance in Ashes. Strauss, who has replaced Giles as the men’s team’s managing director, has been tasked to appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March.

Soon after Silverwood’s exit, several names have been doing the rounds for England’s new head coach.

Here we take a look at some of the top contenders for the job.

Gary Kirsten

Kirsten has had a phenomenal track record as coach of two national sides. With Kirsten as a coach, South Africa reached the top of the Test ranking in 2012 and India lifted the 50 overs World Cup in 2011. Kirsten was among the forerunner to England’s coaching job last time as well.

Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka’s former captain Jayawardene has proved his mettle as a coach with his stint with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. With Jaywerdene at the help, MI had lifted three IPL trophies. Given his impeccable batting career and recent successes as a coach, the ECB could consider Jaywerdene’s name to coach England.

Justin Langer

Former opener Langer has parted ways with the Australian with immediate effect has now become a forerunner in the race to be England’s coach. Since there’s some time before Langer will be able to take charge of England’s coach (if appointed), the ECB could appoint an interim coach for the time being.

Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur has been associated with South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as their head coach. Mickey’s experience of coaching an international side could give him an edge over contenders for the role

Alec Stewart

Former England captain Alec Stewart’s name has emerged as the leading candidate for the coaching job after Silverwood’s exit. Stewart has worked closely with several key players of the team including Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, during his time as director of cricket at Surrey. Stewart was Surrey’s coach when the team lifer the County Championship trophy in 2018.

