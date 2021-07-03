From Kane Williamson to Meg Lanning: Complete List of Players Withdrawn from the Hundred & Their Replacements

The inaugural edition of The Hundred is slated to kick off on July 21. And ahead of that in a major blow to the organizers, several overseas and a few domestic players have pulled out from the event due to injury and COVID-19 concerns. On Friday, July 2, the eight participating teams of the tournament announced their replacements.

A few teams like men’s Birmingham Phoenix have lost all foreign stars. While a few international stars like Kane Williamson withdraw from the event due to injury, a few players pulled out due to national duties.

Australia’s David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada are some of the most notable absentees from the tournament. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran have also withdrawn their name.

Meanwhile in the women’s game, five Australian stars – Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Molineux – have pulled out from the event among others.

Check out The Hundred squads! Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/2dMAYSPqFI— The Hundred (@thehundred) July 2, 2021

Here is the complete list of players who have been included in The Hundred after the eleventh-hour withdrawal of a few stars:

Birmingham Phoenix

In: Finn Allen, Erin Burns, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington,

Out: Adam Zampa, Kane Williamson, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ashleigh Gardner, Henry Brookes

London Spirit

In: Grace Scrivens, Josh Inglis, Brake Cullen

Out: Glenn Maxwell

Manchester Originals

In: Carlos Brathwaite, Ollie Robinson, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson, Laura Jackson, Fred Klaassen, Sam Hain

Out: Shadab Khan, Harry Gurney, Wayne Madsen, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada

Northern Superchargers

In: Jordon Thompson, Laura Kimmince, Faf du Plessis, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Karlis, Kalea Moore, Ben Raine

Out: Olly Stone, Aaron Finch, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy

Trent Rockets

In: Wahab Riaz, Heather Graham, Summy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sam Cook

Out: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani

Welsh Fire

In: Glenn Phillips (until Kieron Pollard arrives), Jimmy Neesham (first three games), Lungi Ngidi (next five games), Piepa Cleary, Sune Luus, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Leus du Plooy,Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey

Out: Georgia Wareham, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney,Jhye Richardson, Kieron Pollard

Southern Brave

In: Devon Conway,Amanda-Jade Wellington, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott

Out: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Amelia Kerr

Oval Invincibles

In: Danielle Gregory,Shabnim Ismail,Jordon Cox

Out: Rachael Haynes

