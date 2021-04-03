From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, Cricketers Who Ruled the Web with Their Dance Moves

Many cricketers have impressed their millions of fans all over the world with their game on the field. However, their off-field activities are equally admired by the fans. Over the years, especially in his digital age, the audience look forward to seeing their favourite cricketer dance and do other entertaining activities. From setting the dance floor on fire on award shows to doing bhangra at a teammate’s wedding to just making fun videos for social media, several cricket players have gone viral with their dance videos. Take a look:

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli tops the list when it comes to dancing. While there is no question about the skills of one of the best batsmen in the world on the field, he can shut one up with his amazing dancing skills. From dancing at his own reception to grooving at Yuvraj Singh’s wedding to shaking a leg at IPL parties, Kohli always is seen in the mood for dance and never fails to impress. The video where he showed his signature move was one that broke the internet in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Hardik Pandya

Hardik likes to celebrate every special occasion with his teammates if its a game day. However, when off-field, his dancer wifeNatasa Stankovic makes sure that he matches steps with her. This video was even more special as their son Agastya joins them for the Don’t Rush Challenge. Doting daddy forgot the steps but managed to win hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumbrah took the plunge with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan last month. Visuals and snippets from the intimate ceremony went viral like wildfire online. A clip from a ceremony showed the much-in-love couple dancing together on the eve of their sangeet. The two surely set the stage on fire with their chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasprit Bumrah Fan Club (@jaspritbumrah.93)

Shikhar Dhawan

Always a fun lover off and on-field, Shikhar Dhawan is surely one of the Indian cricketers who takeentertainment to another level. In his signature Gabbar style, he is seen dancing to a popular Punjabi track. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma convinced him for a bhangra routine that broke the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Shreyas Iyer

This one massively trended as soon as it was shared online. Dhanashree definitely got a great dance partner in the batsman who nailed the steps. The multi-talented Delhi Capitals’ skipper vowed his fans with his moves. The duo perfected the choreography and synchronisation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Harbhajan Singh

For years, Bhajji Paaji has entertained his fans and followers with his unusual personality. Known for being short-tempered on-field in his early cricket years, Harbhajan has now ventured into a new career as an actor. The video shows sports presenter Jatin Sapru joining the former spin bowler to dance on popular Tamil song Vaathi Coming. The performance surely raised the excitement among IPL fans, ahead of the 14th edition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra met his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma while learning dance. The cricketer, who had some time to spare during the pandemic induced nationwide lockdown last year, approached Dhanashree to take some lessons. Now, she not only makes him dance to her tune, but also gets his teammates to shake a leg. In this video taken in Maldives, Dhanashree not only got her hubby dearest to join in the performance but also roped in the staff members of the hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

