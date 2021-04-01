- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
From Virender Sehwag to Jasprit Bumrah, Here's AB de Villiers All-Time IPL XI
ABD put himself at number four with two back-up options in Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Virat Kohli was at the all-important number three position. Ben Stokes was at number five.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 7:59 PM IST
One of the greats of T20 cricket, AB de Villiers has picked his all time best IPL eleven. The team had the likes Virender Sehwag, Jasprit Bumrah & Virat Kohli but Suresh Raina was absent in it. All in all seven Indian and four overseas players made it to the eleven.
“Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi, Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit at No. 2,” De Villiers told Cricbuzz in an interaction.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: CSK’s Hazlewood Opts of Tournament, Third Australian After Marsh & Philippe to do so
He put himself at number four with two back-up options in Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Virat Kohli was at the all-important number three position. Ben Stokes was at number five. Dhoni was the captain and wicket-keeper at six. He was followed by his CSK colleague Ravindra Jadeja. Rashid Khan at eight, Bhuvneshwar Kumar at nine. Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah at ten and eleven respectively.
“Then obviously Virat at No. 3, followed by I’d say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself… these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I’d put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10 and Bumrah at 11,” de Villiers said.
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?
Earlier de Villiers too joined in the RCB bio bubble. Virat Kohli was the second bigwig to join the bubble.RCB shared the news with across all the social media handles where Kohli was seen wearing a mask. Earlier RCB’s Director of Cricket said that Glenn Maxwell will have an important role to play in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s middle-order as he can ‘turn a game on its head.’
