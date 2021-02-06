From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni - Top 5 Instances of Sportsmanship on Display in Cricket

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni - Top 5 Instances of Sportsmanship on Display in Cricket
Kohli went up to Root and helped him stretch his leg.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
On Day 1 (February 5) of the first Test between India and England being played in Chennai, Indian captain Virat Kohli came to the aid of his England counterpart, Joe Root, when the latter was down with cramps towards the end of the day’s play. Kohli went up to Root and helped him stretch his leg. Soon, Kohli was lauded on social media for his gesture and sportsmanship spirit.
Here are 5 other moments when the spirit of the game was upheld:
#SpiritOfCricket at its very best 😊😊#INDvENG @Paytm | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/vaEdH29VXo— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021
Courtney Walsh refuses to run out Saleem Jaffer
In one of the best examples of upholding the spirit of the game, West Indies great Courtney Walsh refused to run out the non-striker who had backed up too much. The batsman in question was Saleem Jaffer, the No. 11 batsman for Pakistan. In the match, Pakistan needed 2 runs to win, with just 1 wicket in hand. It was a crucial World Cup match in 1987. Walsh’s refusal to run out the non-striker cost West Indies a place in the World Cup semi-final — the first time in the then brief history of the World Cup that the team hadn’t made the semi-finals or finals of a World Cup.
Daniel Vettori overturns umpire’s decision
This incident happened in a match between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Vettori accidentally collided with the non-striker Malcolm Waller, which didn’t allow the batsman to take a single. However, the striker at the other end had by then already come half-way down the wicket, which resulted in him being run out. But,Vettori immediately indicated to his players and the umpires that the incident had happened because of his collision with the batsman. So, he allowed the batsman who was run out to continue batting. Vettori got the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2012 for this gesture.
M S Dhoni calls back Ian Bell
This happened during India’s tour of England in 2011. In the Test at Nottingham, England batsman Ian Bell was adjudged run-out after a confusion. In the last ball before tea, England batsman Eoin Morgan played an Ishant Sharma delivery on the leg side. Praveen Kumar, the fielder, put in a dive to stop the ball from going past the boundary rope. Thinking that it was a boundary, Morgan and non-striker Bell started to walk back towards the pavilion. Just then, Kumar threw the ball back and Bell was run out. The Indian team, well within their rights, appealed. The replays, too, showed that the ball hadn’t crossed the rope. Though the verdict ruled Bell out, Dhoni called him back and allowed him to continue his innings. For this gesture, Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.
Gundappa Vishwanath calls back England batsman
This incident happened in 1980 when Gundappa Vishwanath was captaining the Indian team. In a Test in Mumbai, Vishwanath was fielding in the slips when batsman Bob Taylor was given out, caught behind. However, the Indian captain felt that the sound came from the bat brushing the pad. He asked Bob, and the batsman said he hadn’t nicked the ball. Immediately, Vishwanath spoke to the umpire and made them call back Taylor.
Imran Khan gives Kris Srikanth a chance
In a match between India and Pakistan in 1989, then Pakistan captain Imran Khan called back Indian batsman Kris Srikanth, who was wrongly adjudged LBW to Waqar Younis in an ODI in Lahore. An agitated Srikanth began walking back towards the pavilion, when Imran called him back, as the umpire was forced to change the decision.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking