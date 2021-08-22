'From Watching Them at Home...': Wanindu Hasaranga Responds After Joining RCB For IPL 2021

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is thrilled to have linked up with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. On Saturday, RCB announced a host of changes to their squad and support staff with the biggest of them being coach Simon Katich stepping down due to personal reasons and Mike Hesson replacing him.

IPL 2021 is set to resume next month in UAE for its second leg after it was suspended midway through the season earlier this year in May. Several global cricket stars have confirmed their participation but there have been several withdrawals as well.

Australian pair of Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams along with New Zealand’s Finn Allen have pulled out of the season. As their replacements, Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga and his countryman Dushmantha Chameera have been roped in.

Tim David of Singapore replaces Allen and thus becomes the first player from his country to land an IPL deal.

Hasaranga is looking forward to playing for RCB. “From sitting at home and watching them, to being a part of an amazing team. I am excited, honoured and thrilled all at once," the 24-year-old wrote on his Instagram handle.

He has played 4 Tests, 26 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Sri Lanka so far and taken a combined 62 wickets in them. Overall, in 60 T20s, he has taken 80 wickets at an average of 14.95 and an economy of 6.37.

Hesson will be doubling up as RCB coach apart continuing his role of role of Director of Cricket Operations.

“We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation," Hesson said on Saturday. “We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn’t have come at a better time during the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year."

