From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Here Are The Four Indians to Have Struck Over 200 Sixes in IPL

Indian Premier League guarantees thrilling action that includes plenty sixes raining down on the the cricket stadium. While Chris Gayle leads the list of batters with most sixes in IPL with a comfortable margin, Indian players have also made their presence felt. So far, four Indian batters have completed their double centuries of sixes in Indian Premier League and with the kind of talent that’s coming up in the tournament, we sure will see more names joining the list. But we are here to talk about the fab-four Indian players who have showcased exceptional power-hitting over the years.

Rohit Sharma

Ro-HIT-man Sharma is right at the top of the list of Indian players with the most sixes in IPL. In his 217 matches in the IPL so far, Rohit has hit 231 sixes, including four in the current season. While Rohit has not had a good start to his season, he sure will be eager to turn things around and hit plenty of sixes to revive Mumbai Indians’ campaign. The Team India captain is also the most successful skipper in IPL history, having led MI to five titles. He has a total of 5691 runs in IPL.

MS Dhoni

Number two on the list is Chennai Super Kings’ ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has hit 222 sixes in 225 matches so far. He has scored a total of 4,838 IPL runs with an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of 135.44. Ahead of the IPL season this year, Dhoni passed the baton of CSK’s captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja and is playing his first season as only a player for the Chennai team.

Virat Kohli

The only player to play for the same team since the start of the tournament in 2008 till date, Virat Kohli is the highest scorer in IPL. He has scored 6390 runs from his 212 matches while hitting 554 boundaries and 212 sixes. Virat, however, is yet to win his first IPL title.

Suresh Raina

‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina is also part of the fab-four list of Indian players to have completed a double century of sixes in the T20 league. The left-hander has hit 203 sixes in 205 matches while scoring a total of 5528 runs with an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.76. Raina is also the first-ever cricketer to score 5000 runs in IPL.

