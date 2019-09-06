From Obscurity to World Cup Qualification - The Journey of Thai Cricket
The Thailand women’s cricket team’s rise in a short span of time to become the first team from the country to qualify for a marquee ICC tournament (the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020) is an inspiring tale of perseverance and dedication.
From Obscurity to World Cup Qualification - The Journey of Thai Cricket
The Thailand women’s cricket team’s rise in a short span of time to become the first team from the country to qualify for a marquee ICC tournament (the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020) is an inspiring tale of perseverance and dedication.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Thailand Create History, Qualify For 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup With Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | September 2, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Brisbane Heat Sign Teen Sensation Kerr For WBBL 2019
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings