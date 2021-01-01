From Trolling Michael Vaughan to Yuzvendra Chahal: Relive Best Memes by Serial Memer Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricket Wasim Jaffer is making place in the hearts of the fans by sharing interesting memes on current topics, especially cricket-related. Jaffer, who has more than 34k followers on Instagram, posts memes about the game using viral pictures, movies and TV shows. We have picked the best memes posted by the former batsman in the year 2020. Take a look…

As the Australia-India Test series began, Jaffer shared a meme showing how cricket fans have diverted their attention to this series ignoring the other series like- SA vs England, NZ vs WI and the Lankan Premier League.

Further, he shared a series of memes on the match days diverted towards the performance of the Indian team, tagging individual players as well, from Bumrah to Pandya.

Jaffer shared a meme with a snapshot of the final match in the movie Lagaan, while asking fans about their favourite cricket match of all times. This meme also takes us back in time and remember the historic cricket match in the movie Lagaan.

Former India batsman has been a prolific run scorer in the domestic circuit and scored 19000 runs in 260 matches. Even at Test level he had five tons to his name, one of which was a double ton.