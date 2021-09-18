From Sunil Gavaskar to Dilip Vengsarkar: Former Players Back Rohit Sharma to Succeed As New T20 Skipper

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will not leadMen in Blue in the shortest format of the game beyond the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. The 20-overs World Cup will take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and it will conclude on November 14, giving the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) less than two months to name Kohli’s replacement.

Despite Kohli’s untimely announcement, BCCI is in no hurry to name his successor in the T20Is. In spite of the Indian cricket board’s unwillingness to name the next T20I captain, as of now Kohli’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma is touted to succeed the dashing Delhi batsman.

Rohit’s unparallel record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while leading Mumbai Indians (MI) further elevates his chances to become India’s next commander-in-chief. Several former cricketers including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sandip Patil also believe that Rohit is the obvious choice to take reins from Kohli.

Kohli has represented India in 90 T20Is and led in 45 with a 27-14 win-loss ratio. Out of 45, two games had no result while two matches ended in a tie and the flamboyant skipper is still chasing maiden IPL glory with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Speaking about BCCI’s choice to replace Kohli, Vengsarkar told the Times of India that “Rohit deserves to be India’s next T20 captain.”Vengsarkar further highlighted that he led India to the Asia Cup win in 2018 and his records with Mumbai Indians are unmatched.Former cricketer Sandeep Patli also backed Rohit to lead India in a statement to the same newspaper, saying that he has “proved his mettle."

Gavaskar also said that Rohit is the best man to lead India in the T20Is. However, he also told Aaj Tak that BCCI should name KL Rahul as Rohit’s deputy and groom him as future India captain.

