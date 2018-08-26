From Tendulkar to Kohli, Indian Players Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Loading...



Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai! pic.twitter.com/c7S4tKMM1S

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 26, 2018

Celebrating the wonderful inseparable bond that is Raksha Bandhan. With my lovely sisters Anju ji and Manju ji , I Ganju ji :) Wishing you all a very #HappyRakshaBhandan pic.twitter.com/m8JBPYJjh3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 26, 2018



Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2 Didi 😊

Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan pic.twitter.com/ZaBwuqaDNu

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 26, 2018



Rakhi is the celebration that binds two souls with Unconditional Love and a promise for forever.

#HappyRakshaBandhan to all brothers and sisters.🙏

— R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 26, 2018

When brothers and sisters live miles away from each other, a simple thread keeps holding the affectionate relationship between them! Wishing you a very blessed and #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/IHfUsfvo7x — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 26, 2018

An everlasting bond to always cherish! Wish you all a very #happyrakshabandhan❤️ pic.twitter.com/rApVSuoe0p — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 26, 2018

Today on Raksha Bandhan, I miss having my rakhi tied by you, just like every year. You are the best sister one could ask for!#HappyRakshaBandhan Apurva. pic.twitter.com/IrifM5pcpz — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 26, 2018

First Published: August 26, 2018, 9:05 PM IST