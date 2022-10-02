From Scripting History in IPL to MP's Ranji Hero: All You Need to Know About Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar earned his maiden international call-up after scoring runs at a consistent level in domestic cricket. Patidar, who played a pivotal role in Madhya Pradesh’s historic Ranji Trophy victory, has been included in India’s ODI squad for three-match series against South Africa. The 29-year-old is a versatile batter who provides flexibility in the line-up as he can bat both in the top order and in the middle order.

He was the second-highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy 2021/22 with 658 runs in 6 matches which also includes a match-winning century in the summit clash against Mumbai. He followed up his great form in the New Zealand A tour of India where he finished as the highest-run getter for hosts in three unofficial Tests. He scored 319 runs in 4 innings.

Patidar grabbed the headlines after smashing a century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 playoff match against Lucknow Super Giants. Patidar became the first uncapped Indian to score a century in the IPL playoff at the Eden Gardens. He was in red-hot form as he blazed away to a 49-ball century. The 29-year-old struck 12 fours and clubbed four sixes during his unbeaten 54-ball 112.

Former RCB skipper and batting maestro Virat Kohli was highly impressed with Patidar’s knock in the crucial clash.

“I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better than how Rajat played today. Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player,” Kohli said.

Interestingly, Patidar went unsold at IPL 2022 auctions and was later called by RCB as a replacement to injured batter Luvnith Sisodia.

In the absence of senior stars, Patidar might get a chance to showcase his batting prowess at the international level where he will be tested against a quality Proteas pace attack.

He has scored 1462 runs in 45 List A games at an average of 34.80. While his numbers in first-class cricket are slightly better with 3230 runs in 45 matches.

In IPL, Patidar has scored 404 runs in 12 matches at a sublime average of 40.4.



India squad for South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

