From Karachi Hat-Trick to Man of the Match in World T20 Final - the Best of Irfan Pathan
As Irfan Pathan calls his time on all forms of cricket after having notably represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is while picking a total of 301 international wickets, we take a look back at five of his best performances for India on the international stage.
From Karachi Hat-Trick to Man of the Match in World T20 Final - the Best of Irfan Pathan
As Irfan Pathan calls his time on all forms of cricket after having notably represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is while picking a total of 301 international wickets, we take a look back at five of his best performances for India on the international stage.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
SL v INDGuwahati BCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings