From Shane Warne to Kevin Pietersen, Cricketers Allegedly Involved in Sex Scandals

1.

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi enjoys an enormous fan following,especially among females. Back in 2000, the cricketer made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Afridi, Atiq-uz-Zamanand Hasan Raza were caught in a hotel room along with some girls. They tried to defend themselves and said that the girls came to collect autographs. But they could not persuade the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and were banned from the ICC Champions Trophy in Kenya.

2.

West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who is regarded as the greatest T20 batsman, once made headlines for socialising with three British women in his hotel room. The incident took place during the ICC World T20 2012. Gayle had also asked out an Australian TV presenter Mel McLaughlin for drinks.

3.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne’s name has been involved in several sex scandals. He was alleged for harassing a British nurse and reportedly had relations with a couple of models. He was once caught with a Melbourne stripper.

4.

England great Kevin Pietersen has also been involved in sex scandals during his heydays. He has dated Playboy model Vanessa Nimmo and had dumped her through an SMS. Angered at the break-up, Nimmo had made several alarming revelations. She said that Kevin was desperate for sex and kept pestering her all day.

5.

A few years ago, Mohammed Shami had landed in trouble when his wife, Hasin Jahan had accused him of having extra-marital affairs. She had then shared images of Shami with other females and his chats. However, the speedster denied the claims.

6.

A couple of years ago, a series of obscene chats and images of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq went public. The account which had released the pictures was later deleted.

