From Tendulkar to Kohli, Indian Players Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 26, 2018, 9:40 PM IST
Several former and current cricketers, including Indian captain Virat Kohli and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs Tendulkar celebrated the occasion at home, sharing a clip of him and his sister. He said, “Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai!




Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared images of him and his sisters enjoying occasion. He wrote, “Celebrating the wonderful inseparable bond that is Raksha Bandhan. With my lovely sisters Anju ji and Manju ji , I Ganju ji :) Wishing you all a very #HappyRakshaBhandan”





Kohli, who was awarded the player of the match at Trent Bridge, shared an image from his younger days with his sister and mother celebrating the festival. He wrote, “Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2Didi Wishing a very Happy #Rakhito all the sisters around the world.”



Here are some other players celebrating the festival:









Off The Fieldsachin tendulkarvirat kohlivirender sehwag
First Published: August 26, 2018, 9:05 PM IST
