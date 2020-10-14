From World Cup to National Anthem — When Gautam Gambhir Owned Twitter

Gautam Gambhir is a popular personality on the field and off it as well. On the micro-blogging site Twitter, he has 11.2 million followers.

The East Delhi MP from BJP, Gautam Gambhir has turned 39 today. The former cricketer had a successful career in the gentleman’s sport when he decided to dive in the murky world of politics.

Often, the former left-handed batsman shares his thoughts on social media but some of his tweets have sparked controversy and people have reacted strongly to them. Let us take you through some of his contentious tweets.

On April 2, 2020 — the 9th anniversary of India winning the Cricket World Cup 2011 against Sri Lanka — Gautam made a rather shocking comment. The Twitter handle of a sports news website shared a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s winning six on their official handle.

Quote-tweeting this picture, Gambhir said that the victory was a team effort and that it is high time that they get over their obsession with that shot.

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

He had received strong reactions for the tweet that seemed to undermine ‘captain cool’ Dhoni’s effort in winning the match.

Prior to this comment, his tweet on cricketers’ biopic also seemed controversial and, in a way, attacking the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni’s biopic, Gautam tweeted in September 2016 that a biopic should be made on the 17 martyrs rather than any cricketer. He was referring to the attack on Indian soldiers in Kashmir’s Uri.

These 17 martyrs deserv a biopic rather dan any cricketer. No better inspiration dan a young man sacrificing his life 4 his country. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 19, 2016

Back then, many fans of Dhoni had replied to his tweet, telling Gautam that the former Indian skipper deserves a biopic.

In 2017, he had tweeted on national anthem, leaving Twitter divided. In his tweet, Gambhir had said that people are willing to stand for several minutes, waiting to get entry in their club and restaurant and had asked that if standing for national anthem for a few seconds is tough.

Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2017

His tweet referred to the Supreme Court decision that made it compulsory for national anthem to be played in cinema halls before the movie.

Replying to his tweet, people had asked Gautam back then if respect for one’s country is determined by standing for the national anthem before watching a movie.