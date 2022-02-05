From Shocking World to Being World Beater - Charting India's ODI Journey Ahead of The 1000th ODI

If one is looking for a single event that changed the course of a sport – or, in this case, a format – in a country, the search will end with India’s triumph at the Prudential World Cup in England in 1983.

Until that seminal moment, the limited-overs version was viewed through the prism of amused indulgence and grudging tolerance by the officialdom, the players and, by extension, the fans who had been brought up on a near-exclusive diet of long-form cricket. Before their three-match campaign at the inaugural World Cup in 1975, India had played exactly two One-Day Internationals. Between the 1975 and 1979 editions of what was soon to become the sport’s showpiece event, India’s dalliances with the one-day game were restricted to a mere five matches. And though they played 27 ODIs between the second and the third World Cups, limited-overs acceptance had yet to seep into the consciousness of all the principal stakeholders in the country.

Also Read: BCCI Must Get Credit For Developing Under-19 Teams As An Excellent Feeder System

All that was to change after Kapil Dev’s indefatigable band carved through the field in 1983. Despite their maiden victory over undisputed World champions West Indies in Berbice just two months before the World Cup, few expected the Indians to make a serious pitch for even the knockout stages. India’s World Cup record at the time hardly helped, either – just one win in six matches, and that too against unfancied, unfashionable, unheralded East Africa.

Galvanised by the undying spirit of their inspirational skipper and building on the momentum generated by their stunning upset of Clive Lloyd’s men in their tournament-opener in Manchester, India bucked all the odds during the June fortnight in 1983. Their spectacular defence of 183 in the title clash against the same opponents at the hallowed turf of Lord’s, watched disbelievingly on live television by millions back home, triggered a movement that has mushroomed exponentially in the last four decades.

It should, hence, come as little surprise that India will become the first team to play 1,000 ODIs on Sunday (February 6) when Rohit Sharma walks out for the toss with Kieron Pollard at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. That the milestone moment comes against the same team whose conquest changed their attitude and approach towards one-day cricket is a happy coincidence, never mind if the West Indies don’t feel the ‘happy’ in it.

The 1983 World Cup triumph did more than just raise the profile of limited-overs cricket in India. It spurred a generation of future superstars to dream big, to want to emulate their heroes, to dare to dream and believe, to hope and aspire. Not yet in their teens at the time, the likes of Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were encouraged by the deeds of the Kapils, the Srikkanths, the Amarnaths, the Yashpals, the Kirmanis and the Binnys to aim for the moon. Just as being crowned the first World T20 champions in South Africa in 2007 escalated India’s romance with the 20-over game, 1983 firmed up India’s unshakable relationship with 50-over cricket even if it was its 60-over sibling that provided the starting point.

The gains of 1983 might not have been as tangible, its hold not as vice-like, had 1985 and the World Championship of Cricket not happened in Australia. In the intervening period, India didn’t have a great run in ODIs, lending further grist to the widely held conviction overseas that 1983 had been a flash in the pan. By the end of the WCC in 1985, while the rest of the world finally began to be convinced that India as a one-day force could be taken lightly only at one’s own peril, back home, little kids had new heroes to ape – the wristy Mohammad Azharuddin, the irrepressible Sadanand Viswanath, the pixie L Sivaramakrishan, the debonairly stoic Ravi Shastri.

It was during that unbeaten run to the WCC title that the first seeds of a tactic that is still very much in vogue were sowed. Sunil Gavaskar had replaced Kapil at the helm in one of those typically quixotic developments in Indian cricket, and the astute Mumbaikar quickly figured out that spin had a huge role to play in 50-over cricket, especially on the big grounds in Australia which offered reasonable insurance against occasional indiscretions in length. He insisted on the inclusion in the squad of leg-spinner Sivaramakrishnan, pairing him up with left-arm spinner Shastri as India became the first team to play two full-time spinners consistently.

Gavaskar’s faith was rewarded when Siva finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps and Shastri pitched in with nine. These two were as responsible as the quicks in ensuring that India took 49 of the available 50 wickets in their five matches. Today, it’s commonplace to see sides bolster their squad with wrist-spinning options, a facet captains had been initially wary of even considering, given the reputation that asterisked them — of being profligate and inconsistent.

Espousing the virtues of spin wasn’t the only area in which India assumed the role of the trend-setter. Long before hitting over the top to make the most of field restrictions in the first 15 overs (as they existed then) became an acquired tactic in the 1990s with New Zealand entrusting Mark Greatbatch with that role in the 1992 World Cup and Sri Lanka empowering Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana in the next edition, India had a natural fit for that endeavour.

K Srikkanth was well ahead of his times in so many ways, not least in the effortlessness with which he cleared the infield, no matter the format. India were fortunate that the two captains under whom Srikkanth played for the country, Gavaskar and Kapil, impressed upon the maverick opener after team meetings that he was free to do his own thing, that the messages passed out to the rest of the group did not apply to him.

India also gave the world the first ODI double-centurion, Tendulkar scaling the 50-over version’s Mt Everest against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010. In subsequent years, he has been joined in that select club by compatriots Virender Sehwag and Rohit, who has an incredible three scores in excess of 200 and a career-best of 264, against Sri Lanka. Lest we should forget, India’s winning score in the 1983 final was 183 – in 60 overs.

What 1983 also did was embolden India, alongside Pakistan, to take the hosting of the World Cup out of England for the first time. It’s one thing watching your team do special things on television thousands of miles away, it’s quite another to see them do so with your own eyes, from 100 feet away. India’s tryst with their first World Cup at home, in 1987, ended in disappointment in the semifinal loss to England at the Wankhede Stadium, but a nation already hooked to limited-overs play could now not have enough of that variant.

The intervening three and a half decades have merely strengthened the bond between India and 50-over cricket. It hasn’t hurt that India have had not inconsiderable success in ICC events – they were joint winners of the Champions Trophy in 2002 and outright winners in 2013, while becoming the first team, in 2011, to win the World Cup as hosts.

From being ponderous and unwilling to adapt to the demands of the faster, more demanding format, India graduated to being masters of the nuances. The exploits successively of Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhon, Virat Kohli and Rohit in what is essentially a batsman-dominated game meant even during collective failure, the fans had plenty to cheer given that sustained individual success was practically guaranteed.

ODI cricket has globally been forced to take a backseat with the popularity and pulling power of the T20 upstart. The traditionalists continue to swear by Test cricket, the newbies are sated by the thrills and spills of three and a half hours of high-octane action. 50-over cricket is in the middle of an identity crisis of sorts, pegged back in the pecking order as it struggles to remain relevant beyond the World Cup, no matter where and in what format it is played.

As ever, with the cricket world turning eastward for succour and deliverance, the onus will be on the kind of show India put up on the field and off it during the 2023 World Cup, of which they are the singular hosts. Fingers crossed, by then the pandemic would have run its course, the world would have embraced normalcy as it knew before 2020, and that full stadiums and capacity crowds would be the norm rather than the exception so that the event is an unqualified success and that the 50-over laggard gets a leg up. It won’t hurt if India go all the way to the title, either.

Just how far India have come as an ODI force can be gauged by the fact that any result beyond being crowned champions has come to be considered a failure. For a nation that attracted the unenviable odds of 66-1 in England in 1983, that must be the ultimate privilege, never mind the stresses and pressures that come with being installed favourites by a billion match after match, tournament after tournament.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here