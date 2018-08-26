From Tendulkar to Kohli, Indian Players Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Loading...
The leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs Tendulkar celebrated the occasion at home, sharing a clip of him and his sister. He said, “Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai!
Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai! pic.twitter.com/c7S4tKMM1S
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 26, 2018
Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared images of him and his sisters enjoying occasion. He wrote, “Celebrating the wonderful inseparable bond that is Raksha Bandhan. With my lovely sisters Anju ji and Manju ji , I Ganju ji :) Wishing you all a very #HappyRakshaBhandan”
Celebrating the wonderful inseparable bond that is Raksha Bandhan. With my lovely sisters Anju ji and Manju ji , I Ganju ji :) Wishing you all a very #HappyRakshaBhandan pic.twitter.com/m8JBPYJjh3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 26, 2018
Kohli, who was awarded the player of the match at Trent Bridge, shared an image from his younger days with his sister and mother celebrating the festival. He wrote, “Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2Didi Wishing a very Happy #Rakhito all the sisters around the world.”
Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2 Didi 😊
Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan pic.twitter.com/ZaBwuqaDNu
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 26, 2018
Here are some other players celebrating the festival:
Rakhi is the celebration that binds two souls with Unconditional Love and a promise for forever.
#HappyRakshaBandhan to all brothers and sisters.🙏
— R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 26, 2018
When brothers and sisters live miles away from each other, a simple thread keeps holding the affectionate relationship between them! Wishing you a very blessed and #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/IHfUsfvo7x — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 26, 2018
An everlasting bond to always cherish! Wish you all a very #happyrakshabandhan❤️ pic.twitter.com/rApVSuoe0p — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 26, 2018
Today on Raksha Bandhan, I miss having my rakhi tied by you, just like every year. You are the best sister one could ask for!#HappyRakshaBandhan Apurva. pic.twitter.com/IrifM5pcpz — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 26, 2018
This #Rakhi day; I pledge to ‘Stand-by’ for each Fan of mine; who have always prayed for my well-being. Essence of #Rakshabandhan @circleofcricket @Umeshnni @DelhiDaredevils @imcaptainJJ @BCCI @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/PgDfD78oLV — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 26, 2018
First Published: August 26, 2018, 9:05 PM IST