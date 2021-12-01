From KL Rahul to Rashid Khan: Key Players Franchises Released Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

The Indian Premier League franchises have announced their list of retained players on Tuesday. The franchises have to make some tricky calls ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction about which players retain to retain and who to release. In the quest for it, all teams have to let go of some of their key players due to the retention policies. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders retained four players each, while Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals chose three each. Punjab Kings were the only team to retain just two players.

Key Players Franchises had to Release Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

1. Chennai Super Kings:

The defending IPL champions have to release some of their franchise veterans Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina from their team. However, the retention policy also forced them to not include any pacer in the retention list. It is expected that CSK might break the bank for Du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar in the IPL 2022 auction.

Key Players Released: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bangalore retained only three players and let go three of their star players Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal. Chahal has been the key bowler for RCB for the past many years while Harshal Patel grabbed the Purple cap last season. It will be interesting to see whether RCB will try to hire them back in the auction.

Key Players Released: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal.

3. Mumbai Indians

The retention policy forced five-time IPL champions to release star players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Trent Boult. However, team owner Aakash Ambani has assured that Mumbai will try to re-group the released players in the auction ceremony.

Key Players Released: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Trent Boult.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time IPL champions have released their captain Eoin Morgan after an underwhelming last season where he failed miserably with the bat. Meanwhile, they also released their most expensive buy from last season Pat Cummins. Shubman Gill, who was touted as their future captain, also failed to get a place on the retained players’ list.

Key Players Released: Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have retained just one senior player for next season - Kane Williamson as the franchise has decided to revamp the squad after releasing some overseas heavyweights Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, David Warner and Mohammad Nabi. Apart from Williamson, they retained two uncapped players Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. SRH also released veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Key Players Released: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

6. Delhi Capitals

Delhi used all of their four retain options and were forced to release several key players including Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin. Delhi Capitals co-owners expressed his displeasure on the retention policy and has said that they will try to re-group players through auction.

Key Players Released: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin

7. Rajasthan Royals

After the underwhelming show in the past couple of seasons, Rajasthan Royals decided to revamp the side as they released some key overseas players including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman. They will have a tough task ahead of them to build a team in the IPL auction as two new teams will also join them in the league next season.

Key Players Released: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Mustafizur Rahman.

8 Punjab Kings

KL Rahul and Punjab Kings have parted ways as it was one of the biggest headlines of IPL 2022 Retention. Head coach Anil Kumble revealed that the team tried to convince KL Rahul to stay at Punjab Kings but he was adamant to go under the hammer. Apart from Rahul, Punjab also parted ways with Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shami. PBKS were the only franchise to retain only two players as they also let go young players like Shahrukh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Key Players Released: KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Shahrukh Khan

