From The Kiwi Jinx to T20 WC Humiliation by Pakistan: Five Big Defeats India Suffered During Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri Era

The flamboyant Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri partnership ended on Monday with India beating Namibia by 9 wickets in their final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. Shastri was appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team on July 13, 2017, after Anil Kumble stepped down from the position following his fall-out with skipper Kohli. The Kohli-Shastri duo guided India to several big wins during the period including Test series win against Australia Down Under and an impressive show on England tour this year.

India excelled in the bilateral series both home and overseas, however, the results in the ICC events didn’t go in their favour during the series.

Here are some of the low points for India during the Kohli-Shastri era:

1. India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup semifinal

The first big challenge for the Kohli-Shastri duo was the 2019 ODI World Cup. India played dominant cricket in the round-robin stage but Kohli and Co. choked in the knockout stage with a heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals where rain played the spoilsport for the Men in Blue. The Indian bowlers produced a stellar performance and restricted the Blackcaps for 239/8 in the rain-affected match which was moved to reserve day for the Indian innings which turned out to be a horror for the batters. The big 3 - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli let their guard down under the clouds as India were 5 for 3 in the 240-run chase. In the end, India lost the semifinal by 18 runs which turned out to be the last international match of legendary MS Dhoni.

2. 36 all out - India vs Australia Day/Night Test 2020

India toured Australia in 2020-21 in the quest to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy which they claim after winning their first-ever Test series Down Under in 2018-2019. Kohli applied for paternity leave for the birth of his child and had to leave the team after the opening Test. Cricket Australia, which usually start the tour with Brisbane Test, made some slight changes for India series and kick-started Border-Gavaskar trophy with a Test match in Adelaide. Kohli and Co. gave a solid fight to Australia for the first two days by taking a crucial 53-run lead in the first innings. However, nothing went as planned for them in the second innings as they were humiliated by the Aussie bowlers. India registered their lowest-ever innings score in Test - 36. Australia chased down the target with complete ease and took an early lead in their series with 8-wicket win. However, after Kohli’s departure, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was named the captain of the Indian team for rest of the series. He and Shastri inspired them in the remaining matches to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy with the 2-1 series win.

3. India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final

India reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship by topping the group stage. Kohli and Co. set up the summit clash with their newly-formed arch-rivals New Zealand who have turned out to be a roadblock for India in the ICC events. In the summit clash, New Zealand once again beat India in the rain-affected match. The India bowlers were let down by the batters who failed miserably at the Lord’s. The match was quite even for the first half of the game but in the second half, New Zealand completely decimated India as the batting unit failed to live up to the expectations of the people. Kane Williamson and Co. lifted the inaugural World Test Championship trophy with an 8-wicket victory. It was the second time India choked in the knockout match during the Kohli-Shastri era.

4. India vs Pakistan 2021 T20 World Cup

India entered the 2021 T20 World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. However, things went upside down for them when they suffered their first-ever defeat to Pakistan in ICC World Cup events. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai to break their losing streak to the arch-rivals. It was Shaheen Shah Afridi’s lethal spell who took away the match from India in his first spell by dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early. India were restricted to 151/7 despite Kohli’s hard-fought 57. Pakistan chased down the target with complete ease without losing any wicket which dented India’s confidence a lot.

5. India vs New Zealand 2021 T20 World Cup

After losing to Pakistan, India faced their biggest roadblock in ICC events - New Zealand, in hope to put their T20 WC campaign back on track. Unfortunately, It was another disappointing performance from the Indian batters which let the team down. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi inspired the Blackcaps to restrict India to just 110/7 in 20 overs. New Zealand chased down the target in dominating fashion with Daryl Mitchell scoring 49 runs and skipper Kane Williamson unbeaten 33. The Kiwis beat India by 8-wickets and which eventually knocked the Asian giants out of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was the final nail in the coffin for India during Shastri’s tenure as head coach in ICC events.

