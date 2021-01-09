From Michael Vaughan to Sunil Gavaskar, Five Times Commentators Made News for All the Wrong Reasons

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
From Michael Vaughan to Sunil Gavaskar, Five Times Commentators Made News for All the Wrong Reasons
The on-AIR comments made by former Australia cricketers Shane Warne & Andrew Symonds on their compatriot Marnus Labuschagne is taking the internet by storm. Here are five such tongue-in-cheek moments.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 8:32 PM IST
The on-AIR comments made by former Australia cricketers Shane Warne & Andrew Symonds on their compatriot Marnus Labuschagne is taking the internet by storm. The comments, which were caught on-air during the broadcast of BBL 10 league game between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, were made in poor light where the former cricketers were heard discussing what's wrong with Labuschagne's batting or to be precise with his psyche. Symmonds can be heard suggesting the Australia middle order batter to take some pills. Labuschagne has an interesting batting style and fans and commentators are not very fond of this 'fidgety' youngster.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score
But this is not the first time that the commentators, who are entrusted with calling the game, have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here some of such instances.
Michael Vaughan: Former England captain have never been kind to the Indian cricket team but, never the less, it didn't begin overnight. Back in 2011 when India toured England, cricketer VVS Laxman survived a DRS scare as it seemed that the ball has found an edge. Most of the commentators were convinced that Laxman had nicked it but the the replays showed otherwise. That's when Vaughan made a remark that created a furor among the Indian cricket fans. Vaughan alleged that Laxman had applied Vaseline on his bat which isn't allowing the snicko to read the edge.
Nasser Hussein: In the only T20I played between India and England in 2011, the Men in Blue were a bit sloppy on the field and dropped some catches. It's at this moment wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel too dropped a sitter. Hussein was furious, he retorted: "“India have three or four very good fielders and one or two donkeys in the field still,”. This didn't go down well with the experts and Indian fans alike.
Also read: 'Helped Nobody, Put the Team in a Hole' - Cheteshwar Pujara's Slowest 50 Divides Opinion
Kerry O'Keefe: In an apparent dig at the then India debutante Mayank Agarwal, O'Keefe questioned the opener's credentials as he came out to open at MCG in December 2018 against Australia. When he was told that Mayank had made his national case on the back of a triple century in Ranji Trophy, O'Keefe replied: "“Apparently [Mayank Agarwal] got his triple-century against Jalandar Railways canteen staff,” O’Keeffe guffawed. “Who opened the bowling for them that day? The chef. First change? The kitchen hand. And they’ve got the spinner as well, the casual uni student,” he said.
Dean Jones: Dean Jones has departed from this world and he will be fondly remembered for his on-field as well as off-field antics but one of his lowest point as a broadcaster was calling South African cricketer Hashim Amla a 'terrorist.' The incident happened during South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka in 2006. "The terrorist has got another one," quipped Jones as Amla took a brilliant catch at slips. After the furor, Jones was quickly relived of his duties by the broadcasters.
Bowlers & Run-Outs Put Australia On Top in Sydney; Injury Concerns Galore for India
Sunil Gavaskar: One of the most respected voices in Indian cricket fraternity, Gavskar is a huge hit among the cricket fans but that night in a game between IPL franchise RCB and KXIP, he crossed the line. Well, at least the fans and a section of the media thought so. RCB captain Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch of KL Rahul who went onto pay Kohli's side with a century. “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai” which translates to “He just practiced with Anushka’s balls in lockdown,” Sunny had said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking