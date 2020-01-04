Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

From Karachi Hat-Trick to Man of the Match in World T20 Final - the Best of Irfan Pathan

As Irfan Pathan calls his time on all forms of cricket after having notably represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is while picking a total of 301 international wickets, we take a look back at five of his best performances for India on the international stage.

Cricketnext Staff |January 4, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
Karachi: Hat-trick and 5/61 against Pakistan

Pathan 1

Hat-tricks in the history of Indian cricket would be empty without the mention of Irfan Pathan ripping through the Pakistani top order in the 2006 Test at Karachi, dismissing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf off the first three balls of the Test match. He went on to take two more wickets in the innings and ended with figures of 5/61, but it was that hat-trick which will live long in the common consciousness of Indian cricket fans for years to come.

Johannesburg: 3/16 against Pakistan

Pathan 2

One of the most memorable performances for Irfan Pathan was in the 2007 ICC World T20 final, where he was instrumental in helping India to the trophy. India were defending 157 in the second innings, and Pathan went through the Pakistani middle order. Just as it looked like the Pakistani batsmen were taking the match away from India, Pathan would strike with a wicket, most importantly taking the wicket of Shahid Afridi and playing a part in a closer victory for India.

Pallekele: 5/61 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele

Pathan 3

When India were touring Sri Lanka in 2012, Pathan came to the fore with a performance in the fifth ODI, and took five wickets in the second innings. India piled on 294 runs in the first innings, and Pathan was the difference once again in bundling out the hosts for a total of 274 runs, making it another instance where he took India to victory single handedly.

Bengaluru: 102 against Pakistan

Pathan 4

Irfan Pathan brought up his maiden Test ton during Pakistan's 2007 tour of India, where he displayed an array of shots, hitting ten boundaries and four sixes on the way. He came in to bat when India were struggling at 61/4, and was there at the crease till India lost another wicket at the score of 361, with Yuvraj Singh falling to the bowling of Mohammad Sami. Even though the match ended in a draw, it was due to the contributions of Pathan in the first innings that India could afford to put up a total of 626 all out.

Nagpur: 83 against Sri Lanka

Pathan's 83 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur was a knock that is one of his most underrated ones, with him coming in to bat at number three and actually going to justify the decision. Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan were sent to the cleaners, and his 70-ball knock powered India to a first innings total of. Sri Lanka were no match for India during the chase, and their innings folded 152 runs short of the target.

