From Winning the Padma Bhushan to Engineering CSK’s Fairy-tale Return – Relive MS Dhoni’s Year

It's been a momentous year for the keeper-batsman as he rolled back the years and produced some enthralling knocks that made him a fan-favourite. To go with that he was also honoured by the government of India for his contribution to the sport. CricketNext takes a look at the year gone by for Dhoni:
Padma Bhushan
The highlight of the year was when Dhoni was conferred with Padma Bhushan – India’s third-highest civilian award — on seventh anniversary of India's World Cup 2011 triumph.
President Ram Nath Kovind awards Padma Bhushan to Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a function. (Image: AP)
The former skipper, who's also a Lieutenant Colonel (Hon) in the Indian Army, received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind and added another feather to his cap. With this achievement he became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the Padma Bhushan after CK Nayudu, MK Vizianagaram, Vinoo Mankad, Sunil Gavaskar, Bhalindra Singh, Prof DB Deodhar, Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev, Chandu Borde and Rahul Dravid.
Third IPL Title
Less than two months later, MS Dhoni had his greatest moment of the year on the field. He led Chennai Super Kings to their third title triumph since the inception of the tournament in 2008. The victory is all the more important as CSK were returning to the competition after a gap of two years. On personal front, Dhoni scored 455 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 150.66. Such was his season that it ended all uncertainties about Dhoni’s place in India's T20I and ODI squad.
MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh pose with IPL trophy. (Harbhajan/ Twitter Image)
Back in Cardiff, MS Dhoni walked out to bat sporting a grey stubble. But ageing has hardly had any impact on Dhoni. His fitness is at par with the best in the side. He matches the youngsters while running between the wickets and still possesses the power to comfortably clear the ropes. His wicket-keeping abilities are perhaps still the best in Indian cricket.
India were struggling at 79/4 when Dhoni walked out and added 32 runs from 24 balls. His innings helped the visitors post a respectable 148 runs, but England managed to level the series courtesy of Alex Hales’ half-century.
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
First Published: July 7, 2018, 1:34 PM IST