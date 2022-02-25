From West Indies to Sri Lanka, India Went from One Win to The Next Without Being Stretched | COLUMN

Indian cricket is on a roll this home season, the unsavoury controversy generated over Wrriddhiman Saha’s exclusion from the Test squad notwithstanding. Rohit Sharma’s team has won seven matches on the trot in white ball cricket (6 v West Indies) and it seems unikely that Sri Lanka, after the hammering they got in the opening T20 match will be able to prevent a whitewash either. The Saha controversy sticks out like a sore thumb in this happy climate of unhindered success. The situation could have been handled much better, without causing the veteran wicket-keeper such heartburn.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Could Lead India’s Death Bowling Attack in T20 WC 2022: Zaheer Khan

The contrasting positions taken by chief coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Chetan Sharma, and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly — as revealed Saha– understandably left him bewildered. The situation was further riled by an unnamed journalist who Saha claimed had threatened to scuttle his prospects if he didn’t agree to an interview. On the field of play, however, India went from one win to the next without being stretched, brushing aside opponents with flair, purpose and ambition. The West Indies and Sri Lanka are not the strongest teams in white-ball cricket currently but are no pushovers either.

Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year, each team is trying to find the right players, balance and combination for that tournament, and these matches are as important for West Indies and Sri Lanka as India. If the results look one-sided, it is largely because India played that much better.

Also Read | 2nd T20I: India on Course to Wrap Up Series in Dharamsala; Lankans Hope to Stay Afloat

After the poor T20 WC and setbacks in South Africa, there were serious compunctions about how swiftly the team would recover, but as yet the progress has been heartwarming. Regular players have done everything that was expected of them, all experiments have paid off, and matches have been won with aplomb and authority in spite of some key players missing.

K L Rahul and Shami haven’t ’t been part of any of the seven matches, Bumrah and Jadeja missed the ODI and T20 series against West Indies, Kohli will skip the series against Sri Lanka apart from the last ODI against West Indies, Rishabh Pant has played intermittently. In some cases, players have been rested to check out the bench strength or new players, some players have been hit by injury (Surya Yadav unavailable for the last two T20s v Sri Lanka) after hurting himself in the first match, but this hasn’t affected India’s winning momentum. In fact, realizing that each match is crucial in shortlisting players for the T20WC, the competition for places has been intense resulting in superb performances which have helped the team win all matches by emphatic margins.

Also Read | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Tried to Bribe Jasprit Bumrah, Here’s What Happened Next

After a string of low scores, presumably under some pressure because of the fancy price he fetched in the IPL auction, Ishan Kishan came into his own in the first T20 against Sri Lanka with a dazzling, strokeful half-century. Among other newcomers who have impressed are Venkatesh Iyer, as finisher and seam bowling option, Surya Yadav and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and paceman bowler Avesh Khan, the latter two making their international debuts.

Among the regulars, apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal has been impressive. Pushed by competition into bowling aggressively to pick up wickets, and handled superbly by his captain, Chahal has rediscovered the guile and seductive flight of old. His old spin bowling companion Kuldeep Yadav, returning after a while, looked somewhat tentative, but not out of rhythm.

Advertisement

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, like Ishan Kishan, came back strongly after a few mediocre matches to announce that the obituary to his international career would be premature. Jadeja, returning from injury, bowled with tight control in the first T20 against Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson did not have much to do on his return, but the fact that is in the mix increases the competition in the batting.

With virtually no player failing, it is easy to understand why the team has been doing so well. But this does also brings problems for the selectors, chief coach and captain creating a short list of 22-25 from which the T20 WC squad could be chosen. As things stand, there are four players vying for the second opener’s spot to partner Rohit Sharma: K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson. Three of these are also wicket-keeping options to Rishabh Pant.

The rest of the batting has 8 players in quest of four places (including all-rounders) apart from Virat Kohli: Surya Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel. There 4-5 pure spinners and 6-7 fast bowlers also in the running. More players could emerge in the next few months for all the slots mentioned.

Advertisement

Not all players being tried out now will be in the squad. Sustained form and fitness will be the key determinants. However, the task of the selectors and team management gets more confounding with every success the team achieves.But better this `pleasant’ headache than running from pillar to post trying to find players who can make the cut.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here