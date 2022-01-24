From Warzone to Cricket Hub: Snow-clad Border Valley of Gurez Making the Right Noises

In three feet of snow and frigid cold, the border valley of Gurez is making a lot of noise over cricket, replacing the rattle of the gunfire that caused death and despair to its residents for decades. The laughter of cricket fans has come in abundant snow and apparently traversed the fence where Indian and Pakistan soldiers are positioned in eyeball to eyeball confrontation though the mood is sombre today.

But now the stunning and snow immersed valley ringed by high mountains is hosting three major cricket tournaments, including the biggest at Markoot. The village is a kilometre away - as a crow flies - from the boundary and in the firing range of Pakistan gunners. However, cricket is a happy and common factor between the archrivals, Gurez too has padded up for peace. Residents have cut, shaped and reshaped a snow turf from a vast snow mass and invited ten local teams to compete for a trophy.

“Thank Allah. Gurez is reverberating with sounds of peace and happiness. Boys are having fun," Ghulam Mustafa, tournament organiser told News 18 from Gurez over phone. “You can hear the noise of the boys who are cheering for their team. This place has come alive even in this freezing cold," the former soldier said breathing heavily and pausing for words.

Mustafa and his team are the ones who prepare the snow turf, draw fixtures and organise the little funds for the tournament. They even upload stuff for promotion on social media. “The Gurez cricket videos are everywhere. Recently an Australian player too tweeted this. Our cricket tournament is being noticed," he said, sounding elated.

How good is this https://t.co/J2mqrWzqHC— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 19, 2022

Before the start of every match, Mustafa and fellow organisers fill in the trampled patches on the pitch with snow, then water its surface and wait for it to freeze. Finally, a mat is laid over the turf. The freeze evens out the surface. “The tournament standards are very good. The pitch is even. We use lawn tennis balls. We have marked out the boundaries as per the rules and regulations," he informed.

“I have been doing it since last many years but this time the tournament has become a rage," he added. For the LoC - Love of Cricket - many youngsters refused to move out from the inaccessible snow-locked area to district centre of Bandipore and Srinagar. Every year in winters, Gurez remains cut off from the rest of the valley due to a massive snow accumulation at various stretches of the 165 km highway. Snow is maximum at the stretch near the Razdan pass.

Mustafa said though many families migrate out from Gurez for mobility others are stranded for months in remote Tilial valley. Despite that, 300 youngsters come to watch the matches. Some, he said, wade through knee and waist-deep snow to cheer for their favourite teams. Apart from Markoot, teams from Achura, Churwan, Kanzalwan, Dawar and Baktore are also playing. Baktore, bang on the LoC, and flanking the Kishenganga River that dips into either side of the fence, too is holding a separate tournament.

“It is heartening to see boys playing cricket in such freezing temperatures," said Aijaz Gurezi, a resident. Mustafa is happy at the transition that Gurez is making from being a warzone to a safe destination with huge tourism potential. “In 2016, there were (cross border) shelling incidents damages were caused. In 2019 too, there were incidents of few infiltration attempts. But in the last one year there has been zero incident in our area," he said.

Tension between the facing armies has considerably eased in Gurez, LoC areas and international border after the two DGMOs called for truce last year. Otherwise a region which has witnessed devastating shellings from artillery guns for two and half decades, the sounds of bat hitting the ball is a pleasant deviation from life people have lived here amid infiltration attempts and ceasefire breaches.

But Mustafa hopes Gurez gets attention for sightseeing, adventure sports like trekking and rafting. Murtaza Lone who showcases Gurez regularly wants the hills to be exploited for skiing.

