From Kapil Dev to MS Dhoni: Indian Captains’ Performance Against Sri Lanka in ODIs

India kick-started their six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka with a triumph on July 18. Under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan, the young squad defeated the island nation by 7 wickets on Sunday in their first ODI match. Indian cricket fans were not only delighted by the victory of Men in Blue but also celebrated Dhawan’s first ODI win as a captain. India and Sri Lanka have a popular on-field rivalry as the two have locked horns in 160 ODIs. As far as numbers are concerned, India have the upper hand as they have also defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup.

Here is a look at Indian captains who have registered most wins against Sri Lanka in ODIs -

MS Dhoni

Who else can be on the top of the list? The former India captain has 25 wins by his name therefore, he is the most successful captain between the two sides. Dhoni led Team India in 41 matches, and the team faced defeat in only 13 matches. Apart from this, 2 matches were abandoned while one was drawn. He has a winning percentage of 65.38 against SL. The 2011 World Cup final win, under Dhoni’s captaincy, is the most glorified victory against the island nation.

Mohammad Azharuddin -

The second in the list is India’s long-time captain, Mohammad Azharuddin. Of the 29 ODIs played between the two, India defeated Sri Lanka in 17 ODIs. Azhar enjoyed a purple patch against SL as he has scored 1,834 runs in 53 matches. 1,834 includes 3 tons and 15 half-centuries in 48 innings with an average of 50.94.

Virat Kohli

Following Azhar, it’s Virat Kohli who has led India in 15 matches against Sri Lanka. With an outstanding winning percentage of 80, India have won 12 of the matches. Under Kohli’s captaincy, Men in Blue have twice whitewashed Sri Lanka in five-match series. Kohli has scored 1,834 runs against SL with an average of 60.00.

Kapil Dev

Under Kapil Dev, India have locked horns with the Islanders in 13 matches. The Men in Blue emerged victorious in 10 matches and Kapil’s winning percentage is 83.33. India’s first-ever World Cup-winning captain has scored 356 runs and picked 38 wickets against SL.

Rahul Dravid

Coach of Team India’s young squad in Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid has registered 8 wins against the Lankans. While under his captaincy, India faced defeat in 6 matches. Dravid has scored 1,662 runs against them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here