From Rahul Tewatia’s Six-hitting Spree to Ishan Kishan’s Belligerence – CricketNext Picks the Best Batting Performances of IPL 2020

Yet another season of the Indian Premier League came to a close with Mumbai Indians extending their dominance in the tournament with a record fifth title. It’s time to look back at the most exciting moment from the nearly two-month-long extravaganza in the UAE. From Memorable catches to batting performances and bowling spells, The Cricketnext team picks their favourite moments from this season. Here are our writers’ picks for the IPL 2020’s best batting performances.

Ben Stokes’ 107 off 60 vs Mumbai Indians

It was a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals and they were in a bad spot, needing 196 to win the game against a side that would go on to be crowned champions. They lost both Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith early. However, Stokes showed his ability to not only find the boundary on an alarmingly regular basis but also put on an absolute clinic under immense pressure. His century eventually guided them home with 10 balls to spare. (By Shayne Dias)

Rahul Tewatia's 53 off 31 vs Kings XI Punjab

The most breathtaking knock in IPL 2020 came from one of the most unexpected quarters - at least at that time. Chasing 224 in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals were 132 for 2 in 14 overs, with the required run rate zooming past 15. One of the reasons for that was Tewatia himself; promoted to No. 4 as a pinch-hitter, Tewatia was struggling at 8 off 19 balls. Quite literally unable to put bat on ball. Tewatia was struggling so much that his partner Sanju Samson was even refusing singles. Outside the field on social media, there were calls for Tewatia to be strategically retired out. And then he turned it around in one of the best ever comebacks in cricket, in a long long time. With 51 needed off 18 balls, Tewatia slammed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes out of nowhere. RR ended up winning with three balls to spare, Tewatia's last 12 balls producing 45 runs with seven sixes. (By Karthik Lakshmanan)

David Warner’s 85 off 58 balls vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad simply needed to win their final group encounter against MI to be assured of a place in the play-offs. Chasing 150 was never going to be too much of a task yet Warner's quickfire 85 - along with a well-made 58 from Wriddhiman Saha - ensured the result wasn't in any doubt. SRH are often at their best when their skipper does well and that was exactly the case here as his marauding display atop the order put MI to the sword on the day. (By Madhav Agarwal)

Ishan Kishan’s 99 off 58 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Playing his first game of the season, Ishan Kishan produced one of the most memorable knocks of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Chasing 202, MI lost two quick wickets after which Ishan came into the middle. The southpaw started slow but gradually picked up the pace. He then stitched a 119-run partnership with Kieron Pollard and the duo almost took MI past the finish line, only for Kishan to fall in the final over when he tried to hit a third six of Isuru Udana. His 58-ball 99 include 9 sixes and 2 fours (By Shibasish Nandi)

Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 vs Kings XI Punjab

Sanju Samson's breathtaking 85 off just 42 deliveries in a massive 223-run chase against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah set the tournament on fire in the initial quarter. Samson came out to bat at 19 for 1 in the 3rd over and put together a match-changing 81-run partnership with Steven Smith. The highlight of Samson's innings was his big hitting - he hammered as many as 7 sixes! RR chased down the target with 4 wickets in hand and three deliveries to spare. It was the highest successful chase in IPL history (By Nikhil Narain)

Suryakumar Yadav’s 79 off 43 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai were chasing 166 and it was getting tricky when Suryakumar Yadav walked in at MI 38/1. And from there on it was just calmness personified as he went onto find the gaps with ease. He started off with a gentle push and sealed the game with superb boundary in the ‘V’. Wickets kept tumbling and tempers flared around him, but Yadav was unshakeable. As he sealed the deal, he gestured to the dressing room that he always had the chase under control. Mumbai Indians won the game by five wickets and entered the business end with momentum in their favour (By Saikat Ghosh)