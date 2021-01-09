From Michael Vaughan to Sunil Gavaskar, Five Times Commentators Made News for All the Wrong Reasons

The on-AIR comments made by former Australia cricketers Shane Warne & Andrew Symonds on their compatriot Marnus Labuschagne is taking the internet by storm. Here are five such tongue-in-cheek moments.

The on-AIR comments made by former Australia cricketers Shane Warne & Andrew Symonds on their compatriot Marnus Labuschagne is taking the internet by storm. The comments, which were caught on-air during the broadcast of BBL 10 league game between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, were made in poor light where the former cricketers were heard discussing what's wrong with Labuschagne's batting or to be precise with his psyche. Symmonds can be heard suggesting the Australia middle order batter to take some pills. Labuschagne has an interesting batting style and fans and commentators are not very fond of this 'fidgety' youngster.

But this is not the first time that the commentators, who are entrusted with calling the game, have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here some of such instances.

Michael Vaughan: Former England captain have never been kind to the Indian cricket team but, never the less, it didn't begin overnight. Back in 2011 when India toured England, cricketer VVS Laxman survived a DRS scare as it seemed that the ball has found an edge. Most of the commentators were convinced that Laxman had nicked it but the the replays showed otherwise. That's when Vaughan made a remark that created a furor among the Indian cricket fans. Vaughan alleged that Laxman had applied Vaseline on his bat which isn't allowing the snicko to read the edge.

Nasser Hussein: In the only T20I played between India and England in 2011, the Men in Blue were a bit sloppy on the field and dropped some catches. It's at this moment wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel too dropped a sitter. Hussein was furious, he retorted: "“India have three or four very good fielders and one or two donkeys in the field still,”. This didn't go down well with the experts and Indian fans alike.

Kerry O'Keefe: In an apparent dig at the then India debutante Mayank Agarwal, O'Keefe questioned the opener's credentials as he came out to open at MCG in December 2018 against Australia. When he was told that Mayank had made his national case on the back of a triple century in Ranji Trophy, O'Keefe replied: "“Apparently [Mayank Agarwal] got his triple-century against Jalandar Railways canteen staff,” O’Keeffe guffawed. “Who opened the bowling for them that day? The chef. First change? The kitchen hand. And they’ve got the spinner as well, the casual uni student,” he said.

Dean Jones: Dean Jones has departed from this world and he will be fondly remembered for his on-field as well as off-field antics but one of his lowest point as a broadcaster was calling South African cricketer Hashim Amla a 'terrorist.' The incident happened during South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka in 2006. "The terrorist has got another one," quipped Jones as Amla took a brilliant catch at slips. After the furor, Jones was quickly relived of his duties by the broadcasters.

Sunil Gavaskar: One of the most respected voices in Indian cricket fraternity, Gavskar is a huge hit among the cricket fans but that night in a game between IPL franchise RCB and KXIP, he crossed the line. Well, at least the fans and a section of the media thought so. RCB captain Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch of KL Rahul who went onto pay Kohli's side with a century. “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai” which translates to “He just practiced with Anushka’s balls in lockdown,” Sunny had said.